Husbands and wives who never earned enough work credits for Medicare Part A on their own can still get it with no monthly premium at 65 when a spouse paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years. Ten years of work is 40 quarters of credits on the spouse’s record. Without that history, Part A costs $311 or $565 a month in 2026.

The rule helps most in marriages where one partner spent years at home, worked part time, or worked in jobs that did not pay into Social Security and Medicare. The partner with the longer work record carries the household’s premium-free Part A, and the other partner borrows it.

How a spouse’s work record counts

Medicare.gov’s enrollment guide says a person usually pays no monthly premium for Part A if “you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years,” according to the Medicare.gov enrollment guide. The wording treats the two work histories as interchangeable. Whichever spouse has the 10 years can supply them for both.

Social Security says the same on its parts-of-Medicare page: Part A is free for those who worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years, and “you may also be eligible because of your current or former spouse’s work.” The word “former” matters, because it shows a past marriage can also supply the record. The page does not spell out how long the marriage must have lasted.

The people who should check are those turning 65 without a long work record of their own: a spouse who raised children or cared for a parent at home. A phone call to Social Security, or a visit to its parts of Medicare page, starts the check. The agency, not the household, decides whether a particular marriage qualifies.

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Where 40 quarters comes from

Social Security counts work in quarters of coverage, which it also calls credits. A worker can earn up to four credits a year, however high the pay. In 2026, one credit takes $1,890 in earnings, Social Security’s quarters of coverage page says, so $7,560 of covered earnings in a year earns all four.

Ten years at four credits a year makes 40, which is why “10 years of Medicare taxes” and “40 quarters” describe the same threshold. The Medicare.gov pages use the years language. Social Security’s page counts total credits, and 40 of them, the 10-year mark, is the threshold the Medicare pages describe.

The credits come from work on which Medicare tax was paid. Anyone unsure of the count can ask Social Security for the spouse’s earnings record, which shows each year of covered earnings and the credits it produced.

What Part A costs without premium-free eligibility

Medicare.gov’s cost page says Part A has no premium for most people, who worked for generally at least 10 years, and that it can be bought for $311 or $565 a month in 2026 by those who do not qualify for premium-free Part A. Which amount applies depends on how long the person or a spouse worked and paid Medicare taxes.

The CMS fact sheet on 2026 premiums, released Nov. 14, 2025, ties the split to quarters. The reduced $311 premium applies to people with at least 30 quarters of coverage, or a spouse with at least 30. The full $565 premium applies to those with fewer than 30 quarters.

The spouse’s record counts in the cheaper tiers too. A person with 24 quarters of his or her own but a spouse with 35 can qualify for the $311 tier on the spouse’s history, which cuts a $565 monthly bill. A spouse with the full 40 makes Part A premium-free. The same fact sheet puts the 2026 Part A hospital deductible at $1,736 per benefit period.

Medicare.gov adds that a person must also have Part B to buy Part A, and that a late enrollment penalty can apply to those who do not sign up when first eligible. These are 2026 figures. CMS sets new Part A amounts every year, so a 2027 bill can differ from these figures.

Timing and what to bring to Social Security

The Medicare.gov enrollment guide says people already getting Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board benefits are enrolled in Part A and Part B automatically starting the first day of the month they turn 65. A spouse who has not claimed Social Security may not be in that group, and the enrollment guide says a person can sign up for free Part A at any time.

Anyone applying on a spouse’s record starts with Social Security, which handles Part A sign-up. The household supplies the spouse’s identifying details, and for a former spouse the dates of the marriage. The agency makes the final call on which record applies.

The check costs nothing and takes one conversation. A household that learns early that one spouse’s record covers both avoids paying $311 or $565 a month for a benefit that was already free, and one that learns the record falls short can plan around the premium before the first bill.

Turning 65 with a spouse’s work record behind it?

A couple can pay for Part A for months before anyone notices that a spouse’s work record made it free. The reverse mistake matters too: assuming free coverage that the record does not support, and meeting the premium bill as a surprise.

Cut Your Medicare Bill puts the 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so the Part A premium tiers sit next to the Part B and drug figures. It also covers the surcharge appeal with Form SSA-44 after retirement, divorce or a spouse’s death.

The guide runs through ten moves to pay less for the same care, with a 60-second scan up front and a large-print edition, for readers who want the numbers in one place.

Get the 10-move Medicare savings guide with the 2026 cost table →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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