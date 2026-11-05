The IRS says survivors claiming a refund owed to someone who died may need to file Form 1310 with the return

Survivors who claim a tax refund owed to someone who died may need to file IRS Form 1310 along with the return, according to the IRS page on final returns for a deceased person. The form is titled Statement of a Person Claiming Refund Due a Deceased Taxpayer, and it tells the agency who is asking for the money and why that person is entitled to it. Some survivors can skip it, and others cannot.

The final return itself is prepared the same way as if the person were alive, with income reported up to the date of death on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. Any balance due is the filer’s responsibility to pay. A refund works differently, because the IRS has to know who is entitled to receive it, and Form 1310 is where that gets settled.

Who has to attach Form 1310 to a final return

The IRS says a refund due on the return of a person who died is claimed by submitting Form 1310. The page, last updated Aug. 14, 2026, says it is the filer’s responsibility to submit that claim when a refund is due. It points to Form 4506-T and Publication 559 for the details around the return.

The form itself, revised in December 2025, says a person must file it if one of three descriptions on its first page applies. Line A covers a surviving spouse who received a refund check made out to both spouses. Line B covers a court-appointed or certified personal representative claiming a refund on an amended return, Form 1040-X, or on Form 843. Line C covers anyone else claiming on behalf of the estate.

The practical question for a family is which line fits. A surviving spouse who files a joint return with the person who died falls outside the requirement. A son or daughter handling the paperwork with no court appointment is a Line C filer, and the form then asks whether there is a will, whether a personal representative has been or will be appointed, and whether the refund will be paid out under the law of the state where the person lived.

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When the form can be skipped

Publication 559, the IRS guide for survivors, executors and administrators, lists two exceptions. A surviving spouse filing an original or amended joint return with the decedent does not need Form 1310. A court-appointed or certified personal representative filing the decedent’s original return does not need it either, as long as a copy of the court certificate showing the appointment is attached to the return.

The personal representative exception is narrow. When that representative files an amended claim instead of an original return, Publication 559 says the court certificate goes with Form 1310, even if the certificate was filed before. The form defines a personal representative as the executor or administrator appointed or certified by a court, and it adds that a copy of the decedent’s will cannot be accepted as evidence of that role.

Publication 559 also covers the case where no representative has been appointed and the filer is not a surviving spouse. In that situation the guide says to file the return and attach Form 1310. That is the position of a relative closing out a person’s affairs informally, without a formal estate.

Proof of death and where the paperwork goes

A Line C filer must also complete Part II of the form and hold proof of death, which is a death certificate or a formal government notification. The instructions say to keep that proof for personal records and not to attach it to Form 1310. Every filer signs Part III under penalties of perjury, so the answers have to match the facts.

If the answer to the third question in Part II is no, the form says a refund cannot be made until the filer submits a court certificate showing an appointment, or other evidence of entitlement under state law. In that situation the paperwork, not the IRS processing time, is what holds the money up.

Where the form goes depends on how it travels. Attached to a return, it follows that return’s instructions, and it can be e-filed with an electronically filed Form 1040, 1040-SR, 1040-NR or 1040-SS. Sent alone, it goes to the same IRS service center where the original return was filed. If that return was e-filed, the form is mailed to the center listed for the address on Form 1310.

A surviving spouse holding a joint-name refund check has a different route. Line A has the spouse return the check marked VOID with Form 1310 and a written request for reissue, either to the local IRS office or to the service center where the return was mailed. A new check is then issued in the survivor’s name alone, according to Publication 559.

The three-year clock on a refund claim

Publication 559 gives the normal time limit for a refund claim as three years after the return was filed, or two years after the tax was paid, whichever is later. A family that learns of an earlier-year return after a death works inside that window. The IRS says that if the person did not file returns for earlier years, the survivor may have to file them.

Someone unsure whether the person filed can request a transcript on Form 4506-T. The IRS directs survivors to its page on requesting a deceased person’s information before submitting that request. The transcript shows what the IRS has on file, which helps pin down both the years in question and the claim period.

A claim that cannot be completed in time has a stop-gap. Publication 559 says that when there is not enough information to file on time, the claim period can be suspended by filing Form 1040-X with Form 1310 and a statement that an amended claim will follow. A separate Form 1040-X is required for each year in question.

For deaths from wounds, disease or injury incurred in a combat zone, the period is extended by the time served in the combat zone, any continuous qualified hospitalization for the injury, and 180 days. That extension is a separate rule from the standard three-year limit and applies only to those deaths.

The dollars at stake are the refund itself, and the form’s own page, updated Mar. 31, 2026, lists no recent developments. Anyone with a specific case can walk through the options on the IRS Form 1310 page, which links the form and Publication 559.

Waiting on a refund for someone who died?

A refund claimed after a death runs on the same clock as any other: three years from filing, two from payment. A late claim, or a Form 1310 left off, stalls the claim while letters go back and forth, and the clock keeps running while they do.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit spells out the 3-year refund deadline in plain terms. It then moves to a notice decoder for the letters that follow, and the refund-trace steps using Form 3911 for a refund that never arrives. The kit does not file anything for a family. It lays out the next steps in order.

Inside is a refund status and notice tracker in Excel, so the dates for each year’s claim and each letter sit in one place.

Get the 3-year refund deadline guide and the notice tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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