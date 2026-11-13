Adults whose disability began before age 22 can collect Social Security on a parent’s earnings record when that parent retires, becomes disabled or dies, even if the adult never held a job. The adult must be at least 18, generally unmarried, and meet Social Security’s adult definition of disability. The parent must be receiving retirement or disability benefits, or must have died after working enough to be insured.

The benefit is formally called childhood disability benefits, and the people who get it are often called disabled adult children. The name is a holdover: the payment is a child’s benefit paid to an adult, because it rests on the parent’s record rather than the adult’s own work history.

Who qualifies on a parent’s record

Social Security’s January 2026 booklet, Benefits for Children With Disabilities, says adults with a disability that began before they turned 22 can receive benefits on a parent’s earnings record. The adult does not need to have worked to get them. The date that counts is when the disability began, not when the application is filed.

The parent side of the test has three paths. A parent must be receiving retirement benefits, or receiving disability benefits, or must have died after working enough to be insured. The agency’s disability eligibility page says benefits can be paid if the parent “is deceased or starts receiving retirement or disability benefits.”

Families deciding whether to apply can ask four things. Did the disability begin before age 22? Is the adult 18 or older? Is the adult unmarried? Is a parent receiving retirement or disability checks, or deceased? Yes to all four is the point to call Social Security, since the agency’s page warns that delay could cost potential benefits.

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How the disability test works at 18 and older

Children who received benefits as minors on a parent’s record can continue after 18 if they are found to have a disability, and from that age the disability is judged under the adult rules. The booklet says the benefits continue for as long as the person has a disability. A person with no earlier claim can apply for the first time as an adult.

Social Security’s operating manual, POMS DI 10115.001, spells out the checklist staff use. The person must be the child of a retired, disabled or deceased worker, be dependent on that worker, have filed an application, be unmarried, and have a disability that began before 22. The disability definition matches the one used for disability insurance benefits, and no waiting period applies.

Work limits still matter, because the test is about disability. The booklet lists the 2026 substantial-work limits for disability benefits as monthly earnings above $1,690, or $2,830 for people who are blind. Earnings above those lines are treated as a sign the person can work, which is why a family with an adult who has a job should raise it on the call.

Marriage, SSI and the size of the payment

Marriage ends the benefit for a disabled adult child, with an exception when the person marries another Social Security beneficiary. The disability eligibility page names marriage to another disabled adult child as an example where benefits may continue. Anyone planning to marry can call 1-800-772-1213 first to learn whether the payment would stop.

Supplemental Security Income, the needs-based program for people with limited income and resources, works differently. The booklet says that at 18 a parent’s income and resources generally stop counting for SSI, except a spouse’s. A person already on SSI at 18 has the medical condition reviewed under the adult rules within a year of that birthday.

The booklet gives no flat amount for the adult child’s check, because the payment is based on the parent’s earnings record. The size of the benefit therefore depends on the parent’s work history and cannot be read off a table. Social Security calculates it once the claim is filed and the parent’s record is matched to the adult.

Applying for the benefit

There is no online application for a disabled adult child’s claim. Social Security tells applicants to call 1-800-772-1213 and request an appointment. The TTY number is 1-800-325-0778, and phone service runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Completing an Adult Disability Report before the appointment can speed up the process.

The booklet lists what to have ready: the parent’s Social Security number, whether the parent is living and receiving benefits or deceased, plus the adult’s own Social Security number and birth certificate. Helpful extras are details on the medical condition, dates of visits, patient account numbers, and the names of teachers or others who can describe how the person functions.

Because the test turns on when the disability began, dated medical and school records carry weight in the claim. A family that has kept old treatment summaries, school evaluations or agency letters has the material Social Security asks about. Anyone who has lost them can name the providers and schools instead, and the agency can request the records.

A parent’s filing is the event that opens the door for an adult child. A parent who is about to file for retirement can ask about the adult at the same appointment, and a surviving family can raise it when reporting a death. Either route starts with the same phone number and the same four questions.

A disabled adult in the family and a parent about to file?

The rules for this benefit turn on small details: the date the disability began, a marriage, the work limits. Social Security warns that delay could cost potential benefits, and a change left unreported can later bring a notice saying the agency paid too much.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit shows when the payment arrives with the 2026 payment calendar, how to lock it down, and what to do the day a payment is late, short or wrong. It does not file the claim or decide eligibility; that stays with Social Security.

Part 5 is the full overpayment playbook, with a response worksheet for the day a notice says too much was paid.

Get the 2026 payment calendar and overpayment worksheet in the Check Protection Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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