Parents, grandparents and other caregivers who pay for child or adult care so a household member can work can subtract the actual cost from income when SNAP figures a benefit, and federal law sets no dollar cap on the amount. The deduction covers care for a child under 18 or an incapacitated person of any age. It also reaches care that lets someone attend job training or school that prepares for work.

SNAP does not count every dollar a household takes in. Federal rules subtract several costs first: 20% of earned income, medical costs above $35 a month for households with an elderly or disabled member, shelter costs and dependent care. Dependent care is the deduction that moves with whatever a household actually pays.

Work, training and school are the test

The Food and Nutrition Act, at 7 U.S.C. 2014, allows “a dependent care deduction for the actual cost of payments necessary for the care of a dependent” when the care lets a household member accept or continue employment, or training or education that prepares for employment. The regulation adds searching for a job to that list.

That makes it a work-and-school rule. A grandmother who pays a day care center so she can keep a part-time job qualifies on the employment test, and a family that pays for care so a parent can attend a job-training course qualifies on the education test. Households that pay such costs can ask the state SNAP agency to subtract them.

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Costs the deduction counts

Under 7 CFR 273.9(d)(4), eligible costs include fees paid to an individual care provider or a care facility, transportation to and from the care facility, and activity or other fees tied to the dependent’s care that the household needs in order to take part in that care. The costs must be separately identified and necessary for the arrangement.

Costs already paid by another source on the household’s behalf are left out, and the statute excludes expenses paid by a third party. Households can keep provider receipts that show the amount, the dates and the person cared for, since the costs must be separately identified.

A dependent is a child under 18 or an incapacitated person of any age in need of care. That reaches beyond child care. An adult child with a disability, or a spouse who cannot be left alone, counts when the household pays for care so another member can work or train.

The care must be for someone the household provides dependent care for, the regulation says. Paying a sitter to watch a neighbor’s child does not count, while paying one to watch the household’s own grandchild or a parent who needs supervision does, as long as the care is what lets a household member work or train.

The regulation also allows the cost of care provided by a relative, as long as the relative is not part of the same SNAP household as the child or dependent adult receiving care. A grandparent who lives next door and charges a daughter for child care can be a deductible cost; a grandparent in the same SNAP household cannot.

Why there is no dollar cap

Nothing in the statute sets a dollar limit. The deduction is for actual cost, so a household paying $450 a month for after-school care subtracts $450, and one paying $900 subtracts $900. Other SNAP deductions work differently: the shelter deduction, for example, is capped for most households.

One line in the regulation still mentions a cap. In the section on educational income, 273.9(c)(3)(ii)(C)(10) says dependent care costs above the amount excluded from income are deducted under (d)(4) and “be subject to a cap.” No amount appears anywhere in the regulation, and the statute’s actual-cost wording is what a household’s deduction follows.

Attendant care that could count as either a medical expense or a dependent care expense can be deducted as one or the other, but not both. For a household with an elderly or disabled member, medical costs above $35 a month are deductible, so the choice decides which deduction carries the cost.

Where the deduction shows up

The deduction matters most near the income limits. FNS’s income table for Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027 sets the net monthly limit at $1,330 for one person and $2,277 for three. Every dollar of dependent care subtracted lowers net income toward those limits, which are tested after deductions.

An illustration shows the effect. A household of three with $2,500 in net income before dependent care would sit above the $2,277 net limit. Subtracting $450 in care costs brings the figure to $2,050, under the limit. The numbers are an example, and the state agency runs the full calculation, including the other deductions.

SNAP is run by state agencies, and FNS’s state directory links to each state’s contact and application information. Caregivers who pay for care can ask their state agency which proof it wants and how the cost is reported, then keep that proof for each month the cost is claimed.

Paying for care so someone can work?

A care cost left off the application is a deduction left off, and the missing deduction leaves countable income higher than it needs to be. The detail that gets missed most is that the cost has to be separately identified and tied to work, training or school.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer keeps the paperwork side in one place, with 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar so a care receipt and a reporting date do not slip.

Part 7 of the organizer covers reporting changes, which is where a new care arrangement or a changed bill gets passed to the state.

Get the 51 state packs and reporting calendar for care-cost paperwork in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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