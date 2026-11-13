People who buy a bronze or catastrophic health plan through a marketplace can put money in a health savings account for months beginning after Dec. 31, 2025, because the 2025 tax law President Donald Trump signed treats those plans as HSA-qualified. The IRS laid out the rules in Notice 2026-05 on Dec. 9, 2025.

The change comes from section 71307 of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It rewrites the tax code’s definition of a high deductible health plan, the kind of coverage a person must have to contribute to an HSA, so that two marketplace plan types now count.

What the IRS says counts as a qualifying plan

Under Notice 2026-05, a bronze or catastrophic plan is treated as a high deductible health plan if it is available as individual coverage through an Exchange. That holds even if the plan does not meet the minimum annual deductible a regular HDHP must carry, the notice says.

Anyone with a bronze plan, or shopping for one, has a concrete question: does this plan qualify, and if so, how much can go into the account. The answer turns on three checks covered below: where the plan is sold, who it covers, and what other coverage or tax status the account holder has.

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The plan does not have to be bought on the marketplace website itself. The notice says an off-Exchange plan qualifies when the same plan is available as individual coverage through an Exchange. A person who enrolls in an individual-market plan is treated as eligible as long as there is no reason to believe the plan is missing from an Exchange.

Small-employer coverage is the exception. The notice says coverage offered through the Small Business Health Options Program, known as SHOP, is not individual coverage, so it does not get the new treatment. A bronze or catastrophic plan in SHOP can still qualify if it meets the ordinary deductible and out-of-pocket rules.

Catastrophic plans carry their own limit on who can buy them. The notice says enrollment must be restricted to people under 30 or people exempt from the federal coverage requirement in section 5000A of the tax code.

Two smaller points are in the notice’s question-and-answer section. Using an employer’s individual coverage HRA to pay for the plan does not disqualify it, though that HRA may reimburse only premiums. Some bronze variants with an actuarial value above 60%, such as those with a de minimis variance, are still treated as HDHPs.

The HSA tests that still apply

A qualifying plan is necessary but not sufficient. IRS Publication 969 lists the usual requirements: coverage under an HDHP on the first day of the month, no other health coverage except what the publication permits, no enrollment in Medicare and no claim as a dependent on someone else’s return.

The Medicare line matters for older marketplace shoppers. A person who is enrolled in Medicare cannot contribute, whatever plan type the household bought, so the rule matters only for people who are not on Medicare. Publication 969 also says any eligible individual can contribute, and family members or anyone else may contribute on that person’s behalf.

The publication also has a last-month rule. A person who is eligible on the first day of the last month of the tax year is treated as eligible for the full year, followed by a testing period that begins with that month and runs through the 12th month after it.

The contribution limits, as the IRS states them

For 2026, Publication 969 says that with self-only HDHP coverage a person can contribute up to $4,400, and with family HDHP coverage up to $8,750. The publication adds that an eligible individual who is 55 or older at the end of the year has the limit increased by $1,000.

For 2027, the IRS set the limits in Revenue Procedure 2026-24: $4,500 for self-only coverage and $9,000 for family coverage, in section 3.01(1). The same section raises the regular HDHP minimum deductible to $1,750 self-only and $3,500 family, a test the notice waives for bronze and catastrophic plans.

What else the same IRS guidance changed

The IRS announced the notice in release IR-2025-119, which also covers direct primary care. Starting Jan. 1, 2026, an otherwise eligible person enrolled in certain direct primary care arrangements may contribute to an HSA, and the account can pay the periodic fee tax-free.

The release adds that the 2025 law made telehealth and other remote care permanent as a service that can be covered before the deductible without costing HSA eligibility, for plan years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

For a marketplace shopper the practical test is short. Is the plan bronze or catastrophic and offered as individual coverage through an Exchange, is the buyer off Medicare and outside someone else’s dependents, and is no other disqualifying coverage in the picture? A yes on all three opens the HSA for the months the notice covers.

Shopping for a bronze plan with an HSA in mind?

The HSA rule counts months starting Jan. 1, 2026, and it works only for a household that checks the plan type, the Medicare date and the other coverage before putting money in. Health costs are one of several places where a rule change helps only the people who act on it.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and the tax-bill guide covers how to cut the tax bill with the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window.

Step 2 of the bundle, “Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves,” is the one to open first for a household weighing an HSA against its other tax moves.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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