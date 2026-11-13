Anyone who joins a Medicare drug plan and finds a regular prescription missing from its formulary gets a one-time temporary supply of at least an approved month’s supply, under federal rules for Part D plan sponsors. The window runs for the first 90 days of coverage under the plan, according to 42 CFR 423.120.

Medicare.gov calls the safeguard a transition fill, a one-time, 30-day supply of a drug a member has been taking. The regulation’s wording is “at least an approved month’s supply,” so 30 days is the floor the plan must meet and not a promise of anything longer.

People picking a drug plan for Jan. 1 who take a medication that sits off the formulary, or on it with prior authorization or step therapy, are the ones the rule covers. The practical step is to ask each plan before Dec. 7 whether every prescription is on its list and what limits attach, because the transition fill is a one-time cushion and not ongoing coverage.

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The 90-day window and the month’s supply

The regulation tells plan sponsors to ensure access to a temporary supply of drugs within the first 90 days of coverage under a new plan. That timeframe applies to retail, home infusion, long-term care and mail-order pharmacies, so a member who fills by mail is treated the same way as one at a drugstore counter.

When a member asks for a non-formulary drug inside that window, the sponsor must provide a one-time, temporary supply of at least an approved month’s supply of the medication. The same duty reaches drugs that are on the formulary but carry prior authorization or step therapy, two restrictions that can stop a first fill.

Medicare.gov frames the rule from the member’s side. When drug coverage begins, a member may get a transition fill of a drug already being taken that the plan either does not cover or covers only with prior authorization or step therapy. The page says to contact the plan for its specific coverage rules, since each sponsor sets its own process around the federal floor.

A prescription written for less than a month does not shortchange the member. If the prescriber writes for fewer days, the sponsor must allow multiple fills that add up to one approved month’s supply.

Written notice follows the fill. The plan has to send each affected member a notice within three business days after the temporary fill is adjudicated. Long-term care residents, who can receive supplies in increments of 14 days or less, get their notice within three business days of the first temporary fill.

Four groups the transition rule reaches

The text lists who is covered: new enrollees following the annual coordinated election period, newly eligible Medicare enrollees coming from other coverage, people who switch from one plan to another after the contract year begins, and current enrollees who stay in a plan affected by formulary changes. The first group is the fall shopper whose new plan starts Jan. 1.

The fourth group is easy to overlook. A member who stays in the same plan but sees a drug dropped or restricted at renewal falls under the same transition language, so staying put does not always rule out a transition fill.

A bridge to an exception, not a substitute for one

A transition supply buys time, and it does not change the plan’s drug list. The Medicare.gov plan rules page says a member or the prescriber can ask the plan for an exception to prior authorization or step therapy, and that the prescriber must support the request with a statement explaining why the drug is needed. If an exception to step therapy is approved, the plan covers the more expensive drug without requiring the cheaper one first.

The exceptions regulation, 42 CFR 423.578, says a plan must grant a non-formulary exception when it finds the drug medically necessary, consistent with the prescriber’s statement. The statement has to address whether the formulary alternatives would be ineffective or harmful, and the plan can ask for written follow-up.

The same regulation is plain that a supporting statement settles nothing by itself. It says the statement should not be read to mean it “will result in an automatic favorable decision,” so the plan still makes the call.

That makes the month’s supply work like a countdown. A member whose prescriber files the exception request while the first fill is still in the cabinet has the best chance of an answer before the supply runs out, while a member who waits can reach the counter with nothing left.

Where the switch date puts the pressure

Members who join a plan for Jan. 1 have the first 90 days of 2027 to use the transition process. Medicare’s plan finder takes a member’s drug list and shows which plans cover each drug, which moves the surprise from the pharmacy counter to a December screen.

Questions about a plan’s transition policy go to the plan’s member services line, and 1-800-MEDICARE answers around the clock, Medicare.gov says. The State Health Insurance Assistance Programs offer free counseling on drug costs and coverage, with no plan to sell.

Is a prescription missing from the 2027 drug list?

A first fill rejected at the counter on Jan. 1 can mean leaving without the medication. The one-time supply exists to prevent that, but it lasts a month, and a member who never looked up the plan’s drug list in December learns the problem on the pharmacy’s schedule.

The Medicare Money Bundle includes Open Enrollment in an Afternoon, which puts the Plan Finder in one sitting and ends in a keep-or-switch answer. Inside the same download, Prescription Cost Cutter covers the drug cap, monthly payments, generics and exceptions, the last of which is the route after a transition fill runs out.

Get the drug-list guide with exceptions and a keep-or-switch answer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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