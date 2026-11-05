Mortgage servicers generally cannot start a foreclosure until a homeowner is more than 120 days behind on payments

Mortgage servicers are barred from starting a foreclosure until a homeowner is more than 120 days behind, a federal waiting period written into the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s mortgage servicing rules. The rule covers the very first step, so a servicer cannot file a foreclosure case or send the formal notice that begins one while the account is inside that window. For a homeowner who has missed a payment or two, those four months are the time the rule sets aside to get help.

The waiting period sits in Regulation X, which implements the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. It has three exceptions, and the first matters most to anyone who has already fallen behind: a complete application for payment relief can extend the protection beyond the 120 days.

What the 120-day rule actually blocks

Under 12 CFR 1024.41(f), a servicer may not make the first notice or filing required by applicable law for a judicial or non-judicial foreclosure unless the loan obligation is more than 120 days delinquent. Judicial states start foreclosure with a court filing, and other states start with a notice. Either one counts as the first step, and either one is barred inside the window.

The CFPB’s consumer guide puts it in everyday terms: a servicer cannot begin the formal process until a borrower is more than four months late. The count runs in days of delinquency, not in missed statements. A homeowner whose oldest unpaid payment came due on July 1 passes the 120-day mark on Oct. 30.

The money stakes are plain. On a $1,600 monthly payment, four months of missed payments is $6,400 owed before any foreclosure step is allowed. Past that point the servicer is free to proceed, and the amount needed to catch up keeps growing with each month.

Anyone one to four months behind on a mortgage should treat the 120 days as the working window: call the servicer, request the loss mitigation application, and return it complete. A homeowner who waits until a foreclosure letter arrives has used the protected time and has only the later, narrower protections left. The most useful single step is to start the application in the first weeks of delinquency, with pay stubs, benefit award letters and bank statements ready.

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The three cases where the clock does not apply

The rule lists exactly three situations in which a servicer may start earlier or later. The loan is more than 120 days delinquent, the foreclosure rests on the borrower breaking a due-on-sale clause, or the servicer is joining a foreclosure already started by another lienholder, such as a second-mortgage holder. Only the first of these involves ordinary missed payments.

The due-on-sale exception covers a loan that is called due because the property was transferred, not because payments stopped. The joining exception covers a case in which another creditor has already gone to court and the servicer enters it. In both, the borrower may be current on payments and still face a filing, which is why the 120-day figure is a rule about delinquency and not a promise that a house is safe.

A complete application can stretch the protection

A homeowner who sends the servicer a complete loss mitigation application during the 120 days, or before the servicer has made its first filing, gets longer protection. In that case the servicer generally cannot make the first notice or filing until one of three things happens: it sends a written notice that the borrower is not eligible for any option and the appeal period ends or the appeal fails, the borrower rejects every option offered, or the borrower fails to perform under an agreement. This is the part of the rule that keeps a pending request from being overtaken by a foreclosure case.

A homeowner in that position should ask the servicer in writing what documents make the application complete, then send them all at once. The CFPB’s own summary of the procedures says borrowers have the most protection if they apply within 120 days of the first missed payment, because the servicer cannot start foreclosure during those days. The period was designed, the bureau says, to give borrowers time to learn about workout options and apply for help.

Servicers also have to reach out before the 120th day arrives. Another section of Regulation X requires a servicer to make a good-faith effort at live contact by the 36th day of delinquency and to send a written notice about loss mitigation options by the 45th day. A borrower who has heard nothing by then can ask for the notice and for a named contact at the servicer.

Free help from a HUD-approved counselor

Housing counselors approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development work on foreclosure prevention at no charge. The CFPB directs borrowers to consumerfinance.gov/mortgagehelp or to the counselor line at 800-569-4287, where a ZIP code finds a counselor nearby. A counselor can help assemble the application, read a servicer’s offer and spot errors in the payment history.

The paperwork a counselor or servicer asks for tends to be the same each time: proof of income, including Social Security or pension award letters, a hardship letter, recent bank statements and the property tax and insurance bills. Having those in one folder before the first call saves days of the 120 that remain. Homeowners on a fixed income should list every source of monthly income, including benefit checks, so the application is complete the first time.

Not every foreclosure begins with a missed mortgage payment. Property tax and homeowners insurance bills that go unpaid can push an escrow account into the red, and a larger payment then follows. Reviewing those costs early, before a payment is missed, is the cheaper way to keep the 120-day window from ever opening.

What stays on the homeowner’s side of the table

The rule is a delay, not forgiveness. Interest and the missed payments remain owed during the window, and a servicer that reaches day 121 with no application on file is free to refer the loan for foreclosure. Whether the foreclosure then runs through a court or through a notice depends on state law, which also sets the pace from there.

A servicer that starts a foreclosure inside the window, or ignores a complete application, has broken the regulation. Borrowers who think that happened can file a complaint with the CFPB and keep copies of every letter, call date and document sent. Written records are what a counselor or a lawyer needs to show the order of events.

Behind on the mortgage and watching every house bill?

A household that is a payment or two behind usually has other house costs it can trim, and each month spent on those is a month of the 120-day window used well. Insurance premiums that were never shopped and equity that was never compared are where the savings tend to hide.

Cut Your House Costs lays out a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, and home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage. The guide also includes the home-cost audit worksheet, which lists a household’s housing bills on one page.

Get the home equity comparison and the home-cost audit worksheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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