Widows and widowers of wartime veterans can draw a VA Survivors Pension even when the veteran’s death had nothing to do with military service. The survivor must not have remarried and must stay under limits on income and net worth. The pension is separate from Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, the benefit VA pays when a death is service-connected.

Many families assume the pension is closed to them because the veteran died of old age, cancer or heart disease decades after leaving the service. The federal rule says otherwise. What matters is the veteran’s wartime service and the survivor’s finances, not the cause of death.

Who the pension covers

Under 38 CFR 3.3(b)(4), the improved survivors pension is payable to a veteran’s surviving spouse or child “because of the veteran’s nonservice-connected death.” The veteran needs wartime service of 90 days or more, counting separate periods together, or must have been receiving or entitled to compensation or retired pay for a service-connected disability based on wartime service.

The VA’s Survivors Pension page adds that the veteran cannot have received a dishonorable discharge. A surviving spouse must not have remarried after the death, and must have lived continuously with the veteran from marriage to death, with limited exceptions for separations caused by health, work or the veteran’s misconduct.

Children qualify on their own terms. A child must be unmarried and under 18, under 23 and attending a VA-approved school, or unable to care for themselves because of a disability that began before 18. A surviving spouse also needs proof of marriage to the veteran for at least one year, or a child born before or during the marriage, or a wedding before a date tied to the war periods.

People who fit the picture are a widow living on a modest Social Security check, a widower whose wife served during a war period and whose savings sit under the limit, or a family caring for a disabled adult child of a veteran. For each, the next step is to gather the veteran’s discharge papers, the death certificate and the marriage certificate, then file VA Form 21P-534EZ. The documents are listed on VA’s evidence page.

Stay ahead of VA benefit news: We explain each VA benefit update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Veterans Benefits Starter Checkup as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the veterans checkup →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dependency and Indemnity Compensation is the separate benefit VA pays when a death is service-connected. A survivor who thinks the veteran’s illness began in service can ask about that benefit too. The two are different claims with different tests, and the Survivors Pension is the one that turns on wartime service plus limited finances.

The net worth and income tests

Net worth is what the survivor owns minus debts. VA’s page says it leaves out the home, the car and most home furnishings. For the period from Dec. 1, 2025, through Nov. 30, 2026, the VA rates page sets the net worth limit at $163,699.

Anyone weighing a claim should add up savings, investments and any other property outside the home and car, then subtract debts. A balance above $163,699 stops a claim at the door.

Income is the second test. Under the same federal rule, the survivor must meet the net worth requirements of 38 CFR 3.274 and have income that does not exceed the maximum annual pension rate that applies, set under sections 3.23 and 3.24. The rate depends on whether the survivor needs help with daily care and on how many children are in the household.

What it pays, and the dates on the numbers

The rates took effect Dec. 1, 2025, after a 2.8% cost-of-living increase. For a surviving spouse with no dependent children, the maximum annual pension rate is $11,699 without extra benefits and $14,298 with the Housebound allowance. With Aid and Attendance, for a survivor who needs help with daily activities, it is $18,697. A survivor of a Spanish-American War veteran who qualifies for Aid and Attendance gets $19,453.

The gaps between the levels are large. Housebound adds $2,599 a year to the base rate of $11,699, and Aid and Attendance adds $6,998, which works out to about $1,558 a month at the top level. A survivor who needs daily care should ask about the Aid and Attendance level when filing, since the base rate is the lowest of the three.

Each child beyond the first adds $2,984 to the maximum rate. These figures apply through Nov. 30, 2026. The VA rates page lists no figures for Dec. 1, 2026 yet, so the figures above are the ones VA publishes for a claim filed before that date.

Applying earlier matters. VA’s page suggests filing an intent to file before submitting the full claim, which can preserve a retroactive payment date if the claim is later approved.

Filing the claim

The application is VA Form 21P-534EZ. VA lists four routes: with an accredited attorney, claims agent or veterans service organization representative, online, by mail to the Pension Intake Center, PO Box 5365, Janesville, WI 53547-5365, or in person at a VA regional office.

Survivors who are unsure whether the veteran’s service meets the wartime test can still file. The evidence page says VA will help obtain separation records if the family gives permission. Someone holding a veteran’s DD-214 should check the dates of service against the periods of war before assuming a claim will fail.

Did the veteran serve during a war period?

A widow who skips this pension because the death was not service-connected is reading the rule backward. The wartime service, the marriage and the finances decide the claim, and VA’s published net worth limit and rates run through Nov. 30, 2026.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and it comes with a claim tracker. Part 5 covers what continues for survivors, and the Deadline Calendar in Part 8 keeps filing dates in one place.

Get the survivors section and a claim tracker for the pension paperwork →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Surviving spouses of veterans who have not remarried can get a VA survivors pension with limited income and net worth, even if the death was not service-connected appeared first on The Money Overview.