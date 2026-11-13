Workers whose employers withheld tax in 2023 but who never filed a return have until April 15, 2027 to collect the refund. After that date the law bars the IRS from paying it. The Taxpayer Advocate Service puts the consequence bluntly: a return filed after the deadline means “Any overpayment is forfeited by law.”

A return can seem optional in a year when income was low and nothing was owed. It is not optional for anyone whose pay or pension had tax withheld, because the refund exists only if a return is filed. The IRS is holding that withheld tax, and the clock on it started in April 2024.

How the three-year clock runs

The IRS says on its page about time limits for credits and refunds that the deadline is generally the later of two dates: 3 years from the date the return was filed, or 2 years from the date the tax was paid. The page adds that withholding and estimated payments are treated as paid on the return’s due date. For tax year 2023, that due date was April 15, 2024.

Together, those rules set the end date. Withholding counts as paid April 15, 2024, so a 2023 return filed by April 15, 2027 falls inside the three-year look-back and can still produce the full refund. A return filed after that date can refund only payments made within the look-back period before it was filed, and the 2023 withholding sits outside it.

The deadline reaches anyone whose 2023 wages or pension payments had tax withheld and who never filed: part-year workers, people with a seasonal job, anyone who assumed low income meant no return. The Taxpayer Advocate Service’s April 9, 2026 tax tip says to file any past-due return as soon as possible and to track the refund deadline, because the IRS does not generally notify a taxpayer before it expires.

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What the Taxpayer Advocate says is lost

The tip, written by Bruno Moura of the Taxpayer Advocate Service, explains the refund statute expiration date, the last day to file a claim for credit or refund for a given year. If a return is filed after that date, it says, the IRS will not issue the refund and cannot apply it to another year. A claim filed outside the window is denied.

The tip lists the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit and the Premium Tax Credit as credits that may make someone eligible for a refund on a past-due return. A return showing no tax owed can still be worth filing for that reason.

A denied claim is not the end of the road immediately. The notice, such as Letter 105C or 106C, gives two years from its date to sue in U.S. District Court or the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The tip says that two-year period is not extended while the IRS considers a claim, so waiting for an answer eats into it.

The notice that sometimes arrives

The IRS does send one warning in some cases. A CP81 notice says the agency received payments or credits for a year but has no return on file, and it warns that the period for claiming a refund “may expire soon.” The notice asks a person who still needs to file to file immediately, after which the IRS applies the credit to any taxes owed and refunds the excess.

Anyone who filed more than eight weeks earlier and still gets the notice should send a newly signed copy of the return with every schedule and attachment, according to the same page. Someone who filed within the last eight weeks needs to do nothing. A taxpayer who wants the credit moved to another form, period or taxpayer identification number can call the number on the notice.

The page states the stakes: if a person neither files nor contacts the IRS, the credit is lost. Once the refund statute expiration date passes, the IRS can no longer refund overpayments on that account.

What the 2022 deadline showed

The IRS ran the same clock for tax year 2022. In release IR-2026-37, dated March 20, 2026, it said over 1.3 million people had refunds waiting on unfiled 2022 returns, with a median refund of $686 and about $1.2 billion in total, and an April 15 deadline to file. “If they do not file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury,” the release said.

The five largest state totals in that release were California at $124.7 million, Texas at $111.7 million, Florida at $74.5 million, New York at $62.4 million and Illinois at $43.0 million. It also said many low- and moderate-income workers may have been eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit for 2022, worth up to $6,935 for taxpayers with qualifying children.

The release warned that refunds for 2022 may be held if returns for 2023 and 2024 have not been filed, so one missing return can slow the refund on another. The figures belong to 2022, not 2023, but the three-year rule that produced them is the one that governs the 2023 return now.

Getting the missing paperwork

Anyone missing a 2023 W-2 or 1099 can order a free wage and income transcript through Get Transcript Online at IRS.gov. The March release called it, for many taxpayers, “by far the quickest and easiest option.” Form 4506-T requests a transcript by mail, and the release said written requests can take several weeks.

April 15, 2027 falls on a Thursday. The sequence for anyone with a 2023 return outstanding is short: pull the transcript, complete the return and file it with time to spare, because the refund of that year’s withholding is forfeited by law once the date passes.

Still holding an unfiled 2023 return?

The cost of a mistake here is the whole refund. Tax withheld in 2023 can be paid out through April 15, 2027, and after that date the law treats it as forfeited, however small or large the amount.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit explains the 3-year refund deadline in plain steps, and pairs it with a notice decoder for letters such as the CP81. It does not file anything or decide what a taxpayer is owed; the return itself goes to the IRS.

A refund status and notice tracker spreadsheet comes with it, so each letter, date and filing step for the 2023 return sits in one place.

Get the 3-year deadline steps and notice decoder in the IRS Refund Recovery Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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