HMSA is ending two Akamai Advantage plans on Dec. 31 for about 16,000 Hawaii Medicare members, with its cheapest PPO rising from $20 to $55 a month

HMSA is ending two Akamai Advantage Medicare Advantage plans on Dec. 31, and about 16,000 Hawaii members have to choose new coverage for 2027. The cheapest PPO the insurer lists for next year costs $55 a month, up from $20 for the Akamai Advantage Complete PPO. Members who do nothing are moved to Original Medicare on Jan. 1, which carries no drug coverage.

The plans closing are Akamai Advantage Complete Plus and Akamai Advantage Standard Plus, both PPOs. Letters headed “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Your Medicare plan won’t be offered in 2027” went to the members, and the notice warns that action is needed before the end of the year or the member loses prescription drug coverage.

Which Akamai Advantage plans end and what they cost

HMSA’s Medicare Advantage page lists Complete Plus (PPO) and Standard Plus (PPO) as ending Dec. 31, 2026, and says members must choose a new plan to keep HMSA Medicare Advantage coverage. Kimberly Takata Endo, HMSA’s vice president of Medicare, told Civil Beat the insurer “is not going to leave the market.” She said the federal government requires a templated notice, so HMSA could not change its wording.

The price jump is on the plan that survives. Civil Beat reported that the Akamai Advantage Complete PPO goes from a $20 monthly premium and a $7,700 in-network maximum out-of-pocket to $55 and $8,200. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser lists the neighbor-island Akamai Advantage Standard PPO at $50 a month.

A cheaper newcomer is the Akamai Advantage Select Plus, an HMO at $45 a month with a $5,200 in-network maximum. The Star-Advertiser says it is sold on Oahu only, has a limited network, and includes dental, hearing and vision. Specialists require referrals under an HMO.

Members who want the richer benefits of the ending plans from HMSA face a bigger bill. The Star-Advertiser reported premiums of $240 a month for the higher-option plans, up from roughly $150 to $160. HMSA chief executive Mark Mugiishi told the paper, “It was a hard decision,” and said HMSA considered leaving the market.

Three routes, one decision

The question for an affected member is which route costs less for that person’s own doctors and prescriptions: another HMSA plan, a rival Medicare Advantage plan, or Original Medicare paired with a drug plan and a Medigap supplement. The premium is only one number. Maximum out-of-pocket, the doctor list and the drug formulary decide what a year of care actually costs.

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The Complete PPO shows what the sticker change means in a worst year. Twelve months at $20 plus the $7,700 cap is $7,940 in exposure for in-network care, while $55 plus $8,200 is $8,860, or $920 more. Select Plus works out to $5,740 on the same measure, but it trades that lower ceiling for a smaller network. Those totals leave out drug costs.

Keali’i Lopez, AARP’s Hawaii state director, told the Star-Advertiser, “For kupuna on a fixed income, any increase is going to be a significant hit.” AARP does not sell insurance and runs free workshops to help members compare Medicare plans.

The December and February switching dates

Annual enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Medicare’s enrollment-period fact sheet says that when a plan’s contract is not renewed, the chance to switch runs from Dec. 8 to the last day of February, and anyone who does not join another Medicare Advantage plan before the old one ends is enrolled in Original Medicare. Hawaii News Now reported that disenrolled HMSA members have until February.

A default move to Original Medicare on Jan. 1 leaves two decisions open. The member still needs a stand-alone drug plan, and still needs a view on whether to buy a supplement. HMSA says it is calling each affected member until a plan is chosen, and it lists 800-693-4672 and its neighborhood centers for help.

Original Medicare with Medigap

Martha Khlopin, a Medicare insurance agent, told Hawaii News Now her office took 45 calls in a single day from affected members. She said Original Medicare with a supplement can cost less than the 20 percent coinsurance that Original Medicare alone leaves on services such as radiation, MRIs and CT scans, for people with several health conditions.

Marvin Mau, a certified public accountant, said his 95-year-old mother Leilani is among those losing her plan. He plans to put her on Original Medicare with a gap plan and a separate drug plan. He said his own doctor retired from Queen’s, and it took him eight months to find a new primary care provider.

Medicare.gov says a person can apply for a Medigap policy from 60 days before Medicare Advantage coverage ends to 63 days after it ends. For coverage ending Dec. 31, that works out to roughly Nov. 1 through March 4, 2027. A person who switches from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare may buy Plan A, B, C, D, F, G, K or L, and the page notes that state law can give more options. Medigap coverage cannot start until the Advantage coverage ends.

Doctors before premiums

Hawaii News Now reported that Queen’s Health System and its doctors declined to join the Select Plus network, saying they lacked enough information to take part. A member whose doctor works at Queen’s should confirm network status before choosing the HMO, since a lower premium means little if the specialist is out of network.

That makes the call to each doctor’s billing office as important as the premium table. The questions are short: does the office take Select Plus, the Complete PPO, a rival Advantage plan, and Original Medicare with a supplement. The answers decide which of the three routes is realistic before Dec. 7.

Is an Akamai Advantage plan on the way out?

The window for a member of an ending HMSA plan is short. Annual enrollment closes Dec. 7, the plan ends Dec. 31, and a default move to Original Medicare leaves a gap in drug coverage. A wrong guess on a doctor or a drug shows up as a bill in January.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit compares a current plan against others on cost, drugs and doctors. It includes a cost calculator spreadsheet, a prescription-by-plan comparison, a provider call script and the Open Enrollment calendar.

It also covers Medigap guaranteed-issue rights when a Medicare Advantage plan leaves or a member returns to Original Medicare, with a call script for the insurer.

Compare HMSA’s replacement plans against Medigap in one cost calculator kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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