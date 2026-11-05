Yuma Regional Medical Center data-breach victims have until Feb. 1, 2027 to file in a $1.985 million settlement that offers cash for documented losses up to $4,000

People who were sent notice of the 2022 Yuma Regional Medical Center data breach have until Feb. 1, 2027 to file in a $1.985 million class-action settlement in federal court in Arizona. The deal offers cash of up to $4,000 for documented losses, or a smaller share of what is left in the fund with no paperwork at all. Yuma Regional denies wrongdoing, and the judge has not yet approved the settlement.

The case is Clarke v. Yuma Regional Medical Center, No. 2:22-cv-01061, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The class is defined as all living individuals who were sent notice of the data incident, so it reaches anyone who got the hospital’s letter, not only people treated there recently. Nobody receives anything automatically, and the settlement website says a claim is the only way to receive a payment.

What the 2022 attack exposed

Attackers were inside Yuma Regional’s systems from April 21 to April 25, 2022, and the hospital detected the intrusion on April 25. HIPAA Journal reported 737,448 current and former patients were affected, with names, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and limited medical details exposed. The electronic medical record system was not accessed, according to that account, though some files were copied out before systems were encrypted.

A Social Security number does not expire the way a credit card does, which is why a breach from four and a half years ago still produces fraud and still counts in this settlement. The covered period for losses runs from April 21, 2022 through Feb. 1, 2027, so a bogus account opened in 2024 or a fee paid last spring can both be part of a claim.

Anyone unsure whether the notice reached them has a simple route. The administrator’s phone line is 1-855-591-2021, and a paper claim form can be requested by email at info@yumasettlement.com or by mail. A person who never received a letter but believes their records were exposed can ask the administrator directly whether they are in the class.

Anyone who received the Yuma Regional notice now has one decision to make before Feb. 1, 2027: file for documented losses of up to $4,000 with bank statements or receipts, or take the no-proof share that depends on how many claims arrive. Patients who are unsure they were notified should call the administrator first, because the class covers everyone who was sent the notice and a claim is the only way to be paid.

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Two cash options and free medical monitoring

The first option, Cash Payment A, reimburses actual documented losses up to $4,000. Covered costs include identity theft or fraud losses, credit report and credit monitoring fees, credit freeze fees, the cost of replacing identification and postage spent contacting banks. Third-party proof such as bank statements or receipts is required, and a claimant’s own notes are not enough.

Money already reimbursed by someone else cannot be claimed again. A person whose bank refunded a fraudulent charge, for example, has no loss left to document for that charge, but out-of-pocket costs the bank did not cover still count. Keeping statements that show the date and the dollar amount is what turns a loss into a payable claim.

The second option, Cash Payment B, is a one-time pro rata payment that needs no proof. The fund left after administration costs, claims, service awards and attorneys’ fees is divided equally among everyone who picks it, so the amount depends on how many people file. The administrator has not published an estimate, and a large turnout would shrink each share.

Every class member also gets one year of medical data monitoring, which includes $1,000,000 in insurance coverage with no deductible. That benefit applies to the whole class without a separate filing. Anyone who wants the cash, though, still has to submit a claim by the deadline.

Where the $1.985 million goes

The $1,985,000 fund is non-reversionary, which means leftover money does not return to the hospital. It pays for administration, valid claims, $2,500 service awards for each class representative and attorneys’ fees and costs. Class counsel plans to ask the court for $825,000 in fees, which is about 42 percent of the fund before any claimant is paid.

Yuma Regional has separately committed more than $750,000 to data security improvements, according to the settlement website. That spending does not come out of the fund and does not change what claimants receive. Fees, awards and administration costs all come out of the fund before the remaining money is divided up.

Deadlines, mailing and the March 1 hearing

Online claims must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2027, and mailed claims, including supporting papers, must be postmarked by that date. The settlement website accepts claims at yumasettlement.pnclassaction.com. Paper forms go to Yuma Settlement, c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 1031, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.

People who want to stay out of the settlement and keep the right to sue the hospital separately must opt out by Jan. 4, 2027, and the same date applies to written objections. Opting out means no payment from this fund. Doing nothing leaves a person in the class, with no payment and no right to sue over the claims the settlement resolves.

U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich is scheduled to hold the final approval hearing on March 1, 2027, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time in Phoenix. Payments go out only after she approves the deal and any appeals are resolved, and the settlement website says it is not known whether anyone will appeal or how long that could take. The hearing date may also move.

Protecting the number that was exposed

A settlement pays for past losses and does nothing to stop the next fraud attempt. The Federal Trade Commission says a credit freeze is free and must be placed separately at each of the three bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. With a freeze in place, nobody can open a new credit account in the person’s name until it is lifted.

Freeze fees paid in the past are a documented loss under Cash Payment A, and a freeze placed now costs nothing. Anyone with a Social Security number in that 2022 file may also want to review explanation-of-benefits statements from Medicare or a private insurer for services never received, since health insurance details were part of the exposure.

Patients who believe the hospital mishandled their information can also complain to the provider and to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS describes those options on its HIPAA guidance page for individuals. A complaint is separate from this settlement and does not replace filing a claim before Feb. 1.

The practical order is short. Confirm that a notice was received or ask the administrator, decide between documented losses and the flat share, gather the statements, and file online or mail the form well before the postmark date. Anyone with real losses to document has more to gain from Cash Payment A than from a flat share that shrinks as claims pile up.

Notified about the Yuma Regional breach?

The Feb. 1 postmark does not move, and a documented-loss claim with no statement behind it pays nothing. People who set the notice aside in 2022 are the ones most likely to miss the window.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System walks through the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice, so the opt-out, claim and hearing dates are not confused. It also includes a step-by-step filing walkthrough and a claim log and payment tracker, which gives the Yuma claim a place to record the date filed, the proof attached and the payment when it arrives.

It does not file anything or decide who is eligible, and the settlement website is the official route.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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