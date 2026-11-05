Three couriers in a pop-up scam that took over $10 million from older victims got up to 7 years and must repay over $2 million

Three couriers who picked up cash from older victims of a pop-up computer scam were sentenced in October to between two and seven years in federal prison, and ordered to repay more than $2 million. Prosecutors say the scheme took more than $10 million from over 50 victims in 19 states. The longest sentence went to Yankun Jiang, a 26-year-old from State College, Pennsylvania, who supervised the other couriers.

The money in this case was cash. Conspirators went to victims’ homes to collect it, and couriers then carried it across the country. That detail matters for anyone trying to understand how a computer warning ends with envelopes of bills, and why cash that leaves the house is almost never recovered.

How the pop-up scam worked

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the scam began with a “pop-up” message that falsely told elderly victims their computers or bank accounts had been compromised. Conspirators then went to victims’ homes and posed as federal law enforcement officers. They told victims their assets would be protected, among other falsehoods, and collected large sums of cash.

The Federal Trade Commission describes the first step of this pattern in its guidance on pop-up and tech-support scams. A fake security warning urges the person to call a phone number, and the caller then claims to have found a problem. The FTC says real security pop-ups never ask anyone to call a number.

In this case the phone call was followed by a visit. A person who believes a government agent is standing at the door has been told, in effect, that the pop-up was real and that the authorities are helping. The cash handed over in that moment is presented as a way to keep the savings safe.

For anyone who has seen a pop-up like this or got a call from a supposed federal agent, the question is what is already locked before the next attempt. A credit freeze at all three bureaus and a rule that no one collects cash at the door both take less than a day to put in place, and neither depends on spotting the scam in the moment. Families that have not agreed on who to call first are the most exposed.

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The three couriers and what each did

Yankun Jiang, 26, of State College, collected cash from other couriers, packaged it and coordinated delivery to co-conspirators in Los Angeles, the release says. He was sentenced on Oct. 22 to 84 months, which is seven years, and ordered to pay $1,267,122 in restitution. He drew the longest term of the three.

Hanlin Yang, also 26 and of State College, visited at least six victims’ homes to pick up cash. Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann sentenced him on Oct. 23 to 24 months and ordered $400,800 in restitution. Lei Bao, 24, of New York, made several cash pickups and, on at least five occasions, carried suitcases of cash from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

Bao was sentenced on Oct. 20 to 30 months and ordered to pay $377,591. The three restitution orders add up to $2,045,513, which is a fraction of the more than $10 million the release says was taken. Restitution orders against couriers rarely cover a scheme’s full losses, because the people who ran the operation are often elsewhere.

Why cash at the door is the hardest loss to reverse

A bank can sometimes reverse a card charge or flag a wire. Cash handed to a stranger has no payment record to dispute, no merchant to contact and no account to freeze. The FTC lists gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency and payment apps as the usual demands, and a courier collecting cash at the door removes even the paper trail those methods leave behind.

U.S. Attorney Miller said the scammers “targeted and financially exploited the most vulnerable individuals in our society.” HSI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Nathan Abel said the defendants exploited older Americans’ trust and fears. FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs said fraud aimed at older people threatens their financial stability and sense of security.

The release credits the FBI’s State College Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Lloyd prosecuting. It does not say how each defendant was convicted, and it names no one above the couriers. Whoever sent the pop-up and directed the pickups is not identified in it.

The instructions that break the script

The FTC says government workers will not tell anyone to move money to protect it, withdraw cash or buy gold, or put money in a federal safety locker. Its government impersonation guidance adds that caller ID can be faked, so the safe step is to hang up and call the agency at a number already known to be correct.

Legitimate tech companies also do not contact people by phone, email or text about a computer problem, the FTC says. Anyone who sees a pop-up that demands a call should close it, avoid the number on the screen and restart the device. If a stranger says to be ready to hand over cash, the family member, bank or local police is the next call, not the visitor.

Anyone who has already paid or given remote access should change passwords at once, including any site where the same password was used, and tell the bank or card company about unauthorized charges, the FTC advises. Cash is harder to trace than a card payment, but a report still matters. Reports go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and identity theft help is at IdentityTheft.gov.

Closing the doors after the cash is gone

People who gave a scammer a Social Security number or bank details face a second risk: new accounts opened in their names. The FTC says a credit freeze is free and has to be placed separately at Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. While it is in place, nobody can open a new credit account in the person’s name.

A freeze does nothing for cash already surrendered. It does stop a thief from borrowing against whatever personal information the pop-up call collected. Banks that offer alerts and a spoken password can add a second barrier, because a caller posing as a bank or a federal agent usually cannot supply one.

The sentences in Pennsylvania close one chapter of this case and leave the larger operation untouched. Older Americans who took the call, saw the pop-up or opened the door are still the target. The steps that stop the next attempt are the same ones the FTC lists: hang up, never pay in cash or cards to a stranger, and freeze credit.

A pop-up says the bank account is compromised?

In this case the loss was cash, handed over at the door after a computer warning, and none of it came back through a bank. The accounts that could still be hit afterward are the ones a scammer can reach with a stolen number or a convincing phone call.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend covers how to freeze credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. It also includes a family code word for fake grandchild-in-trouble calls, which gives relatives one question a caller cannot answer.

The guide is ten moves in weekend order, built to take about four hours, with a first-hour plan if a scam gets through anyway.

Get the weekend guide that locks credit, bank logins and the family code word →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Three couriers in a pop-up scam that took over $10 million from older victims got up to 7 years and must repay over $2 million appeared first on The Money Overview.