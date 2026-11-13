People who collect Social Security on a Wednesday schedule will see the 3.6 percent cost-of-living raise for 2027 in a deposit on Jan. 13, 20 or 27, depending on the day of the month they were born. The Social Security Administration set the increase at 3.6 percent, and it starts with the December 2026 benefit, which is paid in January 2027.

The wait confuses many retirees. The raise is announced in October and takes effect in December, yet the first larger deposit does not arrive until after New Year’s Day. Social Security pays each month’s benefit in the month after it, so the December benefit is the one that shows up in January.

Why the raise arrives a month late

SSA’s cost-of-living page says Social Security benefits “will increase by 3.6 percent beginning with the December 2026 benefits,” which are payable in January 2027. The same page says federal SSI payment levels also rise 3.6 percent for payments made for January 2027.

The November benefit, paid in December, carries no raise. Every deposit before the January date stays at the 2026 amount, which on SSA’s 2026 payment schedule means Dec. 3 for people paid on the 3rd and Dec. 9, 16 or 23 for the Wednesday groups.

The percentage comes from inflation. SSA’s 2027 fact sheet bases the adjustment on the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, comparing the third quarter of 2025 with the third quarter of 2026. The average index rose from 317.265 to 328.746, and that gap rounds to 3.6 percent.

Three Wednesdays in January

SSA’s 2027 payment schedule sorts Wednesday payments by birth date. People born on the 1st through the 10th are paid on Jan. 13, the second Wednesday. Those born on the 11th through the 20th are paid on Jan. 20, and those born on the 21st through the 31st are paid on Jan. 27.

Anyone paid on a Wednesday has a date to circle: Jan. 13, 20 or 27, set by birth date and not by when the person filed. The deposit that day should be about 3.6 percent larger than the December one, before deductions such as a Medicare premium come out of the same payment.

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A quick example shows the scale. A retiree whose benefit is $1,800 before the raise would see roughly $65 more a month. SSA’s notice of the new amount, which the agency mails to beneficiaries, gives the exact figure, because the agency calculates each person’s benefit from their own record.

SSA’s fact sheet gives averages as estimates. It puts the average retired worker’s benefit at $2,170 in January 2027, up from $2,095. Those numbers are payable in January 2027 and describe the whole group, so a person with a small or large benefit will land well off the average.

The 3rd of the month and the SSI exception

Not everyone is paid by birth date. People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, and people who receive both Social Security and SSI, are paid Social Security on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st, according to SSA’s payment calendar. That group does not wait for a Wednesday.

January 2027 breaks the usual pattern. Jan. 1 is a holiday, and SSA’s calendar lists Dec. 31, 2026 for the January SSI payment, the first one that carries the 3.6 percent increase. SSA explains that January SSI is always paid at the end of the previous December for that reason.

The Social Security payment for the 3rd-of-the-month group is listed for Jan. 3, which is a Sunday. Because that date falls on a weekend right after a holiday, anyone in that group can confirm the actual deposit day on SSA’s calendar or in their bank record before assuming the raise is late.

People who get both programs will therefore see the higher SSI payment on Dec. 31 and the higher Social Security payment on the date SSA lists for the 3rd-of-the-month group. The two raises land within days of each other, though they belong to different programs and are paid on separate rules.

What to watch on the bank statement

The raise is applied to benefits already being paid, so people do not file anything to receive it. What they can do is compare numbers. The January deposit should differ from the December one by about 3.6 percent, and a smaller gap usually means a deduction, not a missing raise.

Deductions matter more than many people expect. CMS sets the Medicare Part B premium for 2027, and any increase comes out of the same Social Security payment that carries the raise. Someone whose deposit rises by less than 3.6 percent should look at the premium line first.

A deposit that does not arrive on the listed date is a separate problem. SSA’s schedule tells people to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency about a payment that has not shown up. A payment missing after that wait is worth a call to SSA, with the date it was due in hand.

The raise runs on two clocks, and keeping them apart settles most of the confusion. The benefit month is December 2026, and the pay date is January 2027: Jan. 13, 20 or 27 for the Wednesday groups, the 3rd-of-the-month group’s Sunday date, and Dec. 31 for SSI.

Which January date is yours?

The raise only helps once the deposit lands, and January has four different dates: Jan. 13, 20 or 27 by birth date, the Sunday 3rd for the older group, and Dec. 31 for SSI. A retiree who mixes them up can spend days thinking a payment is missing when it is simply not due yet.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit lays out when each payment arrives and includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment. Part 4, Late, Short or Wrong Payments, walks through what to do the day a deposit does not match the amount expected.

Get the late-payment plan and check-protection kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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