A veteran’s family can ask VA for a free government headstone or marker for a grave in any cemetery, private ones included, by filing VA Form 40-1330. VA ships the stone at no charge. Setting it in a private cemetery is the family’s cost, and some state veterans’ cemeteries charge a small setting fee.

The gap between those two facts catches families off guard. A grave that has sat unmarked for years can get a stone without a purchase, yet the cemetery’s installation bill still arrives. Knowing which part VA pays for, and which part it leaves alone, makes the paperwork much easier to plan.

What VA ships and what the family pays for

The National Cemetery Administration’s headstone and marker page says VA furnishes the stone “upon request, at no charge to the applicant.” In national, military post and military base cemeteries, staff set it at no cost. In a private cemetery, the page says, “arrangements for placing it in a private cemetery are the applicant’s responsibility.”

The form repeats that in plain terms. In the private cemetery section, the applicant certifies that the marker “will be installed in the cemetery listed in block 29 at no expense to the Government.” A cemetery official prints and signs a name on the form. The Government is also not responsible for costs to install or remove a marker in a private cemetery, the form says.

Styles are limited to what the cemetery allows. VA offers flat markers in granite, marble or bronze, upright headstones in granite or marble, and bronze niche markers for cremated remains. The page says the style chosen “must be permitted by the officials in charge of the private cemetery,” so a family should ask the cemetery office what it accepts before picking one on the form.

That leaves families with an unmarked grave, or one with only a privately bought stone, with a simple decision. They can file Form 40-1330 for the government stone and budget separately for the cemetery’s setting charge. The Veteran’s discharge papers decide eligibility, so the DD-214 is the document to locate first.

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Who is eligible and who is left out

VA’s eligibility page says a Veteran without a dishonorable discharge, or a service member who died on active duty, can qualify when the grave is unmarked, anywhere in the world. The date of death does not matter for an unmarked grave. If a family already bought a private headstone, the Veteran must have died on or after Nov. 1, 1990 for VA to supply a second government stone.

Recent enlistees face a service test. People who enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, and officers who entered after Oct. 16, 1981, must have served 24 months of continuous active duty or died on active duty. National Guard members and Reservists qualify through retirement-pay entitlement or qualifying federal service, and those with only limited training service generally do not.

Spouses and dependent children are treated differently. VA’s page says they qualify only when buried in a national, state, tribal Veterans’, or military post or base cemetery. Those buried in a private cemetery are not eligible for their own stone, though the family can ask for their names to be added to the Veteran’s marker. A medallion is available for graves that already carry a private marker, for Veterans who served on or after April 6, 1917.

Filing Form 40-1330

The VA application page lists who may file: a family member, a personal representative, an accredited Veterans Service Organization representative, a qualifying state or local government employee, or the person legally responsible for the arrangements. If the Veteran’s service ended before April 6, 1917, any individual acting for the deceased can apply.

The family needs the Claim for Standard Government Headstone or Marker and a copy of the Veteran’s discharge certificate, DD Form 214 or equivalent. The form also accepts a VA pre-need eligibility letter. VA asks that originals not be sent because they are not returned, and applicants without records can still file while VA tries to obtain them.

Filing goes three ways: online through QuickSubmit in AccessVA, which needs a first-time registration, by mail to the NCA FP Evidence Intake Center, PO Box 5237, Janesville, WI 53547, or by fax. A second request, or a replacement for a wrong inscription or damage, is explained in block 27. Questions go to 800-697-6947, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

Inscription choices are made on the form. A legal name, branch of service and years of birth and death are required, while rank, awards and wars served are optional. Anything added in block 18 is subject to VA approval. In national and state cemeteries, the cemetery orders the stone from the next of kin’s inscription details.

Delivery has to match an address, and delays have a script

The consignee on the form must be a business with a physical delivery address and a phone number. The form says VA “will not deliver a headstone or marker to a Post Office box.” Families usually name the cemetery or the monument company that will set the stone, and that business signs in block 27 to accept it.

VA does not post a delivery time on the page, but it does say when to call. After 30 days with no word, the family can phone the Applicant Assistance Unit to confirm VA received the claim. After 60 days with the grave still bare, the family should ask the cemetery or funeral home whether the stone arrived, and then call VA if it has not.

In practice, the order is cemetery first, form second, call third. The cemetery office supplies the style list, the block 29 signature and the setting price, which can be compared with a monument company’s quote. A family that gets those three answers before mailing anything avoids a rejected style or a stone shipped to an address that cannot take it.

Is the grave still unmarked?

A family that files Form 40-1330 can get the stone free, but the cemetery’s setting bill, a style the cemetery will not accept or a P.O. box on the form can still hold things up. Families sorting out a burial are often also sorting out what VA benefits continue for a surviving spouse, and that is a separate claim.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ. It includes the pension-poacher warning signs and a claim tracker, so a family can see which VA benefits sit next to the burial paperwork.

Get the VA pension levels and claim tracker to go with the headstone paperwork →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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