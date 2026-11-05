The IRS says a CP2000 notice proposing more tax is not a bill, but taxpayers must reply by the date on it

A CP2000 notice from the IRS proposes a change to a tax return but is not a bill, the agency says, and taxpayers still have to reply by the date printed on it. The notice goes out when income or payment information the IRS received from third parties does not match what was reported on the return. If there is no reply, or the mismatch is not resolved, the IRS says it “may send another notice and a bill.”

The CP2000 series includes versions labeled CP2000, CP2000A, CP2000B, CP2000C, CP2000D and CP2000E. The notice explains the proposed changes and the information the IRS used to arrive at them. The difference can increase the tax, reduce it or leave it unchanged, so the notice is a starting point for a correction rather than a finding that tax is owed.

For anyone holding a CP2000, three questions matter: whether the third-party figure matches the records, whether the proposed change looks right, and when the reply is due. The IRS ties the deadline to the date on each notice, so that date, and not a rule of thumb from a neighbor, sets the clock. The agency says to review the entire notice and follow its instructions to resolve the issue.

Retirement deadlines, in your inbox: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief and we’ll send you our IRS Refund Delay Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the refund tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Where the mismatch comes from

The IRS describes the trigger as income or payment information it received from third parties that does not match the return. That could be a Form 1099 from a bank, brokerage or retirement plan that was left off, or one that was reported at a different amount. Retirees with several accounts and a mix of pension, interest and withdrawals have more forms that can fail to line up.

The cost of ignoring a mismatch is spelled out on the IRS page: interest accrues until the balance is paid, and penalties may apply. IRS Notice 746 says the agency compounds interest daily, except on late or underpaid estimated taxes for individuals or corporations, and that interest runs on penalties as well.

A correct notice and a wrong notice both start the same way, with a proposed amount and the supporting information. The reply is where the difference is settled. A taxpayer who can show the third-party figure was wrong, or that the income was already reported, has a documented path to a notice that reduces the proposed change.

Replying by upload, fax or mail

The IRS lists three ways to answer. The fastest is the IRS document upload tool, which accepts JPG, PNG and PDF files. A taxpayer who scans a response form and supporting papers can send them without waiting on the mail, and the notice’s date is the one to beat.

Fax and mail depend on which IRS office sent the notice. The office is shown at the top left of the notice, and the agency lists fax numbers for seven: Andover, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Holtsville, New York; Fresno, California; Ogden, Utah; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mail goes to the address in the top left corner of the notice’s first page.

If the notice includes a response form, the taxpayer completes it, signs it and states whether he or she agrees or disagrees, then adds supporting documents. If there is no response form, the instructions on the notice govern. Either way, a reply that arrives by the printed date is what keeps the notice from escalating.

Agreeing, disagreeing, or owing more than the notice says

A taxpayer who agrees and has no other income, credits or expenses to report follows the notice’s instructions and does not need to amend the return. The IRS says so directly on its CP2000 page. That makes the quick path for an accurate notice the simplest one.

A taxpayer who agrees but has other income, credits or expenses to report completes Form 1040-X, the amended return, and writes “CP2000” on top of the form. The amended return goes in with the response form through one of the reply options. The same page tells taxpayers to look at prior years and amend them if the same issue appears there.

A transcript of the original return is available from the IRS for anyone who needs to see what was filed. Someone else can speak to the IRS on a taxpayer’s behalf by completing the authorization section of the response form or by submitting Form 2848. A taxpayer who needs more time can send an extension request along with a reply option.

One mismatch has nothing to do with arithmetic. If someone used a taxpayer’s name and Social Security number to report income, the IRS directs the taxpayer to report identity theft with Form 14039. Local Taxpayer Assistance Centers offer in-person help for anyone who prefers to bring the notice to a counter.

When no reply arrives

Silence is the one answer the IRS describes in terms of cost. With no reply, or with a discrepancy that cannot be resolved, the agency says it may send another notice and a bill. A proposal that could have been corrected with a 1099 or a short explanation becomes a balance with interest running.

For a balance that is correct, the IRS page offers paying online, applying for a payment plan or an offer in compromise, or paying by mail to an address that depends on the sending office. Free help is also available: the Taxpayer Advocate Service assists taxpayers who qualify, and Low Income Taxpayer Clinics serve people who cannot afford a representative.

The distinction in the IRS’s wording is the practical lesson. A bill demands payment; a CP2000 asks for a reply. Reading the notice, deciding whether the figures are right and answering by the printed date turns a proposed amount into either a corrected return or a documented agreement.

Holding an IRS letter with a reply date on it?

The detail most easily missed is the reply date, along with which office sent the notice, since the fax number and mailing address both depend on the office named at the top left. A household that receives more than one IRS letter in a season also has to tell them apart.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit includes a notice decoder for reading IRS letters and a refund status tracker spreadsheet for keeping each letter, its date and the reply in one place.

Part 4 of the kit, Why It Stalled: The Notice Decoder, is built for that sorting, and the Refund Status and Notice Tracker is an Excel file.

Get the notice decoder and tracker spreadsheet for IRS letters →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS says a CP2000 notice proposing more tax is not a bill, but taxpayers must reply by the date on it appeared first on The Money Overview.