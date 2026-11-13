Stand-alone Medicare drug plan shoppers will have an average of nine plans to choose from for 2027, down from 11 in 2026, AJMC reports in an Oct. 27 story built on a KFF analysis of CMS plan data. The figure is an average across beneficiaries, so the number of plans on offer at any one address can differ from it.

KFF published the underlying analysis the same day and pairs the smaller menu with a wave of terminations. About 1.2 million people are in stand-alone drug plans that end Dec. 31, which is 6% of stand-alone plan enrollees and double the 3% affected a year earlier.

Members of an ending plan have to pick a replacement, and members of a surviving plan have to decide whether to stay. Medicare’s open enrollment runs through Dec. 7, and the plan finder on Medicare.gov takes a member’s drug list and shows which of the remaining plans cover those drugs and at what monthly cost.

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Where the nine-versus-11 figure comes from

AJMC’s story attributes the number to KFF, and KFF’s own analysis carries the same figures: the average beneficiary’s stand-alone drug plan options fall to 9 in 2027 from 11 in 2026. For comparison, KFF puts the average beneficiary’s choice of Medicare Advantage drug plans at 28.

An average across beneficiaries blends addresses with many sponsors and addresses with few, so the national number says little about any one household. The plan finder lists the actual plans offered at a member’s address, which is the count that matters for a personal decision.

The analysis rests on three CMS data sets: the 2027 Landscape files, the 2027 Part C and D Plan Crosswalk and June 2026 enrollment data. Its authors are Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, Meredith Freed, Nancy Ochieng and Juliette Cubanski.

AJMC adds that the 4.3 million total, which includes the 1.2 million stand-alone enrollees, counts people in plans that leave specific counties and not only plans that end entirely. A shopper who sees fewer choices than the average may be in one of those counties.

The two plans behind the smaller menu

Two stand-alone plans account for nearly all of the terminations. CVS Health’s SilverScript Choice is ending for about 950,000 enrollees, 81% of the stand-alone total, in 13 regions. HealthSpring Extra Rx, sold by Health Care Service Corporation, is ending for about 190,000 enrollees, or 16%, in 16 regions.

Together those two plans make up 97% of the people in terminated stand-alone plans, so two products drive almost all of the stand-alone disruption. Members of either plan must find another sponsor in the regions where it leaves.

The market is not shrinking for every insurer. AJMC reports that Centene’s stand-alone drug plan membership rose 12.2%, from 7,972,500 on Sept. 30, 2025 to 8,947,200 on Sept. 30, 2026.

Elevance went the other way in Advantage. AJMC reports that its Medicare Advantage membership fell 15.5%, to about 1.9 million from 2.2 million. The same AJMC story shows one large insurer gaining in drug plans while another shrinks in Advantage.

What a shopper in an ending plan has to do

KFF says members of terminated stand-alone plans need to select a new stand-alone plan, or switch to a Medicare Advantage drug plan, to keep prescription drug coverage under Part D. A shopper who stays silent in a plan that ends Dec. 31 should not assume coverage carries into January.

The second route is a Medicare Advantage drug plan, which KFF names as the alternative for people in terminated stand-alone plans. That route puts drug coverage inside a full Advantage plan with its own doctor network, so a member who sees specialists should compare the network as well as the drug list before moving.

The regular deadline is Dec. 7. Medicare.gov lists a special enrollment period for a drug plan whose contract with Medicare is not renewed, running between Dec. 8 and the last day of February.

A member who switches and finds a regular drug missing from the new plan’s list is not left without it on the first day. Medicare.gov describes a one-time, 30-day transition fill of a drug a member has been taking that the plan either does not cover or restricts with prior authorization or step therapy, and a prescriber can ask the plan for an exception.

With nine plans on average, the useful comparison is each plan’s price for the specific drugs a person takes, since two plans with similar monthly premiums can differ on a single costly medication. The plan finder prices a drug list plan by plan, and a short list of pharmacies narrows the results further.

Help is free. Medicare’s help line, 1-800-MEDICARE, answers 24 hours a day, and Medicare.gov says State Health Insurance Assistance Programs counsel people on choosing a plan and understanding costs.

The nine-versus-11 figure describes the menu, and the menu is only part of the decision. The plan that fits is the one that covers a member’s own prescriptions at a cost that holds through the year, and a shopper in one of the ending plans has a Dec. 7 deadline to find it.

Is a stand-alone drug plan on the way out?

With about nine stand-alone plans on average, the choice comes down to each plan’s price for the drugs on one person’s list. A member of SilverScript Choice or HealthSpring Extra Rx has until Dec. 7 to settle it, and the Dec. 8 to February window is the fallback.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit puts that comparison on paper. It includes a prescription-by-plan comparison and a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, and its Part 2, the Drug and Doctor Coverage Check, is where the medication list goes before any plan is priced.

Get the prescription-by-plan comparison and cost calculator for 2027 →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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