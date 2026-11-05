Investors can deduct only $3,000 of net capital losses a year, carry the rest forward, and must sell by Dec. 31 to count a loss in 2026

Investors who lose more on stocks, funds and bonds than they gain can deduct only $3,000 of the excess against other income in a tax year, or $1,500 if married and filing separately, and anything above that carries to later years. For 2026 the calendar is the catch: a sale has to happen by Dec. 31 to count on the 2026 return. Buying the same stock back within 30 days can disqualify the loss.

IRS Topic no. 409 sets the cap as the lesser of the net capital loss or $3,000. A taxpayer with a $2,000 net loss deducts $2,000. One with a $40,000 net loss deducts $3,000 and carries $37,000 forward.

How the $3,000 cap works

The Schedule D instructions say capital losses are deductible up to the amount of capital gains plus $3,000 ($1,500 if married filing separately). In practice, losses first cancel the gains from other sales in the same year. Only what is left over is a net loss, and only that leftover is held to the cap.

A retiree who sold one stock at a $12,000 gain and another at a $20,000 loss has an $8,000 net loss. The deduction is $3,000, and $5,000 carries forward. The same $20,000 loss against a $25,000 gain leaves a $5,000 net gain, no deduction and nothing to carry.

The limit applies per return. A married couple filing jointly share one $3,000 cap, while each spouse who files separately is held to $1,500. A couple whose losses are large gain nothing by splitting their returns, and a spouse filing separately gets half the room.

Anyone holding a stock, fund or bond below its purchase price in a taxable account faces a decision before the year ends: sell by Dec. 31 and use the loss in 2026, or wait and let it fall into 2027. The first check is the gains already booked for 2026, because a loss that only offsets gains saves tax immediately, while a loss beyond gains is limited to $3,000.

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Sales are listed on Form 8949, and the totals flow to Schedule D, where the deductible loss lands on line 16, according to Topic no. 409. The Schedule D instructions say to report all gains and losses even when not all the losses can be used that year. The unused part is what carries forward.

What carries forward to later years

Topic 409 says a net capital loss above the limit can be carried forward to later years. The tool for tracking it is the Capital Loss Carryover Worksheet, found in Publication 550, Investment Income and Expenses, and in the Schedule D instructions. Pub 550 lists both the limit on the deduction and the carryover as their own sections.

The worksheet keeps short-term and long-term losses apart. The Schedule D version has one line for the short-term carryover and another for the long-term carryover, built from the prior year’s Schedule D and Form 1040. The character of the loss follows it into the next year.

The arithmetic can run for years. A $50,000 net loss taken at $3,000 a year, with no gains to absorb it, takes 17 years to use up, since 16 years of deductions total $48,000 and the 17th covers the last $2,000. Any gain in a later year shortens that, because carried losses offset gains first.

Couples who change filing status should know one carryover rule. The Schedule D instructions say that when spouses once filed jointly and now file separately, a carryover from the joint return can be deducted only on the return of the spouse who actually had the loss.

Why Dec. 31 sets the 2026 count

Capital gains and losses are reported for the tax year, and for most individuals that is the calendar year. A sale made in 2026 belongs on the 2026 Schedule D, filed in 2027. A sale made on Jan. 2 belongs on the 2027 return.

Selling a loser in December lets it offset gains already booked in 2026. A loss recorded in January starts the 2027 count instead, which can leave the 2026 return paying tax on gains that a December sale would have offset.

The cap cuts the other way for a retiree with no 2026 gains and a large unrealized loss. The 2026 benefit is at most $3,000 whenever the sale happens, but a sale dated Dec. 31 uses that year’s room, while a January sale pushes the first $3,000 deduction a year later.

The 30-day wash-sale window

A wash sale occurs when stock or securities are sold at a loss and, within 30 days before or after the sale, the same investor buys substantially identical stock or securities, according to the Schedule D instructions. That makes a 61-day window: 30 days before, the day of the sale and 30 days after. A sale on Dec. 20 reaches back to Nov. 20 and forward to Jan. 19.

The same rule applies when the replacement comes through a fully taxable trade, a contract or option to buy, or a purchase for an IRA or Roth IRA. Losses from such sales generally cannot be deducted unless the seller is a dealer in stock or securities. A loss on the sale is not lost for good in a plain repurchase, since the instructions add it to the basis of the replacement shares and the deduction is deferred.

The IRA case is the exception. The instructions say the disallowed loss is added to basis for the replacement property except when the shares are bought for an IRA, so a retiree who sells a loser in a brokerage account and buys it back in an IRA within the window gives up the deduction for good.

The rules stack. The cap limits how much of a loss can be used in a year, the carryover preserves the rest, the calendar decides which year a sale belongs to, and the wash-sale rule can push a loss out of 2026 even when the sale was made in time.

Sitting on a stock loss in a taxable account?

A loss sale dated after Dec. 31 moves a deduction of up to $3,000 into 2027, and a repurchase inside the 30-day window can defer the loss further. Either slip leaves the 2026 return with a larger tax bill than the dates in the account statement suggest.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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