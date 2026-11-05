The Postal Service caps money orders at $1,000 each and charges $23 to replace one that is lost or stolen

The U.S. Postal Service caps a domestic money order at $1,000 and charges a $23 processing fee to replace one that is lost or stolen, according to the agency’s money order page. Customers pay a $2.65 issuing fee on orders up to $500 and $3.75 on orders from $500.01 to $1,000. A postal money order cannot be stopped once it is bought.

A postal money order is a prepaid payment that a Post Office sells at the counter, and it is a way to pay someone who will not take a personal check. Buyers pay with cash or a debit card, because credit cards are not accepted. A retail associate fills out the order, and the buyer keeps the receipt.

What a postal money order costs

The fee table has two steps. An order of $0.01 to $500.00 costs $2.65 to issue, and an order of $500.01 to $1,000.00 costs $3.75, on top of the face amount. Postal Military Money Orders cost $0.85. The fee is charged per order, as the Postal Service’s Domestic Mail Manual puts it.

The $1,000 ceiling turns a large payment into several orders. A $2,400 rent payment takes three orders, two at $1,000 and one at $400, and the issuing fees come to $10.15. The tiers also reward larger orders: two $500 orders cost $5.30 in fees, while one $1,000 order costs $3.75.

Anyone who pays rent or a bill by money order pays the fee every time, and the cost repeats each month. A buyer sending $950 pays $3.75 per order, or $45 over twelve months. A reader weighing a money order against a free option such as a check or an online bill payment can set that yearly figure beside the convenience.

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Large buyers face a reporting rule. The Domestic Mail Manual says a customer whose daily total of purchased money orders is $3,000 or more must complete PS Form 8105-A, a Funds Transaction Report, and show acceptable primary identification. Cashing triggers the same paperwork once a customer’s daily total of cashed orders exceeds $10,000.

What the $23 replacement fee covers

The Postal Service says plainly that payment cannot be stopped on a postal money order, but that a lost or stolen one can be replaced. The replacement carries a $23.00 processing fee. That is about six times the $3.75 top-tier issuing fee and almost nine times the $2.65 fee on a smaller order.

The process starts at a Post Office with the receipt. A retail associate opens a Money Order Inquiry, and the page says confirming a loss or theft may take up to 30 days, while the investigation may take up to 60 days. Once the loss is confirmed, a replacement is issued. Progress can be followed on the Postal Service’s Money Orders Application with the serial number, Post Office number and dollar amount.

The receipt matters as much as the fee. The Domestic Mail Manual says the Postal Service “does not guarantee a 100% refund on a stolen money order if the customer’s receipt is not presented” when a claim is filed. A buyer who throws away the receipt after mailing the order has less to work with if the order is stolen from the mail.

A damaged or defective order is handled differently. The Domestic Mail Manual says a defective or spoiled order is replaced at no charge when the customer returns the negotiable portion and the matching receipt. The Postal Service page lists no fee for damaged orders, so the $23 applies to the lost and stolen cases.

A purchaser, payee or endorsee can also ask at any time whether a domestic money order has been paid, by filing PS Form 6401. The manual requires a separate form and fee for each order, and it waives the fee for certain filers such as banks. That inquiry is the route for a payee who says the money never arrived.

Cashing, expiry and spotting a fake

Postal money orders never expire, the Postal Service says, and the Domestic Mail Manual says domestic orders are paid regardless of their age. They can be cashed free at any Post Office, and also at most banks and some stores. A recipient brings a primary photo ID and signs only at the counter, in front of a retail associate.

No interest accrues, and an order is cashed for the exact amount printed on it. A recipient who finds an old order years later can still present it. The page adds that organizations, multiple payees and minors carry extra requirements for cashing.

The page lists red flags for a fake: a domestic order for more than $1,000, words and numbers that do not match, signs of an altered amount, and a watermark that shows without holding the paper up to the light. A suspect order can be checked by scanning the QR code, visiting the website printed on it, or calling 1-866-459-7822.

Fraud goes to the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, or through its online report page. A payee who doubts an order should make that verification call before relying on the money.

The numbers add up to a simple trade-off. A $1,000 order costs $3.75, and a lost one costs $23 plus weeks of waiting, so keeping the receipt until the payee has cashed the order is the cheapest protection the page offers. The Postal Service sets these fees and can change them, so the price at the counter on the day of purchase is the one that applies.

Paying the rent or a bill by money order?

A $23 replacement fee and a wait of 30 to 60 days is a steep price for one mislaid receipt, and the $3.75 issuing fee comes back with every large payment. Those small charges add up for anyone who pays rent, a utility bill or a seller by money order.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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