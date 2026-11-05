Wisconsin residents with household income under $24,680 can still file a 2022 Homestead Credit claim for a property-tax refund until April 15, 2027

Wisconsin residents who never filed a 2022 Homestead Credit claim have until April 15, 2027, to do it, and the credit is open to households with income under $24,680 who owned or rented a Wisconsin home that year. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue lists that date as the filing deadline for most claimants, and the 2021 deadline passed on April 15, 2026.

The Homestead Credit is a state credit for lower-income residents that is based on the property taxes or rent paid on a Wisconsin home. It reaches older homeowners, renters, people with disabilities and working households, which is why a four-year-old claim can still be worth the paperwork.

The 2022 claim is the oldest year still open

The department’s deadline table works on a rolling four-year clock. A 2022 claim is due April 15, 2027, a 2023 claim April 15, 2028, a 2024 claim April 15, 2029, and a 2025 claim April 15, 2030. Each April 15 closes the oldest remaining year, so 2022 is the next one to expire after 2021 lapsed this spring.

Fiscal-year taxpayers follow a different rule. Their deadline is four years and 3½ months after the end of the fiscal year. The department also says a 2025 claim could not be filed before January 1, 2026, which is why that year’s deadline sits so far out.

For a household that skipped 2022, the question is whether it fits the 2022 rules and can still produce the paper. That means living in Wisconsin all of 2022, being at least 18 on December 31, 2022, and having household income under $24,680 for that year. The household also needs one of three conditions: positive earned income, a disability, or a person aged 62 or older at the end of 2022.

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What the 2022 rules required

The age condition is easier to meet than many retirees assume. The department counts the claimant or the spouse, if married, as 62 or older at the end of 2022, so anyone born on or before December 31, 1960, meets it. Working households and people with disabilities qualify through the other two conditions, even without reaching that age, as long as the 18-or-older rule and the income limit are met.

The department’s instructions for 2022 claims say the $24,680 limit applied to 2022 household income, the same figure the department lists for 2025. The claimant had to own or rent a Wisconsin homestead subject to property taxes during 2022. Renters qualify, and so do residents of certain mobile and manufactured homes and nursing homes.

Several conditions can block a claim. A person claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal return is out unless 62 or older, and only one claim may be filed per household. A household cannot also take the farmland preservation credit or the veterans and surviving spouses property tax credit for the same year’s property taxes.

Public assistance reduces the base. Wisconsin Works payments of any amount, or county relief of $400 or more for each month, cut the eligible property taxes or rent by one-twelfth for each affected month. The credit itself depends on how household income compares with allowable property taxes or rent, and the department’s 2022 instructions do not name a fixed maximum.

The department’s guide to the 2025 credit does state a ceiling: the maximum credit allowed is $1,168 for that year. That figure applies to 2025 claims, not 2022.

Schedule H, a tax bill or rent certificate, and free help

The department’s page also describes an electronic filing option for claims. Paper claims and general correspondence go to Wisconsin Department of Revenue, PO Box 8949, Madison, WI 53708-8949. A claim that has already been filed and needs a correction is an amendment, and amendments go to PO Box 34, Madison, WI 53786-0001, a different address.

The claim goes on Schedule H or the shorter Schedule H-EZ, which is allowed only if all the household’s income comes from the listed sources and other conditions are met. Owners attach a copy of the property tax bill. Renters attach the original rent certificate signed by the landlord, and rental assistance paid by someone else cannot be counted as rent.

The rent certificate is the hardest piece for a 2022 claim, because it needs a landlord signature from four years ago. A claimant who filed an income tax return separately writes “Income Tax Return Separately Filed” at the top of the claim. Forms are available on the department’s website, at Department of Revenue offices and at many libraries.

A denied or adjusted claim can be appealed within 60 days of the notice, with appeals mailed to PO Box 8906, Madison, faxed to (608) 267-0834 or filed through My Tax Account. Questions go to the Customer Service Bureau at (608) 266-2772 or DORHomesteadCredit@wisconsin.gov. Free tax help is available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance line at 1-800-906-9887, AARP at 1-888-227-7669, or by dialing 211.

Missing April 15, 2027 closes the 2022 year for good, even though 2023, 2024 and 2025 stay open. A household that is missing a 2022 rent certificate or tax bill has a reason to start the request now. Each later year, from 2023 through 2025, keeps its own deadline in April of 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Was a 2022 Homestead Credit claim ever filed?

The 2022 Homestead Credit has a hard stop on April 15, 2027, and the same four-year clock now runs on every later year. A household that waits for a rent certificate or tax bill to turn up can lose a claim that was open the whole time.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit covers the circuit-breaker credit that includes renters, a credit built on the same property-tax-and-rent idea, along with the 5 kinds of property-tax relief, so a household can see what else applies to the same home.

It also includes an application log and renewal calendar, a place to write down each deadline, like April 15, 2027, and the paperwork still missing.

Get the property-tax relief guide with a log for each claim deadline →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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