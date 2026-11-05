Gold traded at $4,129.10 an ounce and silver at $53.03 on the evening of Nov. 4, Kitco prices show, after both metals rose on the day

Gold traded at $4,129.10 an ounce and silver at $53.03 on the evening of Nov. 4, according to Kitco, after both metals rose on the day. Gold was up $69.90, or 1.72%, and silver was up 93 cents, or 1.79%. The gains followed a sell-off that pushed gold below $4,000 on Oct. 30, and they showed how fast a bullion position can swing for retirees who hold gold in a fund, an IRA or a safe.

What the Kitco quotes show

Kitco’s gold price page put the day’s range at $3,919.00 to $4,138.50, and the $69.90 gain implies Tuesday’s level was about $4,059.20. Silver’s gain of 93 cents implies about $52.10 the session before. Kitco’s silver page showed a day’s range as wide as $48.85 to $53.60.

Measured from the low, gold had climbed about 5.4% and silver about 8.6%. For a household holding 10 ounces of gold, the climb from $3,919.00 to the evening quote is worth roughly $2,100 on paper. Silver, which costs far less per ounce, moved by a larger percentage.

At 5:09 p.m. ET, Kitco’s market report had gold near $4,065.90 and silver near $52.28, so the evening quotes were higher still. The report tied the rally to Democrats winning control of both the House and Senate, which raised expectations of legislative gridlock and restrained federal spending.

The same report listed other moves that day. The dollar weakened, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to about 4.88%, its lowest in nearly two months, and Brent crude dropped about 8.7% to $94.62 on hopes of renewed U.S.-Iran talks. The S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,688.62, its strongest daily gain in about three months.

Anyone with retirement savings in a gold fund, a gold IRA or bars at home faces the question the Nov. 4 swing raises: how much of the money meant to pay bills over the next few years sits in an asset that can move 5% or more in a single day, and how much sits somewhere that holds still.

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Gold has been moving with stocks, not against them

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at OnePoint BFG Wealth Partners, told Kitco in an Oct. 30 interview at the New Orleans Investment Conference that “Gold is treated like an AI stock today, which it’s not.” He called the drop below $4,000 forced selling rather than a broken case for gold, and said gold had been trading in an unusually tight pattern with the S&P 500.

Boockvar said he was looking for another 200-plus-ton quarterly purchase by central banks to support prices. Kitco’s article reports that central banks bought a net 321 tonnes in the third quarter of 2026, according to the World Gold Council. The Nasdaq 100 closed Nov. 2 more than 10% below its Oct. 6 high, and gold fell alongside that stock decline instead of cushioning it.

Michele Schneider, chief market strategist at MarketGauge, read the same stretch more bleakly. She told Kitco that “The flight to safety in gold has been broken,” and that “We have not found the true support level in gold yet.” She called $3,940 an ounce critical support and said a sustained break below it could send gold toward $3,500.

Schneider is a long-term gold bull who holds no gold or silver right now. She said she would be “just as happy to buy if it gets back over 4,000,” and that the safe-haven role has moved to bonds: “And now, all of a sudden, bonds are.” Her view and Boockvar’s differ on why gold fell, and both treat it as a metal that has recently followed the market down.

Where $4,129 sits against January’s record

Kitco’s gold page lists the all-time high at $5,589.38 an ounce, set on Jan. 28, 2026. At $4,129.10, gold stood about 26% below that peak, or $1,460.28 an ounce. Kitco’s silver page lists silver’s record at $121.67 on Jan. 29, which puts the $53.03 quote about 56% below it.

For 10 ounces of gold, the evening quote works out to $41,291, against $55,893.80 at the record. The day’s $69.90 gain added about $699 to that position, which covers under 5% of the distance back to the January high. A one-day rally of 1.72% does not undo a 26% decline.

The gold-to-silver ratio, which Kitco shows at about 77.9, is a measure of how many ounces of silver one ounce of gold buys. Schneider put it around 80 in her interview and said silver “doesn’t look all that great” at about $50, naming $35 as a level she would find attractive. Silver’s wider daily range is the reason it often moves more in both directions.

How the IRS treats gold held in an IRA

Holding bullion inside a retirement account carries tax rules that stock funds do not. The IRS says on its page about IRA investments that if an IRA is invested in collectibles, “the amount invested is considered distributed in the year invested.” Coins and metals are on its collectibles list, with a narrow exception for certain highly refined bullion held by a bank or an IRS-approved nonbank trustee.

The consequence is concrete. A $41,291 purchase of the wrong kind of coin or bar, or one stored at home, would be treated as a distribution that year, and the IRS says the owner may also owe the 10% additional tax on early distributions, which would be $4,129.10 on that amount. The IRS page says storing bullion at home does not qualify.

What can move prices next

Kitco’s report named two items on the calendar. The October employment report is due Friday, Nov. 6, and the Federal Reserve meets Dec. 8-9. Boockvar’s interview noted that the Fed raised rates to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Sept. 16 and held on Oct. 28, and he said the September increase was not the beginning of another rate-hiking cycle.

The two strategists describe the $4,000 level differently. Boockvar called the move below it forced selling, and Schneider said the true floor had not been found. Anyone planning to draw on retirement savings in the next few years is judging a metal that fell below $4,000 on Oct. 30 and rose above it again on Nov. 4.

The figures here are spot quotes from Kitco on Nov. 4, not daily closes or retail coin prices. Dealers charge a premium above spot for coins and bars, and a sale back to a dealer pays less than spot. On a $41,291 position, a 3% spread would cost $1,238.73 each way.

How much of the cushion is parked in something that swings?

A retiree who sells gold on a bad day to cover a bill locks in the swing that Nov. 4 showed. Money needed within a year or two cannot wait on that kind of recovery.

Make Your Savings Pay You shows where cash can sit without that risk. It covers how to keep every dollar insured, even above $250,000 at one bank, and high-yield savings for the cushion that might be needed this year. A cash map worksheet lists every account and what each one earns.

Get the safe-savings guide and cash map worksheet for the bill-paying money →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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