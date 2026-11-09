Social Security says a missing payment should be reported to the bank first and then to SSA at 1-800-772-1213, and SSA replaces it if the payment was due

Social Security beneficiaries whose monthly payment does not arrive have a two-step route: ask the bank first, then report the payment to Social Security. The agency’s answer on missing payments says it will review the case and replace the payment if it was due. The number is 1-800-772-1213, or 1-800-325-0778 for TTY.

Check the date, then the bank

Benefits are paid in the month after the month they are due, so July benefits arrive in August. Social Security’s retirement and survivors booklet, dated January 2026, says the payment day depends on the birth date of the person whose earnings record pays the benefit. Birth dates from the 1st through the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday, the 11th through the 20th on the third Wednesday, and the 21st through the 31st on the fourth Wednesday.

People who also receive Supplemental Security Income follow a different calendar. The booklet says their Social Security benefit arrives on the 3rd of the month and their SSI payment on the 1st. A payment is not missing until its own day has passed.

The agency’s answer on how to report a missing payment starts at the bank. “Please contact your bank or financial institution first,” it says, because a bank may be slow to post a deposit. Only when the money is still absent should the beneficiary call the toll-free number or visit a local Social Security office.

Anyone whose payment day has come and gone with an empty account has a short list of facts to gather before calling: the payment date for their birth day, whether the bank shows a pending deposit, and the claim number. Paper-check recipients also need the payment period covered and the name and address shown on the check. That call is the step that starts a replacement.

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When the payment is a paper check

Social Security’s online handbook, last revised in 2006, covers paper checks. A check for a person living in the United States that has not arrived within three business days of the usual mailing date should be reported promptly, the handbook says, and so should a check that is stolen, lost, destroyed or forged.

The same handbook says checks are marked “VOID AFTER ONE YEAR.” A check held past that date can no longer be cashed, and the holder has to contact a Social Security office to have it reissued. A check that sat in a drawer is therefore a problem to fix at the office, not at the bank.

The retirement booklet says beneficiaries should have signed up for electronic payments when they applied, and that direct deposit can be started or changed through a my Social Security account, by calling 1-800-772-1213, or at the bank. People without a bank account can use the Direct Express card, which takes federal deposits directly and can be set up at 1-800-333-1795 or www.godirect.gov.

A wrong address is a common reason a paper check goes astray. The handbook says to report a new address promptly by phone, in writing, in person or online, with the claim number and the old address and ZIP code so a check already printed can be redirected, and to notify the post office too.

What happens after the report

The agency says it will review the case, and “if the payment is due, we will replace it.” That sentence carries the condition: a replacement is issued only when a payment was owed for that month. The retirement booklet carries the same wording.

Social Security’s internal operating manual explains what happens to a paper check that never arrives. For a missing recurring check, the Treasury cancels the original and a courtesy check is issued. The manual tells the payee not to endorse a check over to Social Security.

The rule on duplicates runs the other way too. If the original check turns up after a replacement has been sent, the payee must return the original. The manual says that if both checks are cashed, an overpayment results.

The SSI booklet, from April 2026, repeats the bank-first instruction for electronic payments and gives the same toll-free number for a payment that is still missing. It also sets a duty for everyone on SSI: a change must be reported within 10 days after the month it happens, and a late report is still accepted.

When a payment arrives that is not due

One more instruction runs in the opposite direction. The retirement booklet says a person who receives an electronic payment they know is not due to them should have their financial institution return it to the U.S. Treasury, and that anyone who knowingly accepts payments that are not due may face criminal charges. The SSI booklet gives the same instruction to return a payment that is not the recipient’s.

The practical split is simple. A payment that has not arrived goes to the bank and then to Social Security, and a payment that arrived by mistake goes back through the bank. Both calls use the same 1-800-772-1213 line for the agency.

Payment day passed and nothing arrived?

A Social Security payment that does not show up on its day leaves a household short for the month’s bills, and the call that starts a replacement has to be made with the right details in hand. The agency asks for the claim number and, for a paper check, the payment period and the name and address on the check.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment. It is written for the day the money does not land, and the kit’s other parts cover late, short and wrong payments.

The kit also carries the 2026 payment calendar and the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection when an overpayment notice arrives: SSA-561, SSA-632 and SSA-634.

Get the kit with the first-24-hours plan for a missing Social Security payment →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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