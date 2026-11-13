People who take a pension lump sum as a check made out to themselves have 20% held back for federal income tax before the money arrives. They then have 60 days to roll the full amount into an IRA to keep it tax-deferred. In the IRS’s own example, a $10,000 distribution leaves $2,000 withheld, and rolling over the whole $10,000 means finding that $2,000 elsewhere.

A direct rollover, in which the plan sends the money straight to the IRA or another plan, skips the withholding entirely. The difference between the two choices is what catches retirees who sign a payout form without reading the box.

What the 20% withholding covers

The IRS’s Topic 413 on rollovers says a taxable eligible rollover distribution paid to a participant from an employer plan is “subject to mandatory income tax withholding (generally at a rate of 20%),” even when the person plans to roll it over later. The payer has no choice, and the participant cannot decline it on the form.

The IRS’s page on rollovers of retirement plan and IRA distributions uses the same wording and contrasts it with IRAs, where a distribution faces 10% withholding by default. The 20% rate belongs to employer plans such as pensions and 401(k)s.

The rate is not a tax bill. It is a deposit toward the federal income tax the retiree owes for the year, and it comes back through the tax return if the money is later rolled over in full, or counts against the tax due if it is not.

The IRS rollovers page says a participant can “ask your plan administrator to make the payment directly to another retirement plan or to an IRA,” and that no tax is withheld on that path. The request goes to the plan before the payout is issued, not after the check is cut.

Retirees offered a pension lump sum are the people this rule is aimed at, and the choice is made on the payout election form. Ask the plan to send the money directly to the IRA and no withholding applies. Take the check instead and the 60-day clock and the 20% gap both start the day it arrives.

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The 60-day clock and the missing $2,000

Someone who receives the net check has “60 days from the date you receive it to roll it over,” according to Topic 413. The catch is the withheld amount. To defer tax on the entire taxable portion, the retiree must “add funds from other sources equal to the amount withheld.” The IRS example makes it concrete: on a $10,000 distribution with $2,000 withheld, rolling over only the $8,000 check leaves the $2,000 treated as taxable.

The same arithmetic scales with the payout. On a $50,000 lump sum, 20% is $10,000, so the check is $40,000, and rolling over all $50,000 within 60 days means adding $10,000 from savings or another account. A retiree without that cash on hand rolls over the $40,000 and owes tax on the $10,000 that was not rolled.

What counts as a lump sum

The IRS’s Topic 412 on lump-sum distributions defines one as the payment within a single tax year of a participant’s entire balance in a qualified plan. It says “mandatory income tax withholding of 20% applies to most taxable distributions paid directly to you in a lump sum.” Withholding applies even if the retiree intends to roll the taxable amount over within 60 days.

Not every payment from a pension qualifies for rollover. The IRS says hardship distributions, loans treated as distributions and “a distribution that is one of a series of substantially equal payments” are not eligible. Monthly pension checks fall in that last group, so the withholding-and-rollover rules are about the one-time payout, not the monthly pension.

For someone who wants more than 20% taken out, Topic 412 says a participant can provide Form W-4R to elect a higher withholding rate.

What happens when the 60 days run out

An amount that is not rolled over is taxable income for the year, other than qualified Roth distributions and amounts already taxed. Under age 59½, Topic 413 says “any taxable portion not rolled over may be subject to a 10% additional tax on early distributions” unless an exception applies. The deadline can be postponed for a federally declared disaster.

The IRS has three routes for a missed deadline. An automatic waiver applies if the financial institution received the funds in time and the miss came “solely because of an error on the part of the financial institution.” Self-certification uses a model letter from Rev. Proc. 2016-47 and carries no IRS fee, though the IRS says it is “not a waiver” and the receiving institution is not required to accept it. A private letter ruling carries a $10,000 user fee, according to the IRS’s waiver FAQ.

Those routes are a last resort. The simpler path, for anyone holding a lump sum payout form, is to tell the plan to roll the money directly and avoid the withholding gap and the clock altogether.

Rolling a pension payout into an IRA?

The deadline in this rule is 60 days from the day the pension check arrives, and the withheld 20% is the piece most people miss. A payout that is not rolled over in full becomes income for the year, and that income feeds the lines that set the rest of a retiree’s tax bill.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves shows each income line that sets a retiree’s tax bill in 2026 numbers. It includes the 2026 numbers on one page and how much of your Social Security is taxed, worked out on one worksheet.

It also covers the Medicare surcharge line, where one dollar over can cost more than $1,100 a year per person.

Get the guide with the 2026 numbers page and the Social Security tax worksheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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