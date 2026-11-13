Hospitals and insurers that run Medicare Advantage plans work under a federal rule that ties the plans to Original Medicare’s inpatient admission criteria, including the two-midnight benchmark. A plan deciding whether to cover a hospital stay has to apply those criteria, not a stricter test of its own. CMS put that in writing in a Feb. 6, 2024 memo answering plans’ questions.

The rule matters to anyone whose doctor admits them to a hospital and whose plan later says the stay should have been billed as outpatient observation. Inpatient and outpatient status change what a person pays and what follows, so the criteria that decide the label carry real money.

What 42 CFR 422.101 requires

The requirement sits in paragraph (b)(2) of 42 CFR 422.101. Advantage organizations must comply with “general coverage and benefit conditions included in Traditional Medicare laws, unless superseded by laws applicable to MA plans,” according to the regulation’s text on Cornell’s Legal Information Institute. The paragraph lists inpatient admission payment criteria among its examples.

A second paragraph limits what plans can invent. Under (c)(1)(i), plans must base medical necessity decisions on the coverage criteria in paragraphs (b) and (c), on whether the item or service is reasonable and necessary, and on the enrollee’s medical history and the physician’s recommendations. Plans may not deny basic benefits on criteria that paragraphs (b) and (c) do not specify.

Members affected are those whose doctor admitted them and whose plan later said the stay was not covered as inpatient care. The step is to ask the plan, in writing, which admission criteria it applied and who reviewed the record, then compare its answer with the two federal rules below. A reason that cites only the plan’s own policy is worth a closer look.

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Plans may write internal coverage criteria under paragraph (b)(6), but only when Medicare’s criteria are not fully established, and the criteria have to be public and backed by evidence. Admission to a hospital as an inpatient is the kind of question Traditional Medicare’s rule already answers, which leaves little room for a plan’s own version.

How the two-midnight benchmark works

The benchmark lives in 42 CFR 412.3. Under paragraph (d)(1), an inpatient admission is generally appropriate for payment when the admitting physician expects the patient to need hospital care that crosses two midnights. The expectation, according to the text of section 412.3, should rest on complex medical factors such as history, comorbidities, the severity of signs and symptoms, current medical needs and the risk of an adverse event.

The factors behind that expectation have to be documented in the medical record to be given consideration. A note that says only “admit” does little to carry the benchmark. A note describing the patient’s conditions, symptoms and risks, and why the physician expected care to run past two midnights, is the kind of record the regulation points to.

The rule has a second path. When the admitting physician expects care for a limited time that does not cross two midnights, paragraph (d)(3) says an inpatient admission may still be appropriate based on the physician’s clinical judgment and medical record support. CMS’s memo describes the same case-by-case exception, along with admissions for procedures Medicare lists as inpatient-only.

CMS answered the question in plain terms. The memo’s question 8 asks whether the 2024 final rule, CMS-4201-F, means Advantage plans must follow the “two-midnight rule,” and the answer says “MA plans are required to follow these inpatient admission criteria.” The two-midnight benchmark is “part of the inpatient admission criteria outlined in 42 C.F.R. § 412.3,” the memo says.

What the memo does not require plans to copy is the two-midnight presumption, the Original Medicare review tool for deciding which stays to audit. The memo says that presumption does not apply to a plan’s decisions about when and how to review a particular inpatient stay. Plans have their own room to decide which admissions to look at.

What plans can still do

Plans keep their review tools. CMS says Advantage plans may still use prior authorization or concurrent case management review of inpatient admissions, to check whether complex medical factors support the admission. Those reviews happen under the benchmark, not instead of it.

Plans also can judge whether the physician’s expectation was reasonable. The memo says they should defer to the physician’s judgment as long as it was reasonable based on the complex medical factors documented in the record. A plan that second-guesses a documented, reasonable expectation is stepping away from the standard CMS describes.

One point favors patients whose stay ran short. The memo says whether an admission actually crossed two midnights is not a factor in the criteria at section 412.3. The test is the physician’s expectation when admitting, so a patient who recovered faster than expected, or was discharged after one night, does not lose inpatient status for that reason alone.

For a member holding a denial, the useful move is comparing the plan’s stated reason to those criteria: whether the physician’s admitting expectation and its basis appear in the record, whether the plan applied a test beyond the regulation, and which part of the benchmark or the exception the plan says was unmet. A denial that cites its own rule, not the regulation, is the one that stands out.

The rule gives members and their doctors a common yardstick with Original Medicare, written into regulation and explained by CMS in 2024. It does not promise approval of any particular stay. It does fix what a plan has to measure the stay against, which is the starting point for any appeal.

Plan questioning a hospital stay?

A denial letter about a hospital stay lands on a patient at the worst time, and the response that works is usually a letter that cites the right rule and goes out on time. The stay’s admission order, the physician’s notes and the plan’s stated reason are the three things worth putting side by side.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers includes insurer letters for denied claims, and with every letter it gives when to send it, where, the deadline and what to enclose. The Medicare and hospital section covers drug and plan appeals and billing errors.

The collection is fifty fill-in letters, each with a first page that states the timing and what to attach and a second page that is the letter itself, plus a mailing log at the back and a large-print edition.

Get the denied-claim letters, with when to send each and what to enclose →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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