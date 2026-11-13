Medigap policyholders in Kentucky, Louisiana and Wyoming get a yearly window to switch policies, and Maryland and Oklahoma have one too. The windows run from 30 days in Maryland to 63 days in Louisiana and Wyoming, with Kentucky and Oklahoma at 60. Each one starts on the policyholder’s birthday, according to the state chart the National Association of Insurance Commissioners last updated May 11, 2026.

Medigap premiums rise with age and with each insurer’s rate filings, and ordinarily a policyholder who wants a cheaper company has to pass the new insurer’s health questions. These state rules lift that hurdle once a year for people who keep the same level of coverage. For people paying more than a neighbor with the identical plan, the birthday is the date to circle.

Kentucky, Louisiana and Wyoming

The NAIC’s birthday rule chart says Kentucky legislation enacted in 2023, effective Jan. 1, 2024, lets a Medigap enrollee switch to another insurer’s policy. The Kentucky Department of Insurance’s 2026 Medicare supplement guide describes a 60-day guaranteed-issue period that begins on the birthday. The guide says no health questions are asked and the insurer must give its best available rate.

Kentucky’s switch has a catch. The guide says a policyholder can move to the same standardized plan letter from another company, because insurers cannot change plan letters or benefits. A person on Plan G can shop for another Plan G, and the old policy should stay in force until the new one starts, with the application stating that it replaces the old one.

The practical step for a policyholder in any of the five states is the same. Find the birthday, count the days in the state’s window, and collect quotes for the same plan letter before the window opens. Companies price the identical standardized plan differently, and during the window the cheaper company cannot turn the applicant away over health.

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Louisiana’s window is 63 days from the date of the birthday, per the chart, to choose a different Medigap plan with equal or lesser benefits. The chart limits the switch to the enrollee’s current carrier or its affiliates. A Louisiana policyholder can therefore move between plans at the same company or a sister company, but the chart does not show a move to an unrelated insurer.

Wyoming’s window also runs 63 days. The chart says it begins on the insured’s birthday and continues for 63 days, for any available Medigap plan with the same or lesser benefits, without underwriting. The state’s insurance department put the change in a bulletin, Bulletin No. 06-2025, which updates Chapter 35 of its Medicare supplement regulation and took effect June 4, 2025.

Maryland and Oklahoma

Maryland’s window is the shortest. The chart gives policyholders 30 days from the birthday to switch to another Medigap plan with equal or lesser benefits, effective July 1, 2023. A Maryland policyholder who waits past day 30 is back to ordinary underwriting. That leaves little room for a person who is traveling or in the hospital around the birthday.

Oklahoma gives 60 days from the date of the birthday to select a different plan with equal or lesser benefits. The chart adds a condition that the other states’ entries do not spell out: the enrollee must not have had a gap in coverage, and a gap longer than 90 days would disqualify the switch. The chart lists no effective date or statute for Oklahoma’s rule.

In Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma and Wyoming, the chart’s wording on benefits is the safeguard. California’s Department of Insurance describes the same idea in its senior advisory, saying the new policy “must have the same or lesser benefits as your old policy.” Anyone hoping to move from a basic plan to a richer one is outside the rule and can be underwritten like a new buyer.

What the window means in practice

A worked example shows the spread. For a policyholder whose birthday is Dec. 15, Maryland’s 30 days run to Jan. 14. Kentucky’s and Oklahoma’s 60 days run to Feb. 13, and the 63 days in Louisiana and Wyoming run to Feb. 16. The same birthday gives a month in one state and two months in another, so the state of residence sets the deadline, not the plan.

Timing matters most in Maryland, where 30 days is the whole window, and at the other extreme in Louisiana and Wyoming, where 63 days leaves time to compare carefully. A person comparing quotes should keep the current policy in force until the new one is confirmed, as Kentucky’s guide advises.

The chart is a summary of state rules, and the policy itself carries the details. A policyholder who is unsure about a state’s current rule should call the state insurance department before canceling anything. The chart’s Oklahoma entry shows why: a coverage gap of more than 90 days can end the right to switch even inside the 60 days.

Kentucky’s guide adds one more protection. It says a person cannot lawfully be sold more than one Medigap policy at a time, which is why the replacement statement on the application matters. The old policy ends when the new one takes over, and the two never overlap.

When does the Medigap window open?

A policyholder in Maryland has 30 days from the birthday and one in Louisiana or Wyoming has 63. Miss the window and the next chance is a year away, and an insurer can ask health questions again.

The Medicare Money Bundle includes Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage, which covers Medigap rights, state rules, and both paths priced. Open Enrollment in an Afternoon, in the same download, walks through Plan Finder in one sitting and ends with a keep-or-switch answer.

Get the Medigap rights and state rules guide before the birthday window →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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