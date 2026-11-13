A nursing home resident’s house is not counted as a Medicaid resource while a spouse or dependent relative continues to live in it. The rule sits in the federal regulation for Supplemental Security Income, 20 CFR 416.1212, which many state Medicaid programs borrow for older and disabled applicants. A house that would otherwise block eligibility can stay protected for a husband, wife or dependent family member still at home.

A separate federal law, 42 U.S.C. 1396p, caps the home equity Medicaid allows for nursing-home coverage, and that cap does not apply when a spouse or certain children live in the house. Together the two rules explain why families can often keep the house during a stay in care, and why the details matter once the relative at home moves out.

What the SSI home exclusion says

The regulation, 20 CFR 416.1212, defines a home as any property in which a person and any spouse have an ownership interest and which serves as the person’s principal place of residence. That includes the shelter itself, the land it sits on and related outbuildings.

Social Security does not count a home under this rule regardless of its value. If the owner leaves to live in an institution, the home is still treated as the principal residence, whatever the owner’s intent to return, while a spouse or dependent relative of the eligible person continues to live there.

Without that provision, a move into a nursing facility could end the house’s status as a principal residence and turn it into a countable asset. The spouse or dependent relative at home is what keeps the status intact, so the protection lasts only as long as that person lives there.

Families with a parent entering a nursing home, and a spouse or dependent relative left in the house, should ask the state Medicaid office in writing how it treats the home. The letter can list who lives there and since when. Whether a state follows the SSI home rule or another method for its long-term care program is the state’s call, so the answer belongs on paper.

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The home equity cap and who it spares

Under 42 U.S.C. 1396p(f), a person whose equity in the home exceeds $500,000 is not eligible for Medicaid payment of nursing facility and other long-term care services. A state may raise the cap to an amount that does not exceed $750,000. Both figures have been indexed to consumer prices since 2011 and are rounded to the nearest $1,000.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services listed the 2026 limits in a Dec. 9, 2025 informational bulletin. The minimum home equity limit is $752,000 and the maximum is $1,130,000, both effective Jan. 1, 2026. A state using the minimum applies $752,000, and a state that elected the higher option can go up to $1,130,000.

The cap does not apply at all if the applicant’s spouse lawfully lives in the home. It is also lifted for a child under 21, or for a child who is blind or permanently and totally disabled under the statute’s definitions. The statute names children, while the SSI rule speaks of a dependent relative, so the two protections are not identical.

Giving the house away is a different test

Transfers are judged separately. The same statute sets a 60-month look-back for assets disposed of on or after Feb. 8, 2006, and an applicant who gave assets away for less than fair value faces a penalty period of months of ineligibility. A house signed over to a relative to dodge the cap lands inside that test.

The statute carves out transfers of the home to certain people without a penalty. They are the applicant’s spouse, a child under 21, and a child who is blind or disabled. A sibling with an equity interest in the home also qualifies if the sibling lived there for at least a year before the applicant entered an institution.

A son or daughter who lived in the home for at least two years before institutionalization can receive it penalty-free if the state determines the child provided care that let the parent stay at home. That finding rests on the state, so records of the care, such as dated notes and medical visits, matter more than a family’s recollection.

When the person at home leaves

Because the protection depends on someone continuing to live in the house, a spouse’s or relative’s departure removes the basis for it. The 416.1212 text is conditional on the person continuing to live there. The home equity cap would apply again unless another exempt person lives in the house, and any change in who lives there is worth reporting to the caseworker in writing.

The same bulletin lists the 2026 community spouse resource standard, the savings the at-home spouse may keep, with a floor of $32,532 and a ceiling of $162,660. Those figures govern savings and are separate from the house, which the home exclusion covers on its own terms.

Medicaid long-term care rules differ by state, and the home equity limit in particular depends on the state’s election. The federal text sets the floor: a house protected by a spouse or dependent relative at home, a cap lifted for a spouse or qualifying child, and a 60-month look-back on gifts. Anyone facing an application can ask the state agency which of these it applies.

Is someone still living in the house?

The protection lasts only while the spouse or dependent relative stays, and the look-back catches a gift of the house made for the wrong reason. A family that learns the details after an admission has less room to plan than one that learns them before.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs covers how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers, and Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before anyone gives anything away. It explains the rules; the state Medicaid agency decides eligibility.

It also includes a care-plan worksheet to fill in with the family, so who lives in the house, who gives care and what is owned sit on one page.

Get the at-home spouse protections and 2026 numbers in the care-costs guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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