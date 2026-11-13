A married worker cannot give up a pension’s survivor benefit on a signature alone. Federal law says the waiver takes effect only if the spouse agrees in writing and the spouse’s consent is witnessed by a plan representative or a notary public. The rule sits in the pension law known as ERISA and in a matching provision of the tax code.

A spouse’s spoken agreement does not count, and neither does a form the worker signs alone. The pension plan treats the survivor benefit as still in place until the paperwork meets those terms.

The survivor benefit built into a pension

The Labor Department’s ERISA retirement plan FAQ says that in defined benefit and money purchase plans, “unless you and your spouse choose otherwise, the form of payment will include a survivor’s benefit.” That default is called a qualified joint and survivor annuity. The surviving spouse’s payment “must be at least half” of what the couple received together.

The tax code’s definition of that annuity, in 26 U.S.C. 417, sets the survivor share at not less than 50 percent and not more than 100 percent of the joint-life amount. A separate protection, the qualified preretirement survivor annuity, pays the spouse if the worker dies before retirement benefits begin. The IRS says plans must provide it to married participants unless both spouses consent in writing to waive it.

Married workers choosing how to take a pension, and spouses who are handed a form to sign, are the people this rule is written for. A worker who wants a larger monthly check during retirement can ask to give up the survivor share, but the spouse is the one who decides whether to sign away that income for life. The plan has to explain the choice in writing first.

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What the spouse’s consent has to contain

Under 29 U.S.C. 1055, a waiver counts only when three things are true. The spouse consents in writing. The election names a beneficiary or form of benefit that cannot be changed without the spouse’s consent, unless the consent expressly allows the worker to change it. And the consent acknowledges the effect of the election and is witnessed by a plan representative or a notary public.

The witness can be either one. A spouse can sign in front of a plan representative or in front of a notary. The IRS page says plans “must require a plan representative or notary witness the spouse’s consent.”

Consent applies only to the spouse who gave it. If the worker later remarries, the new spouse has not agreed to anything, and the earlier consent does not carry over.

The law has one narrow way around the signature. A plan representative can be satisfied that consent cannot be obtained because there is no spouse, the spouse cannot be located, or other circumstances the Treasury Department sets by regulation. That finding also applies only to that spouse.

When a waiver can be signed

For the survivor annuity paid after retirement, the election period is the 180-day window ending on the annuity starting date, the date benefit payments begin. The plan has to give a written explanation “within a reasonable period of time before the annuity starting date.” The explanation covers the survivor benefit, the right to waive it and the effect, the spouse’s rights and the right to revoke.

A plan may send that explanation after the annuity starting date. If it does, the election period cannot end before the 30th day after the explanation arrives. The worker can revoke an election during the election period.

For the survivor annuity paid when a worker dies before retiring, the window is much longer. It starts on the first day of the plan year in which the worker turns 35 and runs until death. The IRS page says consent can be given at any time after the participant becomes eligible, up to death.

Plans where the rule works differently

Most 401(k)-type plans do not use annuities. The Labor Department says that “in general, in most defined contribution plans, if you should die before you receive your benefits, your surviving spouse will automatically receive them.” A worker who wants to name someone else needs the spouse’s signed waiver, witnessed the same way, by a notary or plan representative.

The statute exempts some individual account plans and certain employee stock ownership plans. The IRS says some defined contribution plans can be exempt if they meet specific conditions, such as not offering a life annuity option. The IRS also says a plan can pay a lump sum without either spouse’s consent when the participant’s benefit is worth $5,000 or less.

A worker who was single when joining a plan and later married should tell the plan administrator, according to the Labor Department, so the plan’s records show the marriage. The department’s benefits security administration answers questions at 1-866-444-3272.

The signature is a trade. A pension that stops at the worker’s death pays a larger check while both spouses are alive, because the tax code requires the joint-and-survivor version to be the actuarial equivalent of a single-life annuity. The spouse who signs gives up the survivor income to get it, which is why the law asks for a witness and a written explanation first.

Is the spouse on the form the spouse on file?

A survivor benefit that a spouse never agreed to give up can still be paid, but only if the plan’s records are right. Old jobs, a divorce or a remarriage can leave a pension or 401(k) form naming someone the family no longer expects.

Beneficiary Audit shows how to find out who is named on every IRA, 401(k), pension, annuity and life insurance form. It includes a master list and a request letter that asks each company to confirm in writing, plus the ex-spouse trap, when divorce does not erase the old form.

Get the master list and the written-confirmation letter for every pension and 401(k) form →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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