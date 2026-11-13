People who owe the IRS money get a string of letters before the agency can take anything, and each letter has its own job. The CP14 is the bill. The CP501 and CP503 are reminders, and the CP504 is the Notice of Intent to Levy, the letter that opens the door to seizing a state tax refund. Ignoring the early ones does not stop the process; it moves it along.

The CP14 bill and the first reminder

The IRS sends a CP14 when a tax account shows an unpaid balance. The agency’s CP14 page says no interest is charged if the full amount is paid by the date on the notice, and that interest and a late-payment penalty apply to whatever is left after that date.

Anyone holding a CP501 or CP503 is already past that first bill, and the decision gets practical there: pay the balance, set up a payment plan, or call the number on the notice if the amount looks wrong. Each of those is simpler before a CP504 arrives, because the IRS gains the power to levy at that stage.

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The IRS describes the CP501 notice as a reminder that a balance is still owed on a tax account. It goes out when the agency has not received payment or a response to an earlier notice, and it lists the amount due, the due date and the ways to pay.

Interest keeps building on the unpaid balance until it is paid in full, and a failure-to-pay penalty applies as well. The CP501 page says the IRS may be able to remove that penalty, depending on the situation, for someone who makes contact by the payment due date.

A second reminder and a lien warning

The CP503 notice is the second reminder. The IRS says it goes to taxpayers it has not heard from who still have an unpaid balance, and it says the entire balance has to be paid by the due date shown to avoid additional penalties and interest.

This is also where a lien comes into view. If there is no payment, no arrangement and no contact, the CP503 page says the IRS may file a Notice of Federal Tax Lien, if it has not already done so. A lien is a public notice to creditors that the IRS has a right to a person’s current and future assets, and it can make credit harder to get.

Neither reminder gives a count of days to the next step. The IRS gives no fixed gap between the four notices, so the due date printed on each letter is the schedule that counts.

What the CP504 puts in the IRS’s hands

The CP504 notice is where the language changes. The IRS calls it a Notice of Intent to Levy under section 6331(d) of the tax code and tells the recipient to pay the amount shown immediately. A levy is a legal seizure of property to satisfy the debt, not a request for payment.

The first thing the page names is a state tax refund. The IRS says it can levy any state refund the taxpayer is entitled to, and after that it can go after other property. The page lists wages and other income, bank accounts, business assets, personal assets such as a car or home, and Social Security benefits.

That order matters for retirees who count on a state refund each spring, because it is among the first things within the IRS’s reach. The CP504 page also says a Notice of Federal Tax Lien may be filed and that passport denial or revocation can apply to seriously delinquent tax debt.

The 30-day rule and the hearing window

Federal law sets a floor for most levies. Under section 6331(d), the IRS must notify a taxpayer in writing of its intent to levy no less than 30 days before the levy, whether the notice is handed over, left at a home or business, or sent by certified or registered mail.

The agency’s collection guide, Publication 594, calls that step the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing. It says a request for a Collection Due Process hearing on a proposed levy is due 30 days from the date of the letter.

The same publication lists exceptions to the 30-day notice, and a levy on a state tax refund is one of them. In that case the IRS sends a letter explaining the seizure and the appeal rights after the levy has been issued, so the refund can be gone before any hearing takes place.

If a balance remains after a state refund levy, the CP504 page says the IRS may send a notice giving a hearing right before its Independent Office of Appeals, if one has not already been sent. The cost of waiting also rises. Under section 6651(d) of the tax code, the failure-to-pay penalty climbs from 0.5% to 1% a month once the tax stays unpaid 10 days after a levy notice.

The ways off the ladder

The notices point to the same exits at every step. The IRS pages list paying online or by mail with the bottom part of the notice, applying for a payment plan online or on Form 9465, and calling the toll-free number on the notice when the balance looks wrong, with canceled checks or an amended return on hand.

The CP501, CP503 and CP504 pages all say a taxpayer can request a Collection Appeals Program appeal before collection action begins, following the instructions on the notice. The CP504 page calls a payment plan requested by phone or through the online agreement tool the fastest route to approval.

People who cannot pay at all have one more option. The CP14 page says taxpayers in financial hardship may ask the IRS to temporarily delay collection, and it says to make contact by the payment due date whenever full payment is out of reach.

A return that needs correcting is a separate fix. The CP501 page points to Form 1040-X for that, and none of the notices pauses the clock on its own. The sooner the taxpayer answers, the more of those exits are still open when the CP504 shows up.

Holding a CP501 or CP503 right now?

The detail that trips people up is which letter they are holding. A reminder and a Notice of Intent to Levy look alike at a glance, yet the first leaves room to negotiate and the second can take a state refund.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit includes a notice decoder that explains what each IRS letter means, plus a refund status tracker spreadsheet for keeping the notices, dates and balances in one place.

Part 4 of the kit, “Why It Stalled: The Notice Decoder,” is built for the moment a letter arrives and nobody is sure how urgent it is.

Get the notice decoder and the notice tracker spreadsheet for the letters in the mailbox →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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