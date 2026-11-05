Homeowners 65 and older in Colorado, North Dakota, Illinois and Texas can claim senior property-tax breaks, and North Dakota’s credit covers incomes up to $70,000

Homeowners 65 and older in Colorado, North Dakota, Illinois and Texas can cut their property tax bills through senior programs that state agencies publish, and each program runs on its own application calendar. North Dakota’s credit reaches households with income up to $70,000, according to the state’s tax office. The four programs differ in what they take off the bill, whether income matters and whether the paperwork repeats every year.

None of the four takes effect on its own. Each requires the owner to file with a county or state office, and the dollar value depends on the home, the county and in some cases the household’s income. Anyone who owns a home in these states and has reached 65 is the person the rules are written for.

North Dakota ties its credit to income

North Dakota’s Homestead Property Tax Credit goes to owners who are 65 or older or permanently and totally disabled. For a married couple living together, only the spouse who applies has to meet the age or disability test. Household income, counting a spouse’s and dependents’ pay, cannot exceed $70,000 for the calendar year before the assessment date.

The credit comes in two bands. Households with income from $0 to $40,000 get a 100% reduction in taxable value, up to $9,000, which the state equates to $200,000 of true and full value. Households from $40,001 to $70,000 get 50%, up to $4,500 of taxable value, or $100,000 of true and full value.

For a household with a member 65 or older, the question comes down to which program fits the home and which date arrives first. A North Dakota owner with $38,000 of household income sits in the 100% band and has to file before March 31, while a Texas owner is working against May 1 and a Colorado owner against July 15. Illinois leaves the date to each county, so the local assessment office has to be asked.

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Applications go to the local assessor or the county director of tax equalization, and they are due before March 31 of the year the property is assessed and the credit is requested. Applicants who are permanently disabled must also send a physician’s certificate. A missed date means the credit goes unrequested for that year’s assessment.

North Dakota also runs a Renter’s Refund, capped at $600, for households that rent. A renter qualifies when 20% of annual rent is more than 4% of annual income, and the refund equals the excess. Claims go to the Office of State Tax Commissioner and must be postmarked by May 31, with the form opening the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

Texas stacks $200,000 against school taxes

Texas homeowners get two layers of school tax relief. Under Tax Code Section 11.13(b), school districts must provide a $140,000 exemption on a residence homestead. Section 11.13(c) adds a further $60,000 for owners who are 65 or older or disabled, which brings the school district exemption for a senior to $200,000.

That $200,000 is a school district figure and applies only to the school portion of the bill. The Texas Comptroller’s office says most exemptions require the owner to apply, with the application going to the appraisal district in the county where the property sits. The general deadline is before May 1.

Timing works differently for a home bought after January 1. The comptroller says a buyer who qualifies can receive the general residence homestead exemption for the rest of that tax year, provided the previous owner did not receive it. That keeps a mid-year purchase from losing a full year of the break.

Colorado exempts half of the first $200,000

Colorado’s senior property tax exemption removes up to 50% of the first $200,000 of a home’s actual value from taxation, which is up to $100,000 of value. The applicant must be at least 65 on January 1 of the application year. The applicant or a spouse must also be the owner of record and have lived in the home as a primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years before that date.

The Division of Property Taxation says applications open January 1 and the period ends July 15. A form returned after July 15 but by August 15 counts as late, and a late application that is denied carries no appeal rights. A deadline that falls on a weekend or holiday rolls to the next business day.

Most people use the Short Form, filed with the county assessor where the home sits. The Long Form is for applicants with a legally allowed exception to the ownership or occupancy rule and for surviving spouses who have not remarried. The window repeats each year, so the county assessor confirms the dates for a given cycle.

Illinois offers a cut, a freeze and a deferral

The Illinois Department of Revenue lists three senior tools. The Senior Homestead Exemption, under 35 ILCS 200/15-170, is open to owners 65 and older who are liable for the property tax and live in the home. It reduces equalized assessed value by up to $8,000 in Cook County and the counties next to it, and by up to $5,000 in every other county.

The Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze, under 35 ILCS 200/15-172, locks the home’s assessed value at a base-year level while the owner stays qualified. Household income must be $75,000 or less for tax year 2026, payable in 2027, then $77,000 for tax year 2027 and $79,000 for 2028 and later. Bills can still rise if tax rates climb or improvements add value, and Form PTAX-340 has to be filed every year with the Chief County Assessment Office.

Filing rules vary by county. Some counties take an initial Form PTAX-324 and then an annual renewal on Form PTAX-329, while Cook County asks for an annual filing with the Cook County Assessor’s Office. The General Homestead Exemption, which is not limited to seniors, takes up to $10,000 off in Cook County, $8,000 in counties next to Cook and $6,000 elsewhere.

The deferral program under 320 ILCS 30 works differently, since the state pays the real estate taxes and files a lien on the home. The state recovers the amount with annual interest when the property is sold or transferred, and the total, including interest and lien fees, can reach 80% of the owner’s equity. Repayment is due within a year of the owner’s death or within 90 days after the home stops qualifying, and the forms are IL-1017 and IL-1018 through the County Treasurer.

Four states, four different clocks

Texas and Colorado tie their breaks to age and ownership, while North Dakota’s credit and the Illinois freeze carry income ceilings of $70,000 and $75,000. Only North Dakota splits its relief into bands, with the top band covering the first $40,000 of income in full up to $9,000 of taxable value. An owner just over the $40,000 line drops to the 50% band and the $4,500 cap.

The earliest date on the list belongs to North Dakota, before March 31, followed by Texas before May 1 and Colorado on July 15, with August 15 as Colorado’s late cutoff. Illinois has no single statewide date on the revenue department’s page. Owners who file by the earliest date in their own state keep every one of these programs available, and the application is the step that starts each of them.

Which of the four filing dates belongs to this house?

The stake is a date, not a form. North Dakota’s credit is requested for a given assessment year before March 31, Texas wants applications before May 1, and Colorado’s window closes July 15, so a filing that lands a week late can leave a year’s break unclaimed. Illinois owners face the added chore of a freeze that has to be renewed every year.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit goes through the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and the circuit-breaker credit that includes renters, then gives an application log and renewal calendar so each filing date is written down once. It is an eight-part guide that covers reading the tax bill line by line, the senior programs and what each one does, and appealing the assessment.

Part 7 is a yearly routine, and Part 8 holds worksheets, contacts and sources, so the paperwork for one home sits in one place from year to year.

Get the senior property-tax guide with an application log and renewal calendar for each filing date →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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