Workers approved for disability insurance get no check for the first five full calendar months after the date Social Security finds the disability began. The first payment covers the sixth full month and arrives the month after that. Anyone planning household bills around an approval letter has to count those months before counting on a deposit.

The gap catches people who assume approval means money the following month. An approval settles whether the disability meets the agency’s rules, and the waiting months come off the front of the claim no matter how fast the decision comes.

How the five waiting months are counted

Social Security’s approval page states the rule plainly: a worker “must wait 5 full calendar months from the date we find that your disability began before your entitlement can begin.” Entitlement then starts in the sixth full month of disability.

The regulation behind it, 20 CFR 404.315, asks for five full consecutive months of disability, beginning with a month in which the worker was both insured for disability and disabled. It also bars the count from starting earlier than the 17th month before the month the application was filed.

That 17-month limit matters most to people who stopped working long before they applied. A worker disabled for many months before filing may already have served the waiting period, so the first payment can reach back to months that have passed. A worker who files in the month the disability began has all five months still ahead. In both cases the onset date Social Security assigns, not the filing date, starts the count.

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Benefits cannot begin earlier than the month after the waiting period ends, according to 20 CFR 404.316. That is why a quick decision from Social Security does not shorten the wait: the months are counted from the onset date, and the agency cannot pay any of them. Entitlement starts only once the fifth full month has passed.

When the first deposit lands

Disability checks arrive a month behind. Social Security pays disability benefits in the month after the month they are due, and its own example has the benefit due for December 2023 paid in January 2024.

A worker whose entitlement begins in July is therefore paid for July in August. The five waiting months before July produce no payment, and the agency does not add them back later.

The amount can shrink if other income is involved. The approval page notes that workers’ compensation and certain pensions from government work may reduce a disability benefit, which is worth knowing before budgeting around the full figure on an award letter.

Medicare comes after 24 months of checks

Health coverage follows a separate clock. Medicare.gov says people under 65 get Medicare automatically after getting disability benefits for 24 months, and Social Security describes the same enrollment in Original Medicare, Parts A and B.

Because the count runs on months of benefits, the five unpaid waiting months sit in front of it. Medicare mails a welcome package with the card three months before Parts A and B start, and no sign-up is required. Health coverage during the waiting months and the first two years of checks has to come from somewhere else, such as a spouse’s plan, Medicaid or a marketplace policy.

People with ALS skip the wait

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is the exception. Social Security says there is no waiting period when the disability results from ALS and the claim is approved on or after July 23, 2020.

Medicare follows the same faster path for ALS. The approval page says coverage begins sooner, generally the first month the person is eligible for disability benefits, and Medicare.gov says people with ALS get Medicare automatically as soon as benefits start. The approval page names no other exception to the waiting period or to the 24-month Medicare timing.

Working during the wait

Earnings during the waiting months can undo a claim. Social Security’s qualification page says average monthly earnings above $1,690 in 2026 generally mean a person cannot be considered disabled, and the line is $2,830 for people who are blind. For 2027 those amounts rise to $1,770 and $2,950.

The measure is average monthly earnings, so a single busy month is weighed against the others. Anyone who keeps working while a claim is pending is better off telling the claims representative at the start, because the earnings history is part of the file alongside the onset date.

The checks do not run forever under the same label. Under 20 CFR 404.316, disability entitlement ends the month before the worker reaches full retirement age, when the benefit converts to a retirement benefit, and it also ends the second month after a disability ends.

The practical order of events is short. Apply as soon as the disability starts, expect no check for five full months, expect the first deposit the month after the sixth month begins, and plan for Medicare to begin only after two years of payments unless ALS is involved.

Waiting on a disability approval?

A disability claim can leave a household with five months of no check and no firm date for the first deposit. The cost of a missed detail is a budget built on money that is not coming yet, or a work arrangement that crosses the earnings line while the claim is pending.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit from RetireShield is a step-by-step guide to applying and appealing and to the rules for working without losing benefits, so the waiting months are planned around rather than discovered.

Part 6 covers applying and appealing, and Part 8 adds worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar for keeping track of each date once a claim is filed.

Get the applying, appealing and working-rules guide for the waiting months →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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