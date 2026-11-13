Anyone enrolled in Medicare Part B can get a yearly wellness visit at no charge when the doctor or other provider accepts assignment, which means the provider takes Medicare’s approved amount as full payment. The Part B deductible does not apply to the visit. Tests and services added to the same appointment can bring a bill for the Part B coinsurance, and the deductible can apply to them.

Medicare.gov describes the visit as a conversation that builds or updates a prevention plan, not a head-to-toe exam. It is covered once every 12 months. The first one cannot take place within 12 months of the start of Part B, and a Welcome to Medicare visit is not required beforehand.

When the wellness visit stays free

The cost line on the Medicare.gov wellness visit page is short: a person pays nothing if the doctor or other health care provider accepts assignment. The same page says the Part B deductible does not apply to the visit itself. A provider that does not accept assignment can charge more, so the first question for any office is whether it does.

The bill risk comes from what gets added. Medicare.gov says that if a provider performs extra tests or services during the same visit that are not covered under the preventive benefit, coinsurance may apply and the Part B deductible may apply too. The deductible is $283 for 2026, Medicare.gov lists, and coinsurance is generally 20% of the Medicare-approved amount.

The people exposed are those whose appointment drifts from planned prevention into care for a problem. Medicare.gov says specific health concerns need a separate appointment, so anyone planning to mention a new symptom can ask the office, before the visit, how that part will be billed and whether it will be coded separately from the wellness visit.

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What the appointment covers

Medicare.gov lists what goes into the visit: a health risk assessment questionnaire, routine measurements such as height, weight and blood pressure, a review of medical and family history and current prescriptions, health advice, and a talk about advance directives. The provider also writes up a checklist of recommended screenings, vaccines and other preventive services.

The visit can include a cognitive assessment for signs of dementia, an evaluation of substance use disorder risk with a referral for treatment if needed, and, for people who take opioid medication, a review of pain treatment and non-opioid options. If a provider suspects cognitive impairment, Medicare.gov says a separate, more thorough cognitive visit is covered on its own.

An optional physical activity and nutrition risk assessment can be part of the wellness visit. Medicare.gov says it costs nothing when done as part of the yearly wellness visit, but at another office or behavioral health visit a person pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount after the deductible. It is covered once every 6 months, so where it is done decides the price.

The visit is not a routine physical. Medicare.gov says extra services Medicare does not cover under this benefit, a routine physical exam being the example, may cost the full amount. People who expect a stethoscope-and-bloodwork checkup can be surprised when the appointment turns out to be a questionnaire and a plan.

How the 12-month clock works

Two separate preventive visits sit side by side in Part B. The Welcome to Medicare preventive visit is covered once, within the first 12 months a person has Part B, and Medicare.gov says it is not a comprehensive physical exam either. The yearly wellness visit starts after that window and repeats every 12 months.

The wording on the wellness page lets someone who skipped the Welcome visit begin yearly visits anyway, once 12 months of Part B have passed. Someone who enrolled in Part B in March 2026, for instance, would be looking at March 2027 for a first yearly wellness visit, and the same page says nothing is needed from the Welcome visit to qualify.

The written checklist is where the visit connects to everything else. Medicare.gov says most preventive services cost nothing from a provider who accepts assignment, but a doctor may recommend services Medicare does not cover or covers less often than recommended, and those can add costs. The checklist and the Medicare-covered list are not always the same list.

Booking the visit with the office staff, instead of leaving it to the doctor in the exam room, gives a chance to ask three things in advance: whether the provider accepts assignment, whether any lab work or screening will be done at the same sitting, and whether the visit will be billed as a wellness visit. The answers decide whether the claim arrives at zero.

A Medicare Summary Notice or an explanation of benefits after the visit should show the wellness visit with nothing owed. Any other line from the same date of service, with a coinsurance amount or a deductible, is the added service. Spotting it early leaves time to ask the office what the service was and why it was billed under Part B.

The free part of the visit is the conversation and the checklist it produces. The cost sits in whatever gets added to the appointment and in how the office bills it, which makes a short call before the visit the cheapest step in the process.

Got a bill after a free wellness visit?

A wellness visit that should have cost nothing can still produce a coinsurance line, and it is easy to miss that the added service, not the visit, is what triggered it. The detail that gets missed is rarely the headline benefit; it is the line underneath.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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