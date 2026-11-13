Retirees 70½ and older who give from an IRA through a qualified charitable distribution cannot send the money to a donor-advised fund. Federal tax law leaves donor-advised funds and supporting organizations off the list of charities that can receive one, and the IRS has said so in its own guidance. A gift that goes to an eligible charity counts toward the year’s required minimum distribution and stays out of taxable income.

The line matters because a donor-advised fund looks like a charity to many givers. It is a giving account that holds the money before it reaches a working charity. For this one tax break, the IRS treats it differently.

The charities a QCD cannot go to

The rule is written into section 408(d)(8) of the tax code. A qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, must be made “directly by the trustee” to an organization described in section 170(b)(1)(A), a category covering most public charities. The statute then carves out “any organization described in section 509(a)(3) or any fund or account described in section 4966(d)(2),” which are supporting organizations and donor-advised funds.

The IRS put it plainly in release IR-2014-117, dated Dec. 23, 2014: “donor-advised funds and supporting organizations are not eligible recipients.” The statute’s current text carries the same exclusion. The release also says the funds “must be transferred directly by the IRA trustee to the eligible charity.”

Direct is the key word. The IRS’s page on IRA distributions describes a QCD as an otherwise taxable distribution from an IRA, owned by someone 70½ or older, “paid directly from the IRA to a qualified charity.” A check made out to the retiree who then forwards it does not meet that test.

Retirees who give every year and also have to take an RMD are the people this decision lands on. The choice is made before the request goes to the IRA company: confirm that the charity is an eligible one rather than a donor-advised fund, and ask the custodian to pay it straight from the account. Someone who wanted the money parked in a donor-advised fund this year would need a different route from a QCD.

Stay ahead of retirement tax and RMD news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2026 Retirement Tax, RMD & Medicare Deadline Calendar as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the deadline calendar →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How the gift counts toward the RMD

The same IRS page says “your qualified charitable distributions can satisfy all or part the amount of your required minimum distribution from your IRA.” Publication 590-B, the IRS guide to IRA distributions, repeats that a QCD “will count towards” the required minimum distribution. A retiree who owes a withdrawal and wants to give can do both with one transaction.

The age test for a QCD is 70½ on the day of the distribution. Required withdrawals start later, when an owner reaches 73, according to the IRS’s required minimum distribution FAQ. That gap lets someone give from an IRA for two or three years before any withdrawal is required.

Pub. 590-B says a QCD is made directly by the IRA trustee to an “organization eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions,” and the same documentation rules apply as for any deductible gift. The statute also leaves out the ongoing SEP and SIMPLE IRAs, so the account type matters along with the age.

Reporting the gift and what happens when it goes astray

The IRS says the distribution is reported on Form 1099-R for the calendar year in which it is made. A December gift therefore needs the custodian to finish the transfer by Dec. 31 to count for that year. On the Form 1040, the full amount goes on the line for IRA distributions, the taxable amount line gets zero if the whole amount was a QCD, and “QCD” is written next to it.

The IRS says Form 8606 is also required when the QCD came from a Roth IRA, or when it came from a traditional IRA that holds after-tax basis and the owner took another IRA distribution that year.

The statute reduces the amount that can be excluded by deductible traditional IRA contributions made at or after age 70½. Someone who is still adding deductible dollars to an IRA while giving from it gets a smaller exclusion than the QCD amount alone suggests. The exclusion also applies only to the part of a distribution that would otherwise be taxable.

A distribution sent to a donor-advised fund falls outside the QCD definition, so it is a regular IRA withdrawal rather than an excluded gift. The statute adds that an excluded QCD is not counted when figuring a charitable deduction, so the same dollars cannot be both excluded and deducted.

The statute also sets an annual dollar cap on QCDs, adjusted for inflation, and a separate one-time election for certain gift annuities and charitable trusts. The IRS publishes the current figures in Publication 590-B. Neither one changes the donor-advised fund exclusion.

The practical takeaway is narrow. The age, the account type and the direct transfer each have to line up, and the charity has to be one the statute allows. Retirees weighing a year-end gift should ask the charity for its tax status, then ask the IRA company to send the payment to it directly.

Sending the gift to a charity or a fund?

The costly mistake here is a gift that goes to the wrong kind of recipient or arrives as a check in the retiree’s own name. The money then becomes an ordinary withdrawal instead of a gift that counts toward the RMD.

Give From Your IRA (QCDs) walks through checking that you can: the age, and which accounts work, and letting the gift cover your RMD, the withdrawal you must take anyway. Inside is a picking-a-charity section that names the three kinds of recipients that do not qualify, plus a giving log and a request letter for the IRA company.

Get the QCD request letter and giving log for the IRA company →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Retirees 70½ and older can count a qualified charitable distribution toward their required minimum distribution, but the IRS bars sending one to a donor-advised fund appeared first on The Money Overview.