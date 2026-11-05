Publishers Clearing House customers who took the FTC’s first refund in 2025 are getting 204,408 more checks worth more than $4.4 million, each good for 90 days

The Federal Trade Commission is mailing 204,408 more refund checks to Publishers Clearing House customers, worth more than $4.4 million in all, and each one has to be cashed within 90 days. The checks are a second round for people who accepted their first payment from the agency’s 2023 case against the sweepstakes marketer. The FTC’s refund page for the case was last updated Nov. 3 and lists the new round under November 2026.

Divided out, the new checks average roughly $21.50 each. That is about a third of the first round, which the FTC announced on April 30, 2025: more than $18 million for 281,724 consumers, or roughly $64 a check by the same math.

Who is getting the second checks

The FTC says on its Publishers Clearing House refunds page that the 204,408 checks go to people who accepted their first payment. The agency describes the group as customers who ordered a product from Publishers Clearing House after receiving and clicking one of the emails it alleged were deceptive. No one files a claim for this round.

Second rounds are a standard FTC step. The agency’s refund FAQ says money that cannot be distributed to consumers goes to the U.S. Treasury, and that if money remains after a first distribution the FTC may send a second round of payments. The new round follows that pattern, and its smaller average reflects a smaller pool of money than the first round carried.

The page gives no mailing date for the new checks. It says only, “If you get a check, please cash it within 90 days.” For the first round, the FTC’s April 2025 announcement told recipients to cash the check within 90 days, as printed on the check. Anyone who accepted the 2025 payment should watch the mail for an envelope from the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, and anyone unsure whether an envelope is real can call the administrator at 1-888-516-0774, the number the FTC lists for the case.

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What the sweepstakes marketer was accused of

The refunds trace back to June 27, 2023, when the FTC announced a settlement in which Publishers Clearing House agreed to a proposed court order requiring it to pay $18.5 million to refund consumers. The complaint and order were filed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. The company settled charges under the FTC Act and the CAN-SPAM Act.

The FTC alleged that the company used manipulative website design to suggest that a purchase was needed to enter its sweepstakes or would improve a customer’s odds. A homepage “Official Entry Form” with buttons such as “WIN IT!” allegedly did not enter anyone in the drawing. Emails allegedly implied that a “final” step was needed to complete an entry, and the step led back to a sales page.

Shipping and handling charges, which the FTC said averaged more than 40% of product prices, were allegedly hidden until after purchase. Orders were described as “risk free” without saying that buyers would pay return shipping. Some email subject lines, such as “High Priority Doc. W-34 Issued,” referred to forms that did not exist, which the agency said made them look like tax paperwork.

Samuel Levine of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection said in the 2023 announcement that the order required the company “to overhaul its user interface, compensate consumers for lost time, and stop surprise fees.” The order also bars the company from implying that a purchase is required to enter and requires full pricing, including shipping, before a customer buys.

Cashing the check, or getting a lapsed one reissued

The check itself is the whole process. Nothing has to be filled out, and the FTC says in its refund FAQ that recipients never pay a fee to receive a refund. The only step is cashing or depositing it before the date printed on it, which for a check averaging about $21.50 is easy to put off and forget in a stack of mail.

A check that expires is not always the end. The FAQ says that if money remains in the settlement fund, the FTC may be able to reissue the payment, and it tells recipients to call the number on the check, claim form or email. Reissues are generally processed once a month, and only while money is still available.

Some changes need a written request. The FAQ says a recipient who has changed their name, whose check is misspelled, or whose family is handling the account of a customer who has died should submit the request by mail or email and call for details. For this case, the number on the FTC’s page is 1-888-516-0774.

Scam warnings that come with refund checks

The FTC says it never requires payment to release a refund. Its April 2025 release put it plainly: “The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.” The refund FAQ adds that “If someone claims to be from the FTC and asks for money, it’s a scam.”

Fake emails posing as the FTC are a known route for refund scams. The agency advises against clicking links in them and says to type ftc.gov/refunds into a browser instead. Anyone who receives a request to pay a fee, send account details or buy a gift card in exchange for a Publishers Clearing House refund can report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

The second round also shows how long a settlement can run. The case was announced in 2023, the first checks went out in April 2025, and a second wave is landing in late 2026. For a customer who has moved since 2025, the administrator’s phone number is the way to check on a payment that has taken three years to arrive.

Is a Publishers Clearing House check sitting in the mail pile?

A refund check with a 90-day clock is easy to miss, and a lapsed one can mean waiting on a monthly reissue run that depends on money still being in the fund. The same thing happens with other settlement and refund checks that arrive in plain envelopes.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System walks through how to get an expired or uncashed settlement check reissued, the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice and the scam-proof rules for checking that a notice is real. It also includes a claim log and payment tracker for keeping every check, date and phone number in one place.

Get the reissue steps and a claim-log tracker for a lapsed settlement check →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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