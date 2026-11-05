People given a Rapid or Axiom release card after jail can claim at least $15 plus three times their fees from a $4.2 million settlement by January 31

People who left a jail or other law enforcement facility with a prepaid debit card from Rapid Financial Solutions or Axiom Bank can claim a minimum award of $15 plus three times the fees charged on the card. The money comes from a $4.2 million settlement, and the settlement website says claims must be received by Jan. 31, 2027. The court granted final approval on Oct. 19, 2026.

The lawsuit, Hall v. Rapid Investments, LLC and Axiom Bank, N.A., was filed in federal court in Washington state on Jan. 16, 2025. Judge Benjamin H. Settle approved the deal. Kroll Settlement Administration LLC runs the claims process.

Who is in the release card class

The class covers people in the United States who were taken into custody at a law enforcement facility, were entitled to the return of their money, and were issued a prepaid debit card by Rapid Financial Solutions, LLC, Axiom Bank, or both. The cards had to be issued between Jan. 16, 2024 and June 30, 2026. A Washington subclass covers the same people when the facility is in Washington State, according to the settlement website.

A release card stands in for cash: the money a person was entitled to get back is returned on a prepaid card, and the card can carry fees. The settlement is built around those fees, and the claim form does not ask for the amount first loaded onto the card.

For anyone who was released with one of these cards since January 2024, the question is which company issued it and what fees it charged before the balance ran out. The card, any paperwork that came with it and the card’s account statements show the issuer and the charges. The claim itself asks for the person’s name, address, and the state and facility where the card was received.

Retirement deadlines, in your inbox: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our Open Settlements & Refund Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the settlements tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

How the $15 plus three times fees formula works

Each valid claimant is entitled to “a minimum award of $15.00 plus three times the fees incurred on the release card(s) they received,” in the site’s words. A person who was handed more than one card is covered by the plural. The administrator calculates inactivity fees as if the companies’ Feb. 3, 2026 reloading of fees had never happened.

The payment grows with the fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says most prepaid cards charge fees to maintain the account, make purchases or withdraw money, and each card sets its own terms. A card that collected more fees produces a larger award than one that collected few, because the multiplier is applied to the fee total.

The $4.2 million fund is non-reversionary, so no part of it goes back to Rapid or Axiom. It pays valid claims, notice and administration costs, attorney’s fees and costs, and a case contribution award. If the fund falls short, claims are paid pro rata. Class counsel anticipates, but does not guarantee, enough money to pay every claim in full.

Class counsel may ask for fees of up to 30% of the fund, which would be $1.26 million, plus litigation costs, and for a $15,000 award to plaintiff Ashley Hall. The fee motion was filed Sept. 8, 2026. The site does not say what the judge awarded, and the final approval order is not yet posted.

Four ways to file before Jan. 31

Claims go in through the “Make a Claim” form on the settlement site. They can also be emailed to releasecard@sylaw.com with a name, address, and the state and facility where the card was issued. A third route is the mail, addressed to Hall Release Card Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

A paper claim form is posted in the documents section, which also holds the settlement agreement, the long-form and short-form notices, the motion for final approval and the fee motion. Questions go to Kroll at 1-833-930-0165. The site asks people not to contact the court, Rapid or Axiom.

The deadline to opt out or object was Oct. 2, 2026, and it has passed, so a claim is now the way to be paid. The court extended the claims deadline to Jan. 31. The site says claims must be received by that date, which matters for anything sent by mail.

When checks are expected

The site estimates that the settlement fund will be paid in early December 2026 and that checks will be mailed in December 2026 and January 2027. It labels those dates as estimates that may change.

Payment timing and the pro rata rule fit together. If valid claims add up to more than the money available, awards are cut, and the settlement terms set that math after the claims period closes. Nothing on the site says an early claim is paid a larger share than a late one.

What changes for future release cards

Under the settlement, Rapid and Axiom will not charge an inactivity fee until a card has gone 365 days without use. Recurring maintenance fees are replaced by a single one-time issuance fee, and the companies must give clear notice of alternative payment options.

Any money left over after claims, fees and costs goes in equal shares to court-approved recipients, which include the Human Rights Defense Center and Public Justice. That cy pres provision, combined with the non-reversionary fund, means unclaimed dollars do not return to the companies.

The issuer name printed on the card is the quickest check on class membership, since the class covers cards from Rapid Financial Solutions, Axiom Bank or both. A card issued before Jan. 16, 2024 or after June 30, 2026 falls outside the dates the settlement covers.

Was the release card a Rapid or Axiom card?

The settlement site sets Jan. 31 as the date claims must be received, and the email, mail and online routes each ask for different details. The payout formula multiplies the fees on the card, so the card’s fee history is what a claim rests on.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System is built for a window like this one. It includes the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice, a step-by-step filing walkthrough and a claim log and payment tracker for recording what was filed, when, and by which route.

It also explains how to get an expired or uncashed settlement check reissued, which matters when checks go out in the winter mail.

Get the filing walkthrough and claim tracker for the Jan. 31 release card deadline →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post People given a Rapid or Axiom release card after jail can claim at least $15 plus three times their fees from a $4.2 million settlement by January 31 appeared first on The Money Overview.