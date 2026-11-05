Sirva Relocation breach victims whose Social Security numbers were potentially exposed can claim an expected $50, or up to $4,000 in fraud losses, by December 29

People whose Social Security numbers were potentially compromised in a September 2023 cyberattack on Sirva Relocation can claim an expected $50 in cash, or up to $4,000 for fraud losses, if they file by Dec. 29, 2026. Sirva denies wrongdoing, and the court has not decided the case. The settlement caps all payments and administration costs at $260,000, so cash amounts can shrink.

The case is Rivera v. Sirva Relocation, LLC, No. 2026CH000111, in the Circuit Court of DuPage County, Illinois. Notices began going out by mail on Oct. 30. Sirva’s own records decide who is in the class, and some people received a notice directly from the company.

Three groups, three different payments

Class members fall into three groups, according to the settlement FAQ. Group 1 is people whose Social Security number was potentially compromised. Group 2 is people whose personal, employment, loan, mortgage or health information was potentially compromised but whose Social Security number was not. Group 3 covers any other private information.

The no-paperwork cash option depends on the group. Group 1 is expected to receive $50, and Group 2 is expected to receive $10. Group 3 is not eligible for it. No proof is required, but the FAQ warns that the amount may be smaller depending on the total claims filed.

People who lost money can choose reimbursement instead of the flat payment. Ordinary out-of-pocket losses are covered up to $500, for documented expenses incurred from Aug. 16, 2023 through Dec. 29, 2026. Extraordinary losses are covered up to $4,000, for money lost to identity theft or fraud that was probably caused by the incident, over the same dates.

Every class member is entitled to two years of CyEx Financial Shield Complete credit monitoring, with $1 million of financial fraud insurance. The settlement site says submitting a valid, timely claim form is the only way to receive benefits or payments. That means even the monitoring requires a claim.

The decision for anyone holding a Sirva notice comes down to three questions: which group the notice names, whether there are documented costs since August 2023, and whether a $50 or $10 payment is enough without any receipts. A person with a Group 1 notice and no fraud losses has a simple choice between the $50 cash option and doing nothing, since the monitoring and the payment both need the claim form.

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Why the $260,000 cap matters

Payments for valid claims, which include ordinary and extraordinary losses and the Group 1 and Group 2 flat payments, share the $260,000 cap with notice and administration expenses and related taxes. The FAQ points to the settlement agreement for how the cap works and does not describe a pro rata formula. It does say the flat amounts are “expected” and may be smaller.

The arithmetic shows how tight the cap is. At $50 a claim, $260,000 covers 5,200 payments before a dollar goes to administration, notices or taxes. A Group 1 class large enough to fill that many claims would push the $50 figure down.

The flat payment and the loss reimbursement are alternatives. The FAQ lists the cash option as an alternative to loss reimbursement, so a person with documented fraud losses of $400 is choosing between the loss claim and a $50 payment, not collecting both.

What the September 2023 attack exposed

The settlement website describes a targeted cyberattack on Sirva’s computer systems in September 2023. Files containing private information were accessed. The data may have included Social Security numbers, driver’s license or other government ID numbers, financial account or card numbers with any required security codes or passwords, biometric data, DNA profiles and online account credentials.

Anyone who suspects the exposed data has been used can report it through the Federal Trade Commission’s IdentityTheft.gov, which describes itself as a free way to report identity theft and get a recovery plan. A report there creates a record that can sit beside receipts when a loss claim is filed.

How to file by Dec. 29

Claims can be filed on the settlement site’s online claim form, or on a downloadable claim form mailed to the administrator, or on a paper copy requested by phone. Mailed claims must be postmarked by Dec. 29, and online claims must be in by that date. The administrator’s number is (833) 200-6669, and the mailing address is Sirva Data Incident Settlement, c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 25226, Santa Ana, CA 92799-9958.

The deadlines to opt out and to object are also Dec. 29. People who opt out receive no benefits but keep the right to sue Sirva over the resolved claims. People who object can still file a claim. Doing nothing means no benefits and giving up the right to sue.

The final approval hearing is set for Jan. 6, 2027 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time in Room 2003 of the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton, Illinois, though the date may change. Payments are made only after final approval and the resolution of any appeals, so cash from this fund is not a December event.

The site sends questions to info@SirvaDataSettlement.com. Anyone deciding between the flat payment and documented losses has until the same Dec. 29 date to settle the choice, since the claim form is filed once.

Holding a Sirva Relocation notice?

A breach notice names a group, a deadline and a hearing date, and the dates are easy to blur. Dec. 29 is the filing, opt-out and objection date all at once, and Jan. 6 is the hearing, not a payment date.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System walks through reading a notice like this one with the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice. It also includes a step-by-step filing walkthrough and a claim log and payment tracker for recording the claim, the route used and any follow-up.

The large-print quick-start sheet puts the key dates on one page, which suits a notice that runs several pages.

Get the notice-reading rule and claim tracker for the Dec. 29 Sirva deadline →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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