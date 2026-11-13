Trump signed the Choices for Increased Mobility Act of 2026 on Nov. 10, creating separate Medicare billing codes for ultralightweight manual wheelchairs with titanium or carbon fiber bases. The codes apply to chairs furnished on or after Jan. 1, 2028. Under the bill’s text, suppliers of those chairs may bill patients the gap between their price and what Medicare pays.

The White House listed the bill, H.R. 1703, among four measures signed that Tuesday and described it only as a law that “modifies Medicare payment rules for certain wheelchairs.” The bill had passed the House on July 20, 2026. The details of the codes and the patient charge sit in the bill itself, not in the announcement.

Who pays the difference on a titanium or carbon fiber chair

Medicare’s payment does not rise because of the split. For a purchase or rental of an ultralightweight manual wheelchair with a titanium or carbon fiber base on or after Jan. 1, 2028, the House-passed text has Medicare paying the supplier at the same frequency and in the same amount that would otherwise apply.

The supplier, though, may charge the patient the difference between its actual charge and the Medicare payment amount, according to the House-passed bill text. That one sentence matters most for a household budget. A chair priced above Medicare’s amount leaves the gap with the buyer.

The people affected are daily users of lightweight manual chairs and families expecting to replace one in 2028 or later. Anyone in that spot can ask the supplier, before a purchase or rental, whether the base is titanium or carbon fiber, what the supplier charges, what Medicare’s payment amount is, and what is left for the patient. Getting those figures in writing keeps the gap from arriving later as a surprise bill.

Stay ahead of Medicare plan news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2027 Medicare Plan-Change Checklist as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the plan-change checklist →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What the separate billing codes do

Medicare pays for wheelchairs under Part B, and every claim carries a billing code, called an HCPCS code, that tells Medicare what the supplier furnished. The law orders a split by what the chair’s base is made of. At least one code must cover bases with titanium or carbon fiber, and at least one must cover bases without them.

The bill adds a new paragraph (24) to section 1834(a) of the Social Security Act, which sets Medicare Part B payment rules. For ultralightweight manual wheelchairs furnished on or after Jan. 1, 2028, the secretary of Health and Human Services must create two or more codes for the base, sorted by construction material.

The text does not define an ultralightweight manual wheelchair or a chair’s base, and it does not list the codes. Those details are left to the secretary. Which chairs land in which code, and what the codes are numbered, is not spelled out in the bill, and the White House announcement adds nothing on either point.

What stays unsettled before 2028

The secretary may, but is not required to, make suppliers give patients a notice before a purchase or rental that explains their possible financial liability for the gap. The bill leaves the form and manner of any notice to the secretary. Until a notice rule exists, a patient’s best protection is asking the questions directly.

Medicare.gov says Part B covers wheelchairs for eligible people, and that after the deductible a person generally pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount when the supplier accepts assignment. It adds that a supplier taking part in Medicare must accept assignment, which limits what it can charge to the deductible and coinsurance, on its wheelchairs and scooters page. The titanium and carbon fiber provision lets a supplier charge the difference between its actual charge and Medicare’s payment amount, which goes past that picture.

Medicare.gov also says Medicare pays for durable equipment only when it comes from a supplier enrolled in Medicare. The page puts its face-to-face exam and written prescription requirement in terms of power chairs and scooters and tells people to ask Medicare or a supplier about manual models. A new billing code changes none of those steps.

The Part B deductible is $283 for 2026, Medicare.gov lists, and the 20% coinsurance comes after it is met. Those are 2026 figures. The deductible for 2028, when the codes begin, has not been set, so any estimate of a 2028 chair bill would be a guess.

Chairs furnished before Jan. 1, 2028 fall outside the bill’s code requirement, which speaks only of items furnished on or after that date. Someone replacing a chair in 2027 would be billed under the rules that apply today. Timing a purchase around the start date is a decision for the patient, the prescriber and the supplier.

A gap above Medicare’s payment is a different charge from the deductible and the 20% coinsurance, and it can show up on a supplier’s bill separately. Anyone who receives a bill for a manual wheelchair can match each line to the Medicare Summary Notice, which lists what Medicare approved and what it paid, and question any charge that matches neither.

The signing settles that the codes will exist and that suppliers may bill the difference. It leaves the code numbers, the chair definitions and any required notice to rules still to come. For patients, the effect of the law falls on the price tag of one category of chair, not on what Medicare itself pays.

Replacing a manual wheelchair after Jan. 1, 2028?

A wheelchair bill that mixes Medicare’s approved amount, the deductible, the 20% coinsurance and a supplier’s gap is easy to misread. A charge nobody questions is a charge that gets paid, and appeals have deadlines.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds all 8 Medicare guides, including Medicare Billing Errors, which covers how to read statements, fix wrong charges and appeal in time. Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs explains who qualifies, what each program pays and how to apply.

The guides come in one download with large print, so a Medicare Summary Notice and a supplier’s invoice can sit side by side with the steps in front of the reader. The bundle does not file anything or decide a case; it lays out the steps.

Get the 8 Medicare guides, including billing errors, in one large-print download →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Trump signed a law Nov. 10 that gives titanium and carbon fiber ultralightweight manual wheelchairs their own Medicare billing codes starting Jan. 1, 2028 appeared first on The Money Overview.