People on disability who go back to work get a 36-month stretch after their nine trial work months in which a check is paid for every month their earnings stay under the substantial gainful activity line. Social Security sets that line at $1,690 a month in 2026 and $1,770 in 2027. A month over the line suspends the check for that month only, and a later month under it brings the payment back.

The stretch is called the extended period of eligibility, or EPE, and it is the part of the work rules that lets a recipient try a job without giving up the benefit on the first good paycheck.

The nine trial months come first

The 36 months do not start until the trial work period is used up. Social Security’s Red Book on SSDI-only work supports says the trial work period tests a recipient’s ability to work for at least nine months, and the months need not be in a row. All nine have to fall within a 60-month period.

A month counts as a trial work month when gross earnings top $1,210 in 2026, or when self-employment takes more than 80 hours in the month. The 2027 trial work amount is $1,270, according to Social Security’s 2027 fact sheet. Under 20 CFR 404.1592, work counts as services even when it falls short of substantial gainful activity.

Benefits continue through the trial work period. The trial months are a test of ability to work, and they are where a recipient finds out whether a job is sustainable before any rule about the earnings line applies.

How the 36 months pay

After the trial work period ends, the Red Book says, “you get a 36-month EPE.” During it, Social Security can pay for any month the work and earnings are not at the substantial gainful activity level. For months over the line, cash benefits are suspended.

The earnings line is the one the agency’s actuaries publish. The substantial gainful activity table lists $1,690 for 2026 and $1,770 for 2027 for people who are not blind, up from $1,620 in 2025. The blind figures are $2,830 for 2026 and $2,950 for 2027, and they matter only to workers who are statutorily blind.

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Anyone who is receiving disability checks and thinking about a job should treat the end of the ninth trial month as the date that matters. A recipient who finishes the ninth trial month in March 2026 enters an EPE that runs from April 2026 through March 2029. Every month inside those 36 is graded separately, so a seasonal job with a high summer month and a low winter month can lead to checks in some months and no check in others.

Month by month, with no new application

The regulation behind this, 20 CFR 404.1592a, says the rule is applied one month at a time: during the re-entitlement period, “we will consider only your work in, or earnings for, that month.” Benefits stop for a month with substantial gainful activity and can restart without a new application if the earnings later drop below the line within the period.

The first month over the line after the trial work period is handled differently. Benefits are paid for that month and the two that follow, whether or not the person works in the later months. The Red Book calls this the grace period, and it covers the month the disability is treated as ceasing plus the next two.

Because each month stands alone, monthly figures matter more than a yearly total. The regulation looks at the work in, or earnings for, the month in question, so the month an amount was earned and the amount itself are what decide whether a check is paid for that month.

The result is a ladder rather than a cliff. Earnings above the line do not end the claim in the first month, and earnings below it later in the 36 months do not require starting over with a new claim.

When the 36 months end

The EPE is not the last protection. Social Security says expedited reinstatement is “your safety net if your cash benefits end because of your work,” and a request has to come within five years of when benefits end. A recipient whose benefits stopped after the EPE can ask for them back, without a new application, under that rule.

Medicare has its own timeline. The Red Book says recipients continue to receive Medicare coverage for at least 93 consecutive months, counted from the month after the last month of the trial work period, with Hospital Insurance (Part A) carrying no premium.

Taken together, the rules create three clocks: nine trial months within 60 months, a 36-month EPE, and a five-year window to ask for reinstatement. Each starts at a different point, and a recipient who works is on all three at once. Anyone who lets the dates blur risks an unexpected suspension, and anyone who tracks them can plan a return to work around the months that pay.

Taking a job while on disability?

A job that goes well can still cost a check when the dates and dollar lines are tracked loosely. The stakes are specific: the end of the ninth trial month, the first month over the earnings line, and the last month of the 36.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit from RetireShield lays out the rules for working without losing benefits, so a recipient can see how a paycheck fits the limits before taking the shift.

Part 4 covers working without losing benefits, Part 5 covers reviews and reporting, and Part 8 adds worksheets and a deadline calendar for tracking each month.

Get the kit with the rules for working without losing benefits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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