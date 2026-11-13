Humana, UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health are ending Medicare Advantage drug plans at the close of 2026, and KFF counts about 530,000 Humana members, 367,000 UnitedHealth Group members and 254,000 CVS Health members in the plans that go away. Members of a terminated plan can switch through the last day of February 2027, which is Feb. 28, in a special window that opens Dec. 8. The regular fall deadline, Dec. 7, comes first.

The three insurers are the largest names in a wider wave. KFF analysts Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, Meredith Freed, Nancy Ochieng and Juliette Cubanski put the total at 4.3 million people whose Medicare Advantage or stand-alone drug plan ends Dec. 31, in an analysis published Oct. 27 from CMS plan files and June 2026 enrollment.

Of that 4.3 million, KFF’s count puts about 3.1 million in Medicare Advantage drug plans and 1.2 million in stand-alone drug plans. Inside the Advantage group, 2.8 million people are in plans open to general enrollment, which is 14% of that group’s enrollees, and about 300,000 are in special needs plans. Humana’s share is 19%, UnitedHealth Group’s is 13% and CVS Health’s is 9%.

A member of one of these plans who received a termination notice has a decision to make, and doing nothing is a decision too. KFF says people in a terminated Advantage drug plan “must proactively enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan if one is available in their area,” or they will be switched automatically to traditional Medicare. The choice is a different Advantage plan, or Original Medicare with a separate drug plan, and the doctors and prescriptions a member relies on settle which one holds up.

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Four parent companies make up half of the Advantage terminations

A fourth name sits next to the big three. Aware Integrated, which sold Blue Cross-branded plans in Minnesota, accounts for 9% of the individual Advantage drug plan terminations, or 249,000 enrollees. KFF says those four parent organizations together make up half of the individual terminations, so a handful of corporate decisions drive most of the disruption.

The counts measure people, not plans. AJMC’s summary of the analysis notes that KFF counts enrollees in plans that leave specific counties, not only plans that end entirely. A member can land on the list because the insurer is pulling out of that member’s county while the same plan name survives somewhere else.

Another 1.4 million Advantage enrollees are not counted as terminated. Their plans are consolidating into another plan from the same insurer, and KFF says those enrollees are moved automatically to the other plan. About 500,000 of them are in general-enrollment plans and about 900,000 are in special needs plans, according to AJMC.

Two windows, two different deadlines

Medicare’s fall open enrollment ends Dec. 7, and a plan picked by then starts Jan. 1. Members whose plan is ending get a second chance. Medicare.gov lists a special enrollment period for a plan whose contract with Medicare is not renewed, running between Dec. 8 and the last day in February of the following year.

That second window is the source of the Feb. 28 date in the headlines, and it is not a reason to wait. Medicare.gov says a member who does not join another Advantage plan before the old one ends is placed in Original Medicare. A member who lets January arrive without a choice starts the year in Original Medicare and then has to build drug coverage from there.

Picking by Dec. 7 avoids that scramble. Medicare’s plan finder lists the Advantage and drug plans offered at a member’s address, and KFF notes that the average beneficiary has 28 Advantage drug plan options for 2027. The list is long enough that comparing is slow work for anyone who starts in December.

The stand-alone drug plan side of the same list

The company names overlap but the plans do not. CVS Health’s 254,000 are Advantage drug plan members, while its SilverScript Choice stand-alone drug plan is a separate item on KFF’s list: about 950,000 enrollees, 81% of the stand-alone terminations, in 13 regions. HealthSpring Extra Rx, sold by Health Care Service Corporation, adds about 190,000 enrollees in 16 regions.

KFF puts the stand-alone total at 1.2 million people, 6% of enrollees in that kind of plan and double the 3% affected a year earlier. Those members must pick a new stand-alone plan or move into an Advantage drug plan to keep Part D coverage, the KFF analysis says.

Medigap rights and where to get free help

People whose Advantage coverage is terminated also qualify for a special enrollment period for Medigap with guaranteed issue rights, KFF says. That means an insurer cannot turn down the application or charge more over a pre-existing condition. The right matters most for members leaning toward Original Medicare, where a supplement policy fills the gaps.

Medicare’s help line, 1-800-MEDICARE, answers around the clock, and Medicare.gov says its State Health Insurance Assistance Programs offer free counseling on choosing a plan and reviewing costs. Both are free, and neither is selling a plan.

The calendar leaves little slack. A member of a Humana, UnitedHealth Group or CVS Health plan that is ending has until Dec. 7 for the regular switch, a window through Feb. 28 as the fallback, and a Jan. 1 start date that does not move for either.

On a Humana, UnitedHealth or CVS plan that ends Dec. 31?

A member whose plan ends Dec. 31 has Dec. 7 for the regular switch and Feb. 28 for the special window, and the cost of drifting is a January that starts in Original Medicare.

The Medicare Money Bundle covers both paths: Open Enrollment in an Afternoon walks through the plan finder in one sitting and ends in a keep-or-switch answer, and Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage lays out Medigap rights, state rules and both paths priced. All eight guides come in one download with large print.

Get the keep-or-switch guide and Medigap rights for a plan ending Dec. 31 →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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