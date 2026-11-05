Retirees with interest, dividends or gains owe the IRS a 3.8% net investment income tax only when modified adjusted gross income tops $200,000 single or $250,000 joint, and those lines are not indexed

Retirees with interest, dividends, rental income or stock gains owe the IRS an extra 3.8% net investment income tax only when modified adjusted gross income, known as MAGI, tops a fixed line: $200,000 for single filers and heads of household, $250,000 for married couples filing jointly and $125,000 for married people filing separately. Wages, Social Security and withdrawals from retirement accounts are not part of the amount that gets taxed. The tax began on Jan. 1, 2013, and the lines have stayed where they were set.

The tax is not a flat 3.8% on everything a retiree earns. It applies to the lesser of two amounts: net investment income, or the amount by which MAGI exceeds the threshold for the filing status. A retiree whose MAGI is $10,000 over the line owes the 3.8% on at most $10,000, which is $380, even with far more investment income than that.

The $200,000, $250,000 and $125,000 lines

The IRS lists $250,000 for married couples filing jointly and for a qualifying surviving spouse with a child, $200,000 for single filers and heads of household, and $125,000 for married people filing separately, according to Topic no. 559. Each is compared with MAGI, not with investment income alone. A couple with $240,000 of MAGI owes nothing under this tax however large the dividend check.

The IRS’s own questions and answers warn that the threshold amounts are not indexed for inflation. Income-tax brackets are adjusted for inflation, but these three lines are fixed in the tax code, so a household with steady investment income sits closer to the line as the years pass.

MAGI is not the number printed on the first page of the return. The IRS defines it as adjusted gross income plus certain foreign-income adjustments, which for most retirees leaves it equal to adjusted gross income. Taxable IRA withdrawals, pension payments, the taxable part of Social Security and realized gains all sit inside that figure, so any of them can lift a retiree over the line.

Anyone filing jointly with MAGI near $250,000, or single near $200,000, is the taxpayer this rule is aimed at. The check takes two numbers: MAGI against the line for the filing status, and the investment income that sits on top of it. A retiree below the line owes nothing, and one above it owes 3.8% on the smaller of the two gaps.

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What counts as investment income, and what does not

The IRS says net investment income includes, but is not limited to, interest, dividends, capital gains, rental and royalty income and non-qualified annuities. Topic 559 adds net gains from selling stocks, bonds, mutual funds and real estate, plus income from passive activities. Investment expenses can reduce the total, and gains count only to the extent capital losses do not offset them.

Wages, unemployment compensation, Social Security benefits and income from an active business are not net investment income, the IRS says. Income that is exempt from regular income tax, such as tax-exempt municipal bond interest and VA benefits, is left out as well. That is why a retiree living mostly on Social Security and a pension can have a large income and still owe nothing under this tax.

Distributions from qualified retirement plans are excluded too. The IRS’s list covers plans under sections 401(a), 403(a), 403(b), 408, 408A and 457(b) of the tax code, the sections that govern 401(k) plans, 403(b) accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs and government 457(b) plans. The withdrawal itself is not taxed by the 3.8%, but its taxable part still counts in MAGI and can pull the interest and dividends in a separate brokerage account over the line.

The sale of a main home gets similar treatment. The IRS says the tax does not apply to gain that is excluded from gross income, and under section 121 of the tax code that excludes the first $250,000 of gain, or $500,000 for a married couple. A qualifying couple who sell for a $620,000 gain have $120,000 left to count.

Rental income and annuities are in the total as well. Topic 559 says rents count unless they are earned in a trade or business where the tax does not apply, and it lists “certain annuities,” meaning those bought outside a retirement plan. A retiree who rents out a second home therefore has income that shows up on the investment side of the calculation.

Two worked examples

The IRS’s questions and answers include an example of the lesser-of rule. A married couple with $225,000 of net investment income and MAGI $50,000 above the $250,000 line owe the tax on $50,000, not on $225,000. At 3.8%, the bill is $1,900.

Flip the numbers and the result changes. A couple with the same $300,000 of MAGI but only $20,000 of investment income owe 3.8% of $20,000, which is $760, because the smaller figure controls. In both cases the tax is a slice of the excess, never of the whole portfolio.

A large one-time gain is what most often pushes a retiree over the line for a single year, because the gain is both investment income and part of MAGI. A single filer with $150,000 of other income who sells stock at a $100,000 gain reaches $250,000 of MAGI, which is $50,000 over the $200,000 line. The tax is 3.8% of $50,000, or $1,900.

Form 8960 and estimated payments

Taxpayers use Form 8960 to figure the tax, and the IRS lists the 2025 form and instructions as current. Individuals carry the result to Form 1040 or 1040-SR, while estates and trusts report it on Form 1041. A return with no investment income above the line does not need the form.

The tax is not taken out automatically. The IRS says taxpayers whose withholding or quarterly estimated payments fall short of covering it may owe an estimated tax penalty, so a retiree expecting a large gain in a given year has to plan for the 3.8% along with the regular income tax. The separate 0.9% Additional Medicare Tax applies to wages and self-employment income, not to investment income.

The test is short. Find MAGI, compare it with the line for the filing status, and tax only the smaller of the excess or the investment income. Wages, Social Security and retirement-plan withdrawals never enter the investment side, but they decide whether the line is crossed.

Is a big gain pushing the return toward the line?

A retiree can sit well under the 3.8% line for years and cross it in one year, when a rental sale, a fund distribution or a large IRA withdrawal lifts MAGI. Because the line never adjusts for inflation, the same income sits closer to it each year, and the year it is crossed is usually the year of a one-time event.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves shows each income line that sets a retiree’s tax bill in 2026 numbers, including how much Social Security is taxed, worked out on one worksheet. It comes with the 2026 numbers on one page to keep handy while the year’s income takes shape.

It also covers the Medicare surcharge line, where one dollar over can cost more than $1,100 a year per person, and each of the 12 moves comes with the form to use.

Get the guide with the 2026 retirement tax numbers on one page →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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