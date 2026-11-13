Retirees whose old employers ended a pension plan without tracking them down can search for unpaid benefits in a database the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation updated on Nov. 3, 2026. The federal agency says it “holds unclaimed benefits for people that were not paid when their retirement plan ended.” The list is refreshed every quarter, so a name that was missing before can turn up later.

When a plan closes and cannot find a worker, the money does not vanish. PBGC either holds it or the plan buys an annuity, and the worker has to know to ask.

What a match on the PBGC search means

The PBGC search page asks for two things: a last name and the last four digits of a Social Security number. A result is only a first step. PBGC says a match “is not a confirmation that you are owed a benefit.”

After a match, the person has to call PBGC and give more identifying details so the agency can compare them with its records. The page warns that those details may not line up, which is why the search ends with a phone call rather than a payment.

Anyone who worked for a company that closed, merged or ended its pension plan, and anyone settling a late parent’s or spouse’s affairs, has a reason to run the search. PBGC’s program page says surviving spouses and relatives can call too, though verifying identity and the family relationship can take more than one call.

Stay ahead of settlement and refund news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Open Settlements & Refund Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the settlements tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two places a missing benefit can sit

PBGC’s Missing Participants Program page explains that a plan which ends has two choices for workers it cannot find. It can transfer their benefits to PBGC, or it can buy annuities for them from an insurance company or other financial institution. Each route sends the retiree to a different place.

For transferred benefits, the program page says to call 1-800-400-7242 and say the call is about an “MP benefit.” A representative verifies identity, which can include the Social Security number, then checks the records. If PBGC shows a benefit owed, it mails information and explains how to collect.

For annuities, the insurer holds the contract, not PBGC. The program’s notification list gives the plan name, the sponsoring employer, the PBGC case number and the insurer’s name and address, along with an annuity contract number. PBGC says it has no further information about those benefits, so the retiree contacts the insurer directly.

The program lists are updated quarterly, like the database. Finding a plan’s name on one of them still does not mean a benefit is owed, a caution PBGC repeats on the page.

Pensions PBGC’s program does not reach

The Missing Participants Program covers terminated defined benefit plans insured by PBGC, defined benefit plans sponsored by small businesses, PBGC-insured multiemployer plans and certain defined contribution plans such as 401(k)s. It does not cover governmental pensions, whether federal, state or city, or military pensions. Ongoing plans, even frozen ones, do not appear on its lists.

PBGC’s tips for finding a benefit add that a plan can be missing for other reasons. In a multiemployer plan, PBGC has no information on individuals. PBGC insures only defined benefit plans, so a different plan type needs a different office. And in a standard termination, the sponsor either bought an annuity or paid a lump sum to each participant.

The agency does not post a headcount or dollar total for the database on its search page. Anyone expecting a number to size the problem will not find one there.

Papers that speed up a claim

PBGC’s page on documents to claim a retirement benefit, updated Oct. 27, 2026, names two useful papers. One is a Deferred Vested Retirement Benefit letter, which confirms a future pension and usually lists the plan name and contact information. Monthly-benefit language in that letter points to a PBGC-insured plan.

The other is a Social Security notice, Form SSA-L99-C1, which lists retirement plans a person may have earned with past employers. A retiree who has that notice can email it to CustomerService@pbgc.gov. PBGC then reviews the prior plan administrator’s files, and the page gives no processing time.

Someone who believes a benefit exists but never got the notice can complete Form SSA-795. That form goes to Social Security, not to PBGC, and PBGC says it cannot submit the request for the person. The agency also cautions that the SSA notice does not guarantee a benefit is still owed, because many participants already took a lump sum when they left.

Other searches when PBGC comes up empty

PBGC’s list of outside resources points to the Labor Department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration. Its Retirement Savings Lost and Found database helps people find plans that may still owe benefits, and its consumer line is 1-866-444-3272. The agency handles questions about ongoing pension plans and lost 401(k)-type accounts.

Federal, military and state or local pensions go through their own offices, including the Office of Personnel Management, the Thrift Savings Plan, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and the relevant state or city personnel office. The Pension Counseling and Information Program offers free legal help through six regional projects.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators runs a search of unclaimed assets in any state a person has lived in.

A search that finds nothing in November is not a final answer, since the database is updated every quarter and a plan’s participants can be added. Retirees with a long job history can write down each employer, the years worked and any plan paperwork, then repeat the search after the next update.

Worked for a company that closed its pension plan?

The detail most people miss is that a PBGC match is not proof of a benefit, and PBGC covers only some plans. A pension from a state job, a military career or a 401(k) can sit in a different office entirely, and the free state searches are a separate step.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System lays out the twelve official places money sits and how to read a notice so a deadline is not missed. It includes a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices and a claim log to record each search.

Get the 51-office unclaimed-property tracker and the 12-place source list →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post PBGC holds unclaimed pensions for retirees whose old plans ended without paying them, and it last updated its searchable database on Nov. 3 appeared first on The Money Overview.