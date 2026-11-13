Adults who apply for Medicaid in Washington, New Mexico, South Dakota or North Carolina on or after Jan. 1, 2027 will have one month of past medical bills covered instead of three. The cut comes from H.R. 1, the 2025 federal law President Trump signed, and each state’s Medicaid agency has published its own version. The groups that get one month, and the groups that get two, are not the same everywhere.

Retroactive coverage lets Medicaid pay for care received before the month a person applied, as long as the person met the program’s rules in those months. A hospital stay in October, for instance, can be covered by an application filed in December. Until the change, three months has been the limit.

Washington: one month for adults 19 through 64

Washington’s Health Care Authority says retroactive coverage under Apple Health, the state’s Medicaid program, changes on Jan. 1, 2027. Adults 19 through 64 enrolled in Apple Health for Adults get one month before the filing date, and every other Apple Health program gets two months. The current rule, up to three months, sits in state rule WAC 182-504-0005.

The agency’s own example shows the gap. Someone who applies in January 2027 can be covered for December 2026 under Apple Health for Adults, or for November and December 2026 under the other programs. Under the three-month rule, the same January application would have reached back to October. Adults in Washington with unpaid bills from the fall can ask the agency which months their bills fall in before they file.

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Washington says the request process stays the same. Applicants may need proof of income, household size and residency for each month they want covered, and the agency checks what people report against state systems before it contacts them for more. The retroactive coverage request form will be updated before Jan. 1, 2027.

New Mexico and South Dakota draw different lines

New Mexico’s Health Care Authority tells applicants that they can receive only one month of retroactive coverage when they first apply for Adult Medicaid, starting Jan. 1, 2027. The agency’s one-page notice speaks to Adult Medicaid applicants. People applying under another category should ask the agency which limit covers them.

South Dakota’s Department of Social Services spells out both tiers in a handout from an Aug. 19 town hall. From Jan. 1, 2027, coverage can begin up to one month before the application date for Adult Expansion applicants and up to two months for all other applicants. Until then, coverage can begin up to three months before the application date.

The lines fall in different places. South Dakota ties the one-month limit to Adult Expansion applicants and gives everyone else two months. New Mexico’s notice lists one month for Adult Medicaid applicants. Washington sets its one-month group by age, 19 through 64, within Apple Health for Adults, and gives the rest of its programs two months.

North Carolina and the Dec. 31 cutoff

North Carolina’s Medicaid division says adults 19 through 64 without a disability will have up to one month of costs from before the application covered, starting Jan. 1, 2027. Children, adults 65 and older and people with a disability get up to two months. A 66-year-old and a 40-year-old with no disability who apply the same week get different windows.

North Carolina also publishes a firm cutoff for the old rule. Anyone who applies by Dec. 31, 2026 has approved costs covered for up to three months before the application, the state says. An adult 19 through 64 without a disability who applies a few days later gives up two of those three months.

Across the four states the pattern holds. Working-age adults get one month, and children, applicants 65 and older and people with disabilities generally get two. Bills from months outside the window are not covered through retroactive coverage, so the month in which an application is filed decides how much of an earlier medical bill Medicaid can pick up.

Where three months lasts longer

Not every state follows the Jan. 1, 2027 date. Minnesota’s Department of Human Services says it will use state funds to keep three months of retroactive coverage for one more year, and the drop for expansion adults from three months to one comes on Jan. 1, 2028. The department puts the cost at about $37 million a year.

The step that matters is the filing date. In North Carolina, an application filed by Dec. 31, 2026 keeps up to three months. In Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota, the notices give Jan. 1, 2027 as the start of the shorter limit, so applicants there can ask their state Medicaid office how it treats an application filed in December.

Applicants in all four states can also sort bills and dates of service by month before they file, since the window is counted in months. A hospital bill from October and a pharmacy charge from December can land on opposite sides of the line, and a clear list shows the caseworker which months are being requested.

Holding medical bills from before the application date?

The stake is a matter of months. An adult 19 through 64 who applies in January 2027 can reach back one month where the same application before the cut reached back three, and in North Carolina the Dec. 31, 2026 filing date is the line between them.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer lays out Medicaid and SNAP rules state by state, with 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar that puts each date on one page. It is a reference for organizing paperwork and dates; the state agency makes every coverage decision.

Inside is the 90-day window after coverage is dropped, plus a renewal document checklist, so a missed date has a next step.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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