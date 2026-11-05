Credit card issuers must mail statements at least 21 days before the due date, and a payment that arrives by 5 p.m. on the due date has to be counted on time

Credit card issuers must mail or deliver each statement at least 21 days before the payment due date, and a payment that reaches the issuer by 5 p.m. on the due date has to be counted on time, under Regulation Z and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s guidance. The two rules together mark the shortest window a cardholder has to pay and the exact hour it closes.

Both rules protect timing, and timing is where the money is lost. The CFPB says late payments can bring late fees and interest charges, and a statement that arrives close to the due date makes a late payment more likely than careless budgeting does.

The 21-day statement rule

The CFPB says federal law requires card issuers to have procedures so that statements are mailed at least 21 days before a payment is due. The agency adds that mail delays can still make a statement arrive late, even when the issuer followed the rule.

The regulation has a second half that matters more to a cardholder. Under 12 CFR 1026.5(b)(2)(ii), an issuer may not treat a required minimum payment as late for any purpose if it arrives within 21 days after the statement was mailed or delivered.

A worked example shows the effect. A statement mailed on Oct. 20 that shows a Nov. 5 due date gave only 16 days. A payment that arrives by Nov. 10, which is 21 days after mailing, cannot be treated as late, whatever date the statement printed.

For anyone whose statement showed up late, the sequence is straightforward: compare the mailing or delivery date to the due date, pay as soon as the bill is in hand, and keep a record of when the statement arrived. The CFPB’s advice is to contact the issuer right away, ask for the current balance and ask whether special payment arrangements are available that month.

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The grace period is where the dollars sit. The CFPB defines it as the period between the end of a billing cycle and the date payment is due, and a cardholder who misses the full-payment due date loses it. Interest then applies to the unpaid amount and to new purchases from the date each one is made.

At a 24% annual rate, that interest runs about $20 a month on a $1,000 balance. The figure is simple arithmetic, not a quoted charge, but it shows why a payment that is counted as late can cost more than the late fee itself.

The 5 p.m. cutoff on the due date

The CFPB says card companies generally can’t treat a payment as late if it is received by 5 p.m. on the day it is due, using the time zone printed on the statement. The same page says a payment sent by mail does not count until the company has it, because the due date is when the money must arrive, not when it is sent.

The rule text in 12 CFR 1026.10 lets issuers set reasonable cut-off times for mail, electronic, telephone and in-person payments, but none may be earlier than 5 p.m. on the due date. A payment made in person at a branch of the issuer’s bank is counted on the day it is made if it comes before the branch closes.

The interpretation draws the line for online payments. A payment made through the issuer’s website is received on the date the cardholder authorizes it, but an immediate payment authorized after the cut-off is treated as received on the next business day. A payment tapped in at 6 p.m. on the due date can therefore land a day late.

Sundays, holidays and payments the issuer mishandles

When the due date falls on a day the issuer does not receive or accept mailed payments, such as a Sunday or a holiday without mail delivery, a payment received the next business day cannot be treated as late. That relief covers mail only; an issuer that accepts electronic or telephone payments on the due date need not honor a next-business-day payment made that way.

The regulation also protects cardholders from the issuer’s own errors. If a payment is not credited in time to avoid charges, the issuer must adjust the account so those charges are credited in the next billing cycle, and a card issuer that accepts a payment missing some of its stated requirements must credit it within five days of receipt.

If an issuer materially changes its payment address or procedures and that causes a material delay in crediting, it may not impose a late fee or finance charge for late payments during the 60 days after the change. Cardholders who see a late charge after a payment-address change have a rule to cite.

A late fee that does land can still be questioned, since the CFPB says a cardholder whose payment was late can ask the issuer to consider waiving it. A confirmation number, a screenshot of the authorization time and the date the statement arrived make that conversation shorter.

Did a card statement arrive too close to the due date?

A payment that is treated as late starts a trail of fees, interest and, when it goes unresolved, calls from collectors. The detail that tends to be missed is the date a statement actually arrived, which settles whether the 21-day rule was met.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit includes a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker, so the due dates, arrival dates and every call with an issuer sit in one record. It also lays out the debt-validation steps for the moment a collector enters the picture.

Part 8 of the kit collects letters, worksheets and contacts, which means the paperwork for disputing a late charge or answering a collector is ready before it is needed.

Get the call log and deadline tracker for card statements →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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