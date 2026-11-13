A person on food stamps who quits a job without a good reason, or skips work registration, can lose SNAP benefits for a minimum of one month on the first violation, three months on the second and six months on the third. Those figures are floors set in federal regulation, and each state can choose a longer period at every step. On a third violation, a state can make the disqualification permanent.

The penalty ladder belongs to SNAP’s general work requirements, which apply to most adults 16 through 59. Those include registering for work, taking part in an assigned employment and training program, taking a suitable job offer, and not quitting a job or cutting hours below 30 a week without a good reason.

Three tiers, and the state picks the length

The rule, 7 CFR 273.7, sets the first period as the later of two dates: the date the person complies, as the state agency determines, or one month. A state can instead choose up to three months. For a second violation, the later of compliance or three months applies, with up to six months at the state’s option.

A third or later violation carries the later of compliance or six months, a date the state sets, or, at the state’s option, a permanent disqualification. USDA’s work requirements page says the same in plain words: disqualification lasts at least a month, grows longer with repeat violations, and can become permanent.

Because the periods are minimums, the length depends on the state. A household member in one state may lose benefits for one month after a first violation while a person in the next state loses them for three. Anyone on SNAP who is 16 through 59 and not exempt can ask the state SNAP agency which period it applies at each step.

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The periods apply per violation, and the count carries forward. A second violation after a first is a second occurrence under the rule, whether the first penalty was one month or three, and a later violation moves the person up a tier. Each step is a separate decision by the state agency, and each comes with its own notice.

The words “later of” matter. A person who gets back into compliance after two weeks still serves the full one month. A person who has not complied when the month ends stays disqualified until the state agency finds that compliance has happened, so the minimum is a starting point and not a fixed end date.

Who is exempt from the general work rules

The regulation lists the exemptions. People under 16 or 60 and older are out, along with anyone physically or mentally unfit for employment, parents or others responsible for a child under 6 or an incapacitated person, and people receiving unemployment compensation.

Regular participants in drug addiction or alcoholic treatment programs are exempt, as are people working at least 30 hours a week or earning at least the federal minimum wage times 30 hours, and students enrolled at least half time. People subject to and complying with a work requirement under another federal program are exempt too.

Adults 60 and older fall outside the general rules, but FNS’s June 2026 Q&A on the time limit says adults 60 to 64 are subject to the three-month time limit unless they meet another exception. Receiving Social Security retirement or survivor benefits alone does not exempt anyone from that limit, the guidance says.

How a disqualification ends, and who else it reaches

States must send a notice of adverse action within 10 days of establishing a violation without good cause, the regulation says. The notice must tell the person that he or she may, if appropriate, reapply at the end of the disqualification period, and it must explain how to ask for good cause.

Good cause comes first. The state agency has to decide whether good cause exists as soon as it learns of a violation, so a person who quit a job for a documented reason can raise it before the penalty clock starts. The notice is where applicants learn how to make that request.

A violation by the head of household can reach the rest of the family. A state may disqualify the whole household when the head is disqualified, for no longer than the individual’s disqualification or 180 days, whichever is less. Benefits can resume sooner if the head leaves, a new eligible head takes over, or the head becomes exempt.

The separate three-month limit for adults 18 through 64

Work rules are two tests. The general requirements above lead to the one-, three- and six-month penalties. The other test is the time limit for able-bodied adults without dependents, which cuts off benefits after three countable months, and the 2025 law raised its age range from 18 through 54 to 18 through 64.

An adult from 18 through 59 can face both tests, because the general requirements run to 59 and the time limit runs to 64. Anyone who has received a disqualification notice, or expects to miss a requirement, can contact the agency listed in FNS’s state directory, which can say whether it uses the minimum period or a longer one.

Close to a second SNAP work-rule violation?

The cost of a mistake rises with each one. A first violation costs at least a month of benefits and a second at least three, so a missed registration or a cut in hours matters more the second time than the first.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer covers the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt, so a household can see which rule applies to which adult before a notice arrives.

Part 4 of the organizer walks through the 2025 work-rule change, and the 51 state packs show where each state’s agency handles the paperwork.

See the SNAP work-rule time limit and exemptions in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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