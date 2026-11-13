Older adults with a permanent disability who cannot buy or cook their own meals can be counted as a separate SNAP household only when the income of the people they live with is no more than 165% of the federal poverty line. If the others’ income tops that line, separate status cannot be granted. The condition appears in both federal regulation and the Food and Nutrition Act.

The rule applies to a person 60 or older who lives with others and cannot buy and prepare meals because of a disability. The regulation calls it a non disease-related, severe, permanent disability. When every condition is met, the person is treated, together with a spouse who lives there, as a household of their own.

Whose income counts toward the 165% line

The test, set out in 7 CFR 273.1, looks only at the other people in the home. The regulation excludes the income of the older person and his or her spouse, so that person’s own pension or Social Security check does not push the test over the line. Income of an adult child, a sibling or another adult in the same home does count.

That makes the others’ paychecks the deciding number. A woman who cannot cook or shop because of a permanent disability, and who lives with her daughter’s family, can apply as her own household only if the family’s income stays at or under the 165% line. Families in that position can ask the state SNAP agency to run the test before assuming one large household is required.

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The statute puts the line at the poverty line plus 65 percent, which is where 165% comes from, under 7 U.S.C. 2012. FNS’s income table for Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027 shows 100% of poverty, the net monthly limit, at $1,330 for one person and $1,804 for two. Applying 165% to those figures gives $2,194.50 and $2,976.60 a month. The figures illustrate the math; the state agency applies the test to the household’s actual makeup.

What happens when the others’ income is too high

If the others’ income exceeds 165% of the poverty line, separate status cannot be granted. The person is then counted under the general household rules. FNS says everyone who lives together and buys and prepares meals together is grouped as one SNAP household, and spouses and most children under 22 are grouped together even if they shop and cook separately.

The 165% language shows up on FNS’s own eligibility page too. A person 60 or older who cannot buy and prepare meals separately because of a permanent disability may be a separate household if the others they live with have income no more than 165% of the poverty level.

When separate status is granted, the older adult’s SNAP case is figured as a household of one, or two with a spouse, rather than as part of the larger home. The statute says the status applies “without regard to” who buys food and prepares meals, which is why a shared kitchen does not defeat it.

The separate household also gets a lighter income test. FNS says a household with an elderly or disabled person only has to meet the net income limit, which is $1,330 a month for one person and $1,804 for two. For an older adult with little income, being measured alone against those limits can look very different from being measured with a working relative’s paycheck.

The limits of the exception

The rule is limited to people 60 or older. A 55-year-old with a permanent disability who lives with relatives is not covered by it. The disability must also be the reason the person cannot buy and prepare meals; an older adult who can shop but eats with family does not meet the condition.

The statute describes the disability as severe and permanent, certified by a licensed physician or meeting the Social Security Act’s standard for permanent disability. Applicants who live with relatives and fit that description can ask the state agency what medical documentation it accepts before the household’s application is decided.

Only a spouse can join the separate household. A son, a daughter or a grandchild living in the home stays in the larger household, so the 165% test measures their income while their presence cannot change the older adult’s separate status.

Where the question gets decided

SNAP is run by state agencies, and FNS’s state directory links to each state’s contact and application information. The state agency, not USDA, applies the 165% test to a specific home. Income of the others, rather than the older person’s own check, is what the test turns on.

For families who share a home, the practical point is that two numbers matter: the others’ monthly income and the 165% line for the household size the state uses. A raise or a new job for a relative in the home can move the others’ income across the line, and a drop in income can move it back under.

Living with relatives who earn more than the 165% line?

The household count decides whose income SNAP counts, and an older adult with a permanent disability can end up with a case built on relatives’ paychecks instead of a Social Security check. The gap between those two cases can be large.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer explains the senior rules most people miss, with 51 state packs that point to each state’s agency and a renewal and reporting calendar that keeps the next date in view.

Part 3 of the organizer is built around those senior rules, so a family can see which ones apply before talking with the caseworker.

Get the senior SNAP rules and 51 state packs in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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