COBRA coverage can run up to 29 months for people who qualify for the disability extension and up to 36 months after events such as a covered worker’s death or divorce

COBRA continuation coverage normally lasts 18 months, but it can run up to 29 months for people who qualify for the disability extension and up to 36 months after events such as a covered worker’s death or divorce. The three lengths come from different triggers and reach different people in the same family. Each longer period also carries a notice deadline that the family, not the plan, has to meet.

The baseline is 18 months from the qualifying event for a job loss or a cut in hours, with no extension. Both longer periods are measured from that same starting date, which is why a family that learns about an extension in month 17 has very little time left to use it.

The 29-month disability extension

Disability adds 11 months, the Labor Department’s COBRA consumer guide says, for a total of up to 29. The qualified beneficiary has to be disabled within the first 60 days of COBRA coverage, as determined by Social Security, and the disability has to last through the first 18 months.

The extension reaches the whole family. The Treasury’s maximum-coverage-period rule says the 29-month period applies to each qualified beneficiary of the same qualifying event, so a spouse and children who are not disabled also get 29 months. The disability determination can come under either Title II or Title XVI of the Social Security Act.

The family has to report it. Under 29 CFR 2590.606-3, a plan cannot end the notice period before 60 days after the latest of the Social Security determination, the qualifying event, the date coverage is lost or the date the beneficiary was told of the duty. A plan may also require that the notice arrive before the first 18 months end.

Anyone who left a job because of illness or injury, or whose spouse did, and has applied for Social Security disability benefits is the group this rule was written for. The step is to send the plan administrator written notice of the Social Security decision, with its date, well inside the 18 months. A family that sends it in month 19 has lost the extension, whatever the decision says.

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What the extra 11 months cost

The premium cap rises for the extension months. A plan may charge up to 150 percent of the applicable premium, the Treasury’s premium rule says, but only for coverage that would not be required without the disability extension. For the first 18 months the cap stays at 102 percent.

The gap adds up. Take a plan that costs $2,000 a month in total. At 102 percent it is $2,040 a month, and at 150 percent it is $3,000. Eleven extension months at $3,000 come to $33,000, compared with $22,440 at the lower rate, a difference of $10,560.

The extension can also end early. If Social Security later finds the beneficiary is no longer disabled, the beneficiary has to tell the plan, and the notice period cannot end before 30 days after the later of that final determination or the date the beneficiary was told of the duty. The Labor Department also lists becoming entitled to Medicare after electing COBRA as a reason coverage can end before the maximum.

When COBRA runs the full 36 months

The Labor Department’s chart lists four events that carry a 36-month maximum: the covered employee’s enrollment in Medicare, divorce or legal separation, the employee’s death and a child losing dependent status under the plan. The first three apply to the spouse and dependent child. The last applies to the child. An event counts only if it causes the person to lose coverage under the plan.

A second event can stretch a shorter period. If a death or divorce happens inside the 18-month or 29-month period, coverage grows to 36 months counted from the first event, but only for people who are still qualified beneficiaries when the second event occurs. The Treasury rule gives an example: an employee terminated on Dec. 31, 2000 has an 18-month period ending June 30, 2002, and if the employee dies by then, the spouse and children can have coverage through Dec. 31, 2003.

Some sequences do not extend anything. A reduction in hours followed by a termination cannot expand the period, and no event other than an employer bankruptcy can push coverage past 36 months from the first event. A child born or adopted during COBRA takes the maximum that belongs to the original event.

The second event carries its own deadline. For a divorce, a legal separation or a child losing dependent status, the family has at least 60 days after the latest of the event, the loss of coverage or the date the beneficiary was told of the duty. A plan cannot know about a divorce or a birthday that ends dependent status unless someone tells it.

Medicare timing can change the arithmetic for a spouse or child. When the employee became entitled to Medicare before the job ended, the Treasury rule sets other beneficiaries’ coverage to end at the later of 36 months after the employee’s Medicare entitlement or 18 months after the termination, or 29 months with a disability extension.

At the full cap, 36 months of a $2,000-a-month plan is $73,440 at 102 percent. That is the price of keeping one group plan for a spouse or children after a death or divorce, and it is the figure to compare against an individual plan before the election is made.

No longer period applies on its own. The 29 months need a Social Security finding and a timely notice, and the 36 months need a qualifying event that actually ends coverage. Each extension exists only on paper until someone reports the facts to the plan.

Is a family member’s disability decision still pending?

COBRA’s longer periods depend on a date the plan will not chase: the notice that a Social Security decision or a second event has happened. A missed notice can cost a household 11 months of coverage, and the 150 percent rate on the extension months makes the premium a large line in a fixed budget.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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