A CP14 balance paid in full by the due date on the notice carries no interest, the IRS says, which makes that single date the cheapest line in the letter. After it passes, interest and a failure-to-pay penalty start adding to the bill, and each follows its own formula.

The CP14 is the IRS’s first bill for an unpaid balance. Its interest and its late-payment penalty follow separate rules, so the math is easier to see one piece at a time.

Anyone holding a CP14 has three things to settle before the printed date: whether the amount is right, whether it can be paid in full, and, if not, whether to call about a payment plan before the date instead of after it.

Stay ahead of IRS refund news: We explain each IRS refund update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our IRS Refund Delay Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the refund tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

When the interest meter starts

The IRS’s CP14 page answers the interest question directly. Interest is not charged if the full amount is paid by the date on the notice, and it accrues on the unpaid amount after that date. The page gives no rate, because the rate changes.

The rate is set every quarter. In release IR-2026-98, dated Aug. 21, 2026, the IRS said individuals owe 7% a year on underpayments, compounded daily, for the quarter that began Oct. 1, 2026. Overpayments pay the same 7%.

IRS Topic 653 explains where the number comes from: the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points. It adds that the IRS generally does not abate interest, and that payments go first to tax, then to penalty, then to interest.

Once the notice date passes, the interest is figured back to the return’s original due date. The sample CP14 the IRS posts says it calculates interest from the due date of the return, and Topic 653 says interest runs from that date without extensions until the balance is paid. That is why a first notice can already show an interest line.

A simple illustration shows the scale. At 7% compounded daily, $2,000 left unpaid for 90 days builds about $34.82 in interest. That figure is arithmetic on the IRS rate, not a number from any notice, and it leaves out the penalty.

How the 0.5% monthly penalty adds up

The failure-to-pay penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month the tax stays unpaid, and it cannot exceed 25% of the unpaid tax. The IRS says partial months count in full, even when the tax is paid before the month ends.

On that same $2,000, the penalty is $10 for each month or part of a month. A balance paid 10 days late costs $10, and one paid after three months costs $30. The 25% cap would stop the penalty at $500, a point reached only after 50 months.

The penalty applies even when the return was filed on time, the sample CP14 says. It is a different charge from the failure-to-file penalty, which Topic 653 puts at usually 5% a month, so a notice for a late return can carry both.

Two situations change the rate. Under section 6651 of the tax code, an individual who filed on time and has an approved installment agreement pays 0.25% instead of 0.5% for the months the agreement is in effect. After a levy notice, the rate rises to 1% for tax still unpaid 10 days later.

The 21-day window and the $100,000 exception

The due date on a CP14 traces back to the same statute. The penalty applies to tax still unpaid within 21 calendar days of the notice and demand, or within 10 business days when the amount is $100,000 or more. The sample CP14 asks for payment within 21 calendar days of the notice date.

The date printed on the individual letter controls. The CP14 page tells taxpayers to pay by the due date on the notice, and the amount and date appear only on the letter itself, not on any IRS web page.

People in a federally declared disaster area get a different notice. The CP14 page says a CP14C gives extra time to file and pay, and that nobody has to contact the IRS to get it, because the extra time is automatic.

What can lower the bill

A taxpayer who cannot pay in full is told to contact the IRS by the payment due date. The CP14 page lists an online payment plan, a call to the number on the notice, an Offer in Compromise and, for financial hardship, a temporary delay of collection.

Anyone who thinks the balance is wrong calls the number in the IRS Help section of the notice, with canceled checks or an amended return on hand. The page suggests calling Wednesday through Friday, when wait times are shorter.

Reading the bill takes one more fact. Topic 653 says a penalty amount on a notice is generally the total owed up to the notice date, not the monthly charge, so the CP14 shows a running total instead of a $10-a-month line. The 25% cap limits only the penalty, while interest keeps accruing until the tax, penalties and interest are all paid.

The arithmetic is lopsided. Paying by the notice date costs the balance and nothing more. Waiting adds the penalty at 0.5% a month and interest at 7% a year compounded daily, and Topic 653 says the IRS generally does not abate interest once it has built.

Is the CP14 due date still ahead?

The expensive mistake is losing track of the date on the letter. Every month or part of a month past it adds another 0.5% to the penalty, and the interest keeps compounding daily.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit includes a notice decoder that explains what each IRS letter means and a refund status tracker spreadsheet for keeping notices, due dates and balances together.

Part 4 of the kit, “Why It Stalled: The Notice Decoder,” is written for the moment a letter arrives and the first question is what it asks for and by when.

Sort the CP14 balance, the due date and the penalty clock in one tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS charges no interest on a CP14 balance paid in full by the notice’s due date, but interest and a late-payment penalty build on anything left after that appeared first on The Money Overview.