Anyone partway through ongoing treatment who joins a different Medicare Advantage plan has a protection written into federal rules: the new plan must allow a transition period of at least 90 days. Under 42 CFR 422.112, the plan may not disrupt an active course of treatment or require reauthorization during that stretch, even when the provider is outside its network.

The rule matters most in the weeks around Medicare’s fall open enrollment, which ends Dec. 7 for 2027 coverage, and in the special window that follows for members whose plans are ending. People who change plans for Jan. 1 carry their treatment schedules with them, and the transition period is what keeps a switch from interrupting care in the first months of the year.

Members weighing a switch who see a specialist on a regular schedule, receive infusions or therapy, or are midway through a series of procedures are the ones the rule is aimed at. Before leaving a plan, such a member should list each ongoing treatment and the provider behind it, then ask the new plan in plain terms how it will honor the transition period and whether the treating doctor is in its network.

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What the 90-day transition covers

The regulation sets “a minimum 90-day transition period for any active course(s) of treatment” when someone enrolls in an Advantage plan. In the rule’s words, the plan “must not disrupt or require reauthorization for an active course of treatment” for at least 90 days.

The text reaches beyond people moving from another insurer’s plan. It covers enrollees new to a plan and enrollees new to Medicare, so someone newly eligible who picks an Advantage plan with treatment already under way gets the same period as a member switching between plans.

Out-of-network care falls inside the protection. The rule applies “even if the service is furnished by an out-of-network provider,” which describes the situation most likely to arise after a switch, when a member’s doctor or facility is not in the new plan’s directory.

Who counts as being in treatment

The regulation defines an active course of treatment as one in which the patient is actively seeing the provider and following the prescribed plan. That wording puts the weight on current activity: appointments on the calendar and a treatment plan being followed, not a diagnosis from the past.

CMS described the change when it finalized the rule, known as CMS-4201-F, on April 5, 2023. The agency’s fact sheet on the final rule says coordinated care plans must provide a minimum 90-day transition period when an enrollee currently undergoing treatment switches to a new Advantage plan, and that the new plan may not require prior authorization for the active course of treatment.

Coordinated care plans is the category the CMS rule names, so the duty is written for the plan types in that group. A member unsure whether a particular plan qualifies can ask its member services line, or call 1-800-MEDICARE, which Medicare.gov says answers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What the rule says and does not say about approvals

The regulation carries two separate pieces on prior authorization, and they are easy to blur. One says approval of a prior authorization request for a course of treatment must be valid for as long as medically necessary to avoid disruptions in care. The other is the 90-day transition for anyone who enrolls in a plan while treatment is under way.

Neither piece says an approval from the old plan carries over to the new one. What the transition rule provides is that the new plan cannot disrupt the treatment or demand a fresh authorization for at least 90 days, which is a different promise from keeping an old approval alive.

The 90 days is a minimum, and an active course of treatment can run longer than that. A member in a long series of infusions or therapy sessions should ask the new plan early what approval it will want when the transition ends, and in what form the provider must submit it.

How the timing works for a 2027 switch

The calendar follows Medicare’s usual dates. A plan picked by Dec. 7 can start Jan. 1, and members whose plan is not renewing get a special enrollment period between Dec. 8 and the last day of February, according to Medicare.gov.

Returning to Original Medicare takes a member outside this rule, which is written for enrollment in an Advantage plan. Before any move, Medicare’s plan finder shows which plans are offered at a member’s address, and each plan’s own directory shows whether a treating doctor is in the network.

For a member in mid-treatment, the practical test of a new plan is whether the treating doctor and facility are in its network and what the plan says in writing about the transition. The rule sets the floor at 90 days without reauthorization, and the network list shows what happens after that.

Mid-treatment and weighing a plan switch for Jan. 1?

The detail that decides these switches is easy to miss. The 90-day transition protects an active course of treatment, but a member can only use it after naming the doctor, the facility and the approval involved, and a plan that is not asked can answer vaguely.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a provider call script and a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors. Part 6 holds phone scripts and a call log for recording what each plan says, and Part 2, the Drug and Doctor Coverage Check, lists the prescriptions and providers that belong in the comparison.

Get the provider call script and plan calculator for a mid-treatment switch →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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