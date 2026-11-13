People who have Medicaid or get Extra Help paying for Medicare drug coverage can change their drug plan once a calendar month, and that monthly window also lets someone leave a Medicare Advantage plan for Original Medicare. The catch is the route. The exit to Original Medicare runs through a stand-alone drug plan, and the change starts on the first day of the next month.

Most people with Medicare get one regular chance to change coverage each year, the fall open enrollment period that ends Dec. 7. Low-income members are the exception. Their window stays open all year, so a plan that drops a drug, loses a pharmacy or raises a premium does not hold them until the following October.

One change a calendar month

Medicare.gov lists the rule among its special enrollment periods, under the heading for people who have Medicare and Medicaid or who get Extra Help: “If you have Medicaid or get Extra Help, you can make changes to your coverage once a calendar month.” The page names two moves. A member can switch to a different Medicare drug plan, or return to Original Medicare by joining a stand-alone Medicare drug plan.

The second move is the one that surprises people. A stand-alone plan covers drugs only, so a member leaving an Advantage plan that included drug coverage ends up with Original Medicare for doctors and hospitals and a separate Part D plan for prescriptions. The page does not describe the exit as a direct switch back to Original Medicare.

Three groups are covered most clearly. Medicare.gov says people with full-benefit Medicaid, people whose state pays their Part B premium through a Medicare Savings Program, and people who get Supplemental Security Income all qualify for Extra Help automatically. Anyone in one of those groups who is stuck in a plan that no longer fits can ask for a change in any month, and should compare the replacement plan’s drug list and pharmacy network before asking.

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What the federal rule says

The regulation behind the page is 42 CFR 423.38(c)(4). It covers a “full-subsidy eligible individual or other subsidy-eligible individual” making a “one-time-per month election into a PDP,” meaning a prescription drug plan that stands alone. Federal rules write the right as one election a month, not a standing license to move between plans several times in the same month.

A separate paragraph of the same section, (c)(35), covers full-benefit dual eligible people who make a one-time-per-month election into certain integrated dual eligible special needs plans. The regulation says that route applies only to facilitate aligned enrollment, which keeps a person’s Medicare and Medicaid coverage with one insurer. The Medicare.gov page does not describe it.

Both the page and the regulation carry one exclusion. A member whom a plan has identified as an “at-risk beneficiary” or “potential at-risk beneficiary” under a Part D drug management program cannot use the monthly window, and Medicare.gov says the plan sends a letter when that applies. The regulation lifts the exclusion once the plan ends that identification.

When the new plan starts

A change made in any month takes effect on the first day of the next month, Medicare.gov says. A switch requested on March 5 would start April 1. A request made on the 2nd waits almost a month, while one made on the 30th starts the next day, so a member who needs a drug covered soon gains from asking early in the month’s last week rather than the first.

The monthly window suits the problems drug plans create during the year: a formulary change, a pharmacy leaving the network, a premium that rises. Each of those can be handled with a switch at the moment it happens. Members who qualify for the window also do not have to wait for the Dec. 7 deadline that binds everyone else.

What Extra Help changes about the price

Medicare.gov’s help page on drug costs lists 2027 Extra Help costs at a $0 deductible, with copays of up to $5.80 for a generic and up to $14.40 for a brand-name prescription at participating pharmacies.

Eligibility rests on income and resources. For 2026, the page lists an income limit of $23,940 and a resource limit of $18,090 for an individual, and $32,460 and $36,100 for a married couple. Alaska and Hawaii have different limits. People who do not qualify automatically can apply through Social Security’s Extra Help page, and the page says someone can apply for Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs at the same time.

Free application help comes from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP, which Medicare.gov names on the same page.

Limits that still apply to every drug plan

The monthly window does not change what plans charge. According to Medicare.gov’s Part D cost page, no drug plan may have a deductible above $700 in 2027 ($615 in 2026), and the catastrophic stage begins after $2,400 in out-of-pocket spending in 2027 ($2,100 in 2026). Payments made on a member’s behalf, such as Extra Help, count toward that cap. The national base beneficiary premium is $38.99 in 2026.

Extra Help members also skip one penalty. Medicare.gov says they do not pay the Part D late enrollment penalty. Members who lose Medicaid or Extra Help get a separate chance to change plans: the special enrollment page gives 3 full months after the loss.

For everyone without Medicaid or Extra Help, the regular window is the fall open enrollment period that ends Dec. 7. Members who have either one can use that window too, but the rule means the date is a convenience for them, not a cutoff. The cutoff that does bind them is the first of each month.

Stuck in a drug plan that no longer fits?

Someone who learns about the monthly window in the second week of a month waits until the first of the next one for the new plan, and anyone who misses the at-risk letter or picks a plan without checking its drug list can pay for the mistake at the pharmacy counter.

The Medicare Money Bundle puts all 8 Medicare guides in one download, including Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs: who qualifies, what each program pays, and how to apply, and Prescription Cost Cutter: the drug cap, monthly payments, generics and exceptions.

Large print is part of the package, so the guides can be read at the kitchen table before the call to a counselor or the plan.

Get the Extra Help and drug-cost guides in the Medicare Money Bundle →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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