Former disability recipients whose checks ended because they went back to work and earned too much can ask Social Security to restart the payments without filing a new application. The request has to come within 60 months, or five years, of the month the benefits stopped. While the agency reviews it, a worker might be paid provisional benefits for up to six months.

The safety net is called expedited reinstatement, or EXR. It exists because a job that worked out for a while does not always last, and starting a disability claim from scratch after years of work can mean months more of waiting.

Who can ask for the restart

Social Security’s page on restarting disability benefits says the option applies to people whose benefit ended because they returned to work and earned above the limits for too long. Other reasons for an ending call for a new application instead.

The agency’s Red Book on work incentives spells out the conditions. The earlier entitlement must have been terminated because of substantial gainful activity, the agency’s term for work above its monthly earnings line, and the request must come within 5 years from the month the benefits stopped.

The medical side has its own condition. The worker’s current impairment must be the same as, or related to, the one that qualified for benefits originally, and the worker must be unable to do substantial gainful activity because of it. The rule in 20 CFR 404.1592b adds that the review uses the medical improvement standard, under which the agency generally finds a person disabled unless the impairment has improved enough for work.

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That makes the five-year date the one to calendar for anyone whose checks stopped after a stretch of work. A worker whose benefits ended in March 2023 has until about March 2028 to ask, counting from the month they stopped, and a worker whose job ended and whose health has not improved is the person the rule is built for. Anyone with a different condition than the original one has to look at the “same or related” test before assuming the shortcut applies.

What happens while the request is reviewed

The request is made by phone. Social Security’s restart page lists 1-800-772-1213, or TTY 1-800-325-0778, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most time zones, and says to tell the representative that the call is for expedited reinstatement.

The worker answers a series of questions and does not file a new application. That is the central difference from starting over: the agency treats the earlier entitlement as the starting point instead of building a new claim from the beginning.

The page says a worker might get benefits for up to six months while the request is reviewed. The Red Book calls them up to 6 months of temporary cash benefits and says the worker may also be eligible for Medicare or Medicaid during that provisional period.

The provisional months are not a decision on the claim. They bridge a medical review, and the payments stop being provisional only if reinstatement is approved.

What a reinstated benefit starts over

If reinstatement is approved, the worker enters an initial reinstatement period that can last 24 months, not necessarily consecutive. For disability insurance, months in which earnings are not substantial gainful activity can be paid during that period.

The Red Book then lists what a worker gets when that period ends. There is a new nine-month trial work period, a new 36-month extended period of eligibility, a new 60-month window to request reinstatement if the benefits are stopped again because of work, and a new period of extended Medicare coverage.

That last pair matters to anyone who has already used the safety net once. A second work stoppage does not close the door permanently, because the 60-month clock restarts with the reinstated benefit.

Medicare protection also runs on its own track. Social Security’s Red Book says people in the work-incentive program can keep Medicare coverage for at least 93 consecutive months after the trial work period, with Hospital Insurance (Part A) carrying no premium.

What happens after the window closes

Past the 60 months, the shortcut is gone. Social Security’s restart page says that after five years a new application is required, which means a new medical decision and typically the five-month waiting period again.

The gap between the two paths is concrete. Expedited reinstatement can pay provisional benefits within the review, while a new claim can start with five months and no check. A worker who is close to the five-year mark and unsure about timing is better off calling before the date than after it.

Workers who are working again should know the earnings line used for the work-related ending. Social Security’s 2026 figure for substantial gainful activity is $1,690 a month, or $2,830 for blind workers, and for 2027 it is $1,770 and $2,950.

Checks ended after going back to work?

Five years sounds like plenty until the date is counted from the month benefits stopped, not from the day a job ended. A worker who misses the window loses the no-new-application shortcut and goes back to a full claim.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit from RetireShield explains the rules for working without losing benefits, so the earnings line and the dates are laid out before a job changes and not after.

Part 4 covers working without losing benefits and Part 8 provides worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar for keeping the five-year date in view.

Get the working-without-losing-benefits kit with a deadline calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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