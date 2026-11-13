Disabled veterans in Georgia and Maryland can get a property tax break on the home they live in, and Georgia’s exemption has to be filed by April 1. Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin run their own versions, with Texas applications due April 30. Each state sets its own amount and its own proof, and all five start from the veteran’s VA disability rating.

The figures are not interchangeable. Georgia and Texas subtract a dollar amount from the home’s taxable value, Illinois exempts a slice of assessed value, Maryland exempts the dwelling outright, and Wisconsin pays the tax back as a credit. A veteran comparing states, or a family moving between them, has to read each one on its own terms.

Georgia sets the exemption by a federal formula

The Georgia Department of Revenue says the state exemption for a disabled veteran is the greater of $32,500 or the maximum under Section 2102 of Title 38 of the U.S. Code. The department puts that second figure at $121,812 for 2025. The veteran has to be a Georgia citizen and resident who owns the home and lives in it, and value above the exemption stays taxable.

To get the exemption for a tax year, the veteran must own the property on January 1 and file by the date returns are due in the county, which the department gives as April 1. The page adds that applications can also be filed after April 1, up to the end of the 45-day window to appeal the assessment notice. The application goes to the county tax commissioner, or in some counties the tax assessor.

That makes the rating letter the first thing to find. A Georgia veteran or an unremarried surviving spouse who has not applied should pull the VA decision, fill out the state’s homestead application and file with the county before April 1. Georgia treats surviving spouses and minor children the same way, as long as they keep living in the home.

Stay ahead of VA benefit news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Veterans Benefits Starter Checkup as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the veterans checkup →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Georgia also lists smaller homestead breaks that do not depend on service. The standard exemption is $2,000, and homeowners 65 and older with household income of $10,000 or less can add $4,000 off county taxes. Several metro Atlanta counties, including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett, add local exemptions and valuation freezes of their own.

Maryland exempts the whole dwelling at 100 percent

Maryland’s State Department of Assessments and Taxation exempts the dwelling of a veteran the VA rates 100 percent service-connected and permanently and totally disabled. The home must be the veteran’s principal residence, and the disability cannot stem from misconduct. An Attorney General’s opinion lets the exemption reach a lower rating when the VA finds the veteran permanently unemployable.

An unremarried surviving spouse can qualify if the veteran owned the home at death and it already carried the exemption. The spouse can carry the exemption to a later home. Remarriage followed by divorce ends it unless an annulment voids the marriage from the start.

The application goes to the county SDAT office with the VA’s final rating decision or the VA certification on the form. SDAT says it cannot accept the VA Summary of Benefits letter. The veteran also needs a copy of the discharge certificate, usually the DD-214, and proof of Maryland residency such as a driver’s license or last year’s state tax return.

Maryland’s page gives no filing deadline for this exemption, so local timing is worth a call. It does set a refund rule: taxes are refunded for periods when the exemption was allowed but not granted, if the request is filed within three years of the first year of eligibility. The agency says no refunds go back before the 2018-2019 tax year.

Texas scales the exemption to the rating and closes April 30

The Texas Comptroller’s office lists four tiers under Tax Code Section 11.22. A 10 to 29 percent rating takes up to $5,000 off the property’s value, 30 to 49 percent takes up to $7,500, 50 to 69 percent takes up to $10,000, and 70 percent or more takes up to $12,000. Those are cuts in taxable value, so the tax saved depends on the local rate.

The comptroller’s page says the deadline to apply is April 30. Disabled veterans, surviving spouses and children applying under Section 11.22 can file late, up to five years after the taxes on the property became delinquent. The application is Form 50-135, filed with the appraisal district for the county where the home sits. A Texas driver’s license is not accepted as proof of the rating.

A surviving spouse who has not remarried, or children under 18, may qualify for a partial exemption. A spouse of a service member killed or fatally injured in the line of duty may qualify for a total exemption on the homestead. Veterans rated 100 percent fall under a separate full exemption that the comptroller covers in its own FAQ.

Illinois exempts assessed value and Wisconsin refunds the tax

The Illinois Department of Revenue sets the standard veterans exemption by rating. A rating of 30 to under 50 percent reduces equalized assessed value by $2,500, and 50 to under 70 percent reduces it by $5,000. At 70 percent or more, the first $250,000 of assessed value is exempt, and World War II veterans are exempt regardless of rating for tax years 2024 and later.

Illinois veterans apply through the county’s chief assessment office, and surviving spouses use Form PTAX-342. Housing adapted with federal funds for a service-connected disability can earn a reduction of up to $100,000 on assessed value, requested through a local veterans service officer. A property cannot take that exemption, the standard veterans exemption and the disability homestead exemption in the same year. The state page lists no filing dates, so the county sets the timing.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs runs the most generous version. Its credit covers 100 percent of the property taxes paid on a primary residence, including up to one acre of land. The veteran needs a 100 percent VA rating or one based on individual unemployability, honorable service, and either Wisconsin residency at entry into service or five straight years of residence afterward.

Unremarried surviving spouses can qualify in three ways: the veteran met the service and residency tests, the veteran died on active duty or in the line of duty while a Wisconsin resident, or the spouse receives Dependency and Indemnity Compensation. Applicants get certified by the county or tribal veterans service office, and the Department of Revenue pays the credit through the state income tax return. The page lists no deadline.

Counting the calendar, Georgia’s April 1 and Texas’s April 30 are the only fixed dates the states themselves publish. Maryland, Illinois and Wisconsin leave timing to the local office or the tax return, which means a late start there costs refunds rather than a closed window. The one document that unlocks all five is the VA rating decision, so a veteran who cannot find it should request a copy from the VA first.

Filing for the Georgia or Texas break?

A veteran who misses Georgia’s April 1 date or Texas’s April 30 date has to lean on late-filing rules that differ by state, and a missing VA rating letter can hold up every one of these applications. The same rating can also open VA money that has nothing to do with the property tax bill.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ. It includes the pension-poacher warning signs and a claim tracker, so the rating letter, the county filings and the VA forms sit in one place.

Get the VA pension levels and a claim tracker for the rating on file →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Disabled veterans in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Maryland and Wisconsin can cut property taxes, and Georgia’s exemption must be filed by April 1 and Texas’s by April 30 appeared first on The Money Overview.