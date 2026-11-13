Homeowners whose mortgage servicer bought an insurance policy on their house can force it to be cancelled once the servicer has proof of their own coverage. Under Regulation X, the federal mortgage servicing rule at 12 CFR 1024.37, the servicer has 15 days from receiving that evidence to cancel the policy it placed, refund premiums and fees for any period when both policies were in force, and take those charges off the loan account. The proof does not have to come from the homeowner.

Force-placed insurance is a policy a servicer buys on its own when it believes the hazard coverage required by the loan has lapsed, and the cost lands on the borrower’s account. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that in many instances this insurance protects only the lender, not the homeowner, and that it is usually more expensive than a policy the homeowner finds alone.

How the charge reaches a mortgage statement

A servicer may not charge a premium or fee for force-placed coverage unless it has a reasonable basis to believe the borrower failed to keep the required insurance. Regulation X then requires an initial written notice at least 45 days before any charge. A reminder must follow at least 30 days after the first notice and be delivered at least 15 days before any charge is made.

When the servicer has received no insurance information at all, the reminder must be labeled the “second and final notice.” It must also state the annual premium cost or a labeled reasonable estimate, so the homeowner sees the price before billing starts. The servicer cannot charge if proof of continuous, compliant coverage arrives within 15 days of that reminder.

The rule’s model forms carry numbers. MS-3A is the initial notice, MS-3B and MS-3C are the two versions of the reminder, and MS-3D is the renewal notice. A letter bearing one of those labels belongs to this process, and the dates printed on it start the clocks.

What counts as proof of coverage

The rule says the evidence can arrive “from the borrower or otherwise,” so confirmation from an insurer or agent starts the 15-day clock just as a homeowner’s letter does. The official commentary in the CFPB’s copy of the rule lists a copy of the policy declarations page, an insurance certificate, the policy itself or similar written confirmation as acceptable forms.

Homeowners who spot a force-placed charge on a mortgage statement, or who received a “second and final notice,” have a short list of steps. They can get a declarations page from their insurer showing continuous coverage, send it to the servicer in writing, and ask for cancellation and a refund of the overlap. Writing down the date the servicer received it matters, because the 15 days run from receipt.

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A servicer may turn down evidence that neither the insurer nor the agent confirms, or that shows a policy that does not meet the loan contract’s requirements. If a premium was paid late within a grace period allowed by state law or the policy, and the insurer accepted it with no lapse, the commentary treats the coverage as continuous.

What the servicer owes after receiving proof

Paragraph (g) of the rule gives the servicer three duties: cancel the force-placed insurance, refund all premium charges and related fees paid for any overlapping period, and remove those charges from the account. The CFPB’s commentary defines overlap as the stretch when both policies were in effect. The 15-day deadline runs from the day the servicer receives the evidence.

The refund covers the overlap, not necessarily every dollar. If a homeowner’s own policy lapsed for three months before the servicer’s policy took over, the servicer can still charge for those uncovered months. The rule treats the lapse and the overlap differently, so a statement that shows both periods is worth keeping.

Servicers may also renew or replace a force-placed policy. For that, paragraph (e) requires a renewal notice at least 45 days before the charge and no more than once a year. If borrower coverage lapsed after the old force-placed policy expired, the servicer may promptly charge for that lapse once it receives evidence of it, unless state or other law bars the charge.

Apart from charges regulated as the business of insurance and those authorized by the Flood Disaster Protection Act, every force-placed charge must be “bona fide and reasonable.” The rule defines that as a charge for a service actually performed, bearing a reasonable relationship to the servicer’s cost and not otherwise prohibited by law. A premium far above a homeowner’s own policy can be questioned on that basis.

When the servicer does not cancel

The CFPB’s guidance for homeowners charged for force-placed insurance starts with getting coverage in place, either by buying a new policy or asking the insurer to reinstate the old one. The next step is sending the servicer the policy and any other information it asks for, then requesting in writing that the force-placed policy be cancelled as soon as possible.

A homeowner who disagrees with what the servicer did can send a written notice of error that describes the mistake and disputes it. The CFPB also takes complaints at consumerfinance.gov/complaint and by phone at (855) 411-CFPB (2372). Anyone whose coverage was cancelled because the servicer failed to pay the premium from an escrow account is advised to consult an attorney.

A paper trail settles most disputes over the 15 days. A dated copy of the declarations page, the servicer’s notices, the statement showing the charge and the later statement showing the refund together show whether the deadline was met. A missing refund line on the next statement is where a gap would show.

The rule ties the servicer’s power to charge to the absence of proof, so proof ends it. The 45-day and 15-day notice windows leave room to answer before the first dollar is billed, and the 15-day cancellation deadline leaves little room to keep billing afterward. Homeowners who answer inside the notice window can avoid the charge; those who answer later have a refund claim for the overlap.

Charged for insurance the house already had?

A force-placed policy can sit on the loan account for months, and the 15-day refund rule covers only the overlap, not a gap before the homeowner’s own coverage began. Every month a lapse goes unanswered is a month of premium the servicer may charge for.

Cut Your House Costs is built for the next step after the dispute: a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, so the policy that satisfies the mortgage costs less than the servicer’s.

Inside is a home-cost audit worksheet that puts each yearly house expense on one page, which makes a charge that does not belong easier to spot.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Mortgage servicers must cancel force-placed homeowners insurance within 15 days of getting proof of the borrower’s own policy and refund premiums for the overlap appeared first on The Money Overview.